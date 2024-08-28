Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, August 28, 2024
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 09:36 HKT/SGT
来源 Black Spade Capital Limited
Black Spade Acquisition II Co 宣布为1.5 亿美元首次公开募股定价

香港, 2024年8月28日 - (亚太商讯) — 由黑桃资本有限公司（「黑桃资本」）之附属公司发起的特殊目的收购公司（「SPAC」）Black Spade Acquisition II Co（「本公司」），今天宣布其首次公开发行的15,000,000 单位价格为每单位10.00 美元。这些单位预计将于 2024 年 8 月 28 日在纳斯达克股票市场有限责任公司（「纳斯达克」）上市交易，股票代号为「BSIIU」。

每个单位由一股A 类普通股和三分之一的可赎回认股权证组成。受限于若干调整，每一完整认股权证均可以每股11.50 美元的行使价格购买一股A 类普通股。单位分拆后不会发行零碎认股权证，只有完整认股权证方可进行交易。当构成这些单位的证券开始单独交易时，A类普通股和认股权证预计将在纳斯达克上市，股票代号分别为「BSII」和「BSIIW」。根据惯例交易条件，此次发行预计将于 2024 年 8 月 29 日完成。

本公司的管理团队由执行主席兼联席行政总裁谭志伟先生、联席行政总裁兼首席财务官吴绳祖先生以及联席行政总裁兼首席营运官Richard Taylor先生带领。彼等各曾担任Black Spade Acquisition Co（「 BSAQ」） 的执行董事或顾问。BSAQ亦是一家由黑桃资本之附属公司发起的特殊目的收购公司。该公司于2021年8月完成了1.69 亿美元的首次公开发行。于2023年8月，BSAQ与越南领先汽车制造商VinFast完成了价值230亿美元的企业合并。VinFast是第一家透过企业合并方式在美国上市的越南企业。

Clear Street 和 Cohen & Company Capital Markets （J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC的分部）担任该交易的联合账簿管理人。 Latham & Watkins LLP 担任本公司的法律顾问。 Loeb & Loeb LLP 担任承销商的法律顾问。

此次公开发行仅透过招股章程方式进行。招股章程副本可向 Clear Street（收件人：Syndicate Department, 150 Greenwich Street, 45th Floor, New York, NY 10007，或透过电子邮件 ecm@clearstreet.io） 或从 SEC 网站 www.sec.gov 取得。

与证券相关的登记声明已向美国证券交易委员会（「SEC」）提交，并于 2024 年 8 月 23日生效。本新闻稿不构成出售要约或购买要约邀请。如根据任何州份或司法管辖区的证券法，在注册或取得资格之前此类要约、邀请或出售属于非法行为，也不得在该州或司法管辖区出售这些证券

(左起)联席行政总裁兼首席财务官吴绳祖先生、执行主席兼联席行政总裁谭志伟先生、联席行政总裁
兼首席营运官Richard Taylor先生

– 完 –

关于 Black Spade Acquisition II Co
Black Spade Acquisition II Co 是其创办人黑桃资本及其管理团队成立的第二个SPAC，旨在与一项或多项业务或资产进行合并、股份交换、资产收购、股份购买、重组或类似业务合并。虽然本公司可能会与任何业务或行业的目标进行收购或业务合并，但它相信娱乐、生活时尚和科技行业，特别是那些主要受惠于人工智能（「AI」）的行业，提供了充足的业务合并机会。

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds, and the search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

投资者关系查询：
IR@blackspadeacquisitionii.com

传媒垂询：
纵横财经公关顾问有限公司  

李惠儿

电话：+852 2864 4834

电邮：vicky.lee@sprg.com.hk

杨丽明

电话：+852 2864 4833

电邮：lilia.yang@sprg.com.hk

网址：

www.sprg.com.hk


