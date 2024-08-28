Black Spade Acquisition II Co 宣布为1.5 亿美元首次公开募股定价

– 完 –

关于 Black Spade Acquisition II Co

Black Spade Acquisition II Co 是其创办人黑桃资本及其管理团队成立的第二个SPAC，旨在与一项或多项业务或资产进行合并、股份交换、资产收购、股份购买、重组或类似业务合并。虽然本公司可能会与任何业务或行业的目标进行收购或业务合并，但它相信娱乐、生活时尚和科技行业，特别是那些主要受惠于人工智能（「AI」）的行业，提供了充足的业务合并机会。

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds, and the search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

