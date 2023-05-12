Friday, 12 May 2023, 21:34 HKT/SGT Share: VinFast与Black Spade Acquisition Co进行业务合并公开上市

香港, 2023年5月12日 - (亚太商讯) - VinFast Auto Pte. Ltd.（「VinFast」或「公司」）及Black Spade Acquisition Co（纽约证券交易所代号：BSAQ）（「黑桃」）今日宣布已签署业务合并协议。交易完成后，VinFast的股权价值将超过230亿美元，并将在美国上市。

Vingroup、VinFast及Black Spade代表出席签署仪式

在该次业务合并中，VinFast被评估为拥有企业价值约270亿美元及股权价值230亿美元，该等价值不包括黑桃存放于信托的约1.69亿美元现金（假设无黑桃股东在获允许的情况下选择将其持有的股份兑换为现金）。



交易预计将于2023年下半年完成，但须等待监管机构及股东批准以及达成一般性交易条件。交易完成后，VinFast的现有股东将持有已合并公司约99%股份。



VinFast Auto Pte. Ltd. 全球首席执行官Thuy Le女士表示：「VinFast已展现出其迅速打入国际市场的能力。与黑桃的合作伙伴关系及VinFast在美国上市，为我们未来的全球发展抱负提供理想的集资渠道，亦标志着Vingroup的一个重要成就。」



Black Spade Acquisition Co主席兼联席行政总裁谭志伟先生表示：「VinFast通过在短短数年内建立一个每年最多可生产多达30万辆电动汽车的生产设施，并拥有一系列精美设计的高质量电动汽车，展示了其卓越的执行力。受惠于越南最大企业集团之一Vingroup的支持，VinFast已充分把握电动汽车生活方式的优势，我们对VinFast未来在越南及全球的增长潜力感到非常兴奋。」



VinFast成立于2017年，是Vingroup集团成员，并积极推动全球智能电动汽车革命运动。 VinFast生产一系列电动SUV（e-SUV）、电动踏板车（e-scooter）和电动巴士（e-bus）并在越南、北美以及即将在欧洲出售。公司在海防设有先进的第一期汽车制造基地，拥有高达90％的自动化生产能力，年产量能达30万辆（即在增加每日生产班次下，一年内可以不断生产的最高车辆数量）。



VinFast致力于为每个人创造可持续发展的未来。公司于2022年转型为纯电动汽车制造商。迄今为止，已向越南客户交付四款电动汽车：VF e34，VF 8，VF 9和VF 5。VinFast今年年初向北美出口首批VF 8 电动汽车，使其跨越一个重要的里程碑，成为全球公认的电动汽车品牌。



Black Spade Acquisition Co于纽约证交所上市，由黑桃资本创立。黑桃资本管理由多元化跨境投资组成的全球投资组合，并一直致力为其投资组合增加新的投资项目及机会。



有关建议交易的其他信息（包括业务合并协议的副本）可浏览 https://www.sec.gov/，查阅黑桃于2023年5月12日向美国证券交易委员会（「美国证监会」）提交的8-K表格所载的最新报告，亦可浏览 https://vinfastauto.com/en/，于VinFast投资者关系页面查阅。



有关建议交易的更多信息亦将在VinFast的申请上市注册报表（包括将向美国证监会提交的BSAQ委托说明书(proxy statement)及VinFast有关业务合并的招股章程）中阐述。



有关VinFast Auto Pte. Ltd.

VinFast – 为Vingroup集团成员 – 是越南领先的汽车制造商，致力于为每个人创造绿色未来。VinFast生产一系列电动SUV（e-SUV）、电动踏板车（e-scooter）和电动巴士（e-bus）并在越南、北美以及即将在欧洲出售。了解更多 https://vinfastauto.com/en/。



有关Black Spade Acquisition Co

Black Spade Acquisition Co为进行业务合并而成立的空白支票公司（特殊目的收购公司），在纽交所上市。 Black Spade Acquisition Co由黑桃资本创立，黑桃资本管理由广泛的跨境投资组成的全球投资组合，并一直寻求为其组合增加新的投资项目和机会。了解更多信息： https://www.blackspadeacquisition.com/。



顾问

Chardan 担任 VinFast 的收购合并顾问而JonesTrading Institutional Services则担任Black Spade Acquisition Co的财务顾问。



Forward-Looking Statements Legend

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws with respect to the proposed transaction between VinFast Auto Ltd. (the “Company”) and Black Spade Acquisition Co (“Black Spade”), including statements regarding the benefits of the transaction, the anticipated benefits of the transaction, the Company or Black Spade’s expectations concerning the outlook for the Company’s business, productivity, plans and goals for product launches, deliveries and future operational improvements and capital investments, operational performance, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, as well as any information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are their managements’ current predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions available to the Company and Black Spade, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed within the prescribed time frame, which may adversely affect the price of Black Spade’s securities, (ii) the risk that investors of the Company may not receive the same benefits as an investor in an underwritten public offering, (iii) the risk that the Black Spade securities may experience a material price decline after the proposed transaction, (iv) the adverse impact of any shareholder litigation and regulatory inquiries and investigations on the Company’s business, (v) a reduction of trust account proceeds and the per share redemption amount received by shareholders as a result of third-party claims, (vi) the risk that the transaction may not be completed by Black Spade’s business combination deadline and an extension period, (vii) the risk that distributions from trust account may be subject to claw back if Black Spade is deemed to be insolvent, (viii) the ability of the Company to get approval for listing of its ordinary shares and warrants and comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq, (ix) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, certain of which are outside of Black Spade or the Company’s control, (x) the ability of the Company to achieve profitability, positive cash flows from operating activities and a net working capital surplus, (xi) the ability of the Company to fund its capital requirements through additional debt and equity financing under commercially reasonable terms and the risk of shareholding dilution as a result of additional capital raising, if applicable, (xii) risks associated with being a new entrant in the EV industry, (xiii) the risks that the Company’s brand, reputation, public credibility and consumer confidence in its business being harmed by negative publicity, (xiv) the Company’s ability to successfully introduce and market new products and services, (xv) competition in the automotive industry, (xvi) the Company’s ability to adequately control the costs associated with its operations, (xvii) the ability of the Company to obtain components and raw materials according to schedule at acceptable prices, quality and volumes acceptable from its suppliers, (xviii) the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with existing suppliers who are critical and necessary to the output and production of its vehicles and to create relationships with new suppliers, (xix) the Company’s ability to establish manufacturing facilities outside of Vietnam and expand capacity within Vietnam timely and within budget, (xx) the risk that the Company’s actual vehicle sales and revenue could differ materially from expected levels based on the number of reservations received, (xxi) the demand for, and consumers’ willingness to adopt EVs, (xxii) the availability and accessibility of EV charging stations or related infrastructure, (xxiii) the unavailability, reduction or elimination of government and economic incentives or government policies which are favorable for EV manufacturers and buyers, (xxiv) failure to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting and to accurately and timely report the Company’s financial condition, results of operations or cash flows, (xxv) battery packs failures in the Company or its competitor’s EVs, (xxvi) failure of the Company’s business partners to deliver their services, (xxvii) errors, bugs, vulnerabilities, design defects or other issues related to technology used or involved in the Company’s EVs or operations, (xxviii) the risk that the Company’s research and development efforts may not yield expected results, (xxix) risks associated with autonomous driving technologies, (xxx) product recalls that the Company may be required to make, (xxxi) the ability of the Company’s controlling shareholder to control and exert significant influence on the Company, (xxxii) the Company’s reliance on financial and other support from Vingroup and its affiliates and the close association between the Company and Vingroup and its affiliates and (xxxiii) conflicts of interests with or any events impacting the reputations of Vingroup affiliates or unfavorable market conditions or adverse business operation of Vingroup and Vingroup affiliates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-4 to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), Black Spade’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on March 10, 2023, and other documents filed by the Company and/or Black Spade from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and all forward-looking statements in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company and Black Spade assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither the Company nor Black Spade gives any assurance that either the Company or Black Spade will achieve its expectations. The inclusion of any statement in this communication does not constitute an admission by the Company or Black Spade or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.



Additional Information and Where to Find It

This document relates to a proposed transaction between the Company and Black Spade. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Company intends to file a registration statement on Form F-4 that will include a proxy statement of Black Spade and a prospectus of the Company with the SEC. After the registration statement is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to all Black Spade shareholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed transaction. Black Spade also will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. This document does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed transactions and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the transactions. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and shareholders of Black Spade are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.



Investors and shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement, proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Black Spade through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by Black Spade may be obtained free of charge from Black Spade’s website at https://www.blackspadeacquisition.com/ or by written request to Black Spade at Black Spade Acquisition Co, Suite 2902, 29/F, The Centrium, 60 Wyndham Street, Central Hong Kong.



Participants in Solicitation

Black Spade and the Company and their respective directors and officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Black Spade’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about Black Spade’s directors and executive officers and their ownership of Black Spade’s securities is set forth in Black Spade’s filings with the SEC, including Black Spade’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on March 10, 2023. Additional information regarding the interests of those persons and other persons who may be deemed participants in the proposed transaction may be obtained by reading the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction when it becomes available. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.





