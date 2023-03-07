Graid Technology 宣布推出新的 SupremeRAID 软件，性能大幅提升

|
|新版本将为使用 SupremeRAID(TM) 保护数据的客户带来高达 4-9 倍的顺序写入性能提升，让从事 AI/ML、视频处理和类似工作负载的用户能够以创纪录的速度将数据写入 NVMe 驱动器
加利福尼亚州圣克拉拉市, 2023年3月7日 - (亚太商讯) - Graid Technology 是屡获殊荣的数据保护提供商和唯一能够让客户获得 NVMe SSD 全部性能的 RAID 卡的开发商，自豪地宣布推出 SupremeRAID SR-1000 和 SR-1010 产品的新软件版本。此版本将于 2023 年夏季推出，与之前的 SupremeRAID 版本相比，将带来更高的性能和更低的 CPU 利用率。
|Graid Technology 宣布新的 SupremeRAID 软件版本
使用传统的数据保护方法，用户可以期望顺序写入性能在 2GBps 到 4GBps 之间，因为 I/O 瓶颈将禁止完全访问 NVMe 驱动器性能。利用 SupremeRAID 和 Graid Technology 正在申请专利的路径外数据流和新的突破性智能奇偶校验数据减少技术，用户可以期望 RAID5 顺序写入的速度超过 90GBps[1]，因为所有 I/O 瓶颈都被消除，允许用户利用NVMe SSD 的全部性能。
“Graid Technology 提供的这项新增强功能将为 SupremeRAID 的用户带来明显的市场竞争优势。以如此快的速度将非结构化数据集写入高速 NVMe 驱动器的能力将为我们的客户节省大量时间和驱动器基础设施采购的 TCO 更低，”Graid Technology 总裁兼首席执行官 Leander Yu 说。 “自 2021 年发布第一个产品以来，我们通过为现有客户提供软件更新，不断提高 SupremeRAID 的性能。这清楚地展示了我们技术的强大功能；我们迫不及待地想看看我们能把它推得更远。”
SupremeRAID 的增强版本提升了 Graid Technology 为全球企业市场带来的产品。它将提供给所有 Graid Technology 客户，无论渠道如何，在全面发布后作为免费升级。随着 Graid Technology 继续扩大其 OEM、分销和集成合作伙伴关系，它将继续与客户和合作伙伴合作，探索未来产品和软件增强功能的选项。
CloudFest 2023 3 月 21 日至 23 日在德国举行。 访问我们的活动页面，在我们的展位或我们的多个合作伙伴展位中的任何一个预订会议。要了解有关用于高性能计算的突破性 SupremeRAID NVMe 功能的更多信息，您还可以访问 graidtech.com。
[1] 基于 Linux RAID5，配备 Intel Xeon Gold 6338 CPU、2.0 GHz x 2 的 32 核、20 个 Phison EPW5970 NVMe 驱动器。
关于Graid Technology
SupremeRAID 是世界上第一款 NVMe 和 NVMeoF RAID 卡，可释放企业 SSD 性能的全部潜力。在业内专家的带领下，Graid Technology 正在重新定义下一代 RAID：单张 SupremeRAID 卡可提供 19M IOPS 和 110GB/s 的吞吐量。与我们联系：Twitter 或 LinkedIn。
