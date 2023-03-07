HotelRunner 推出“Autopilot”，开启旅游和酒店业数据驱动的智能自动化新时代

|
伦敦, 2023年3月7日 - (亚太商讯) - 领先的住宿和旅游技术平台HotelRunner在 2023 年柏林国际旅游交易会上推出 Autopilot。凭借其去年推出的创新商业智能平台“Insights”获得了极大关注，并通过最近的融资消息为新的一年开个好头 ，HotelRunner 引入了其人工智能驱动的直观智能平台，以实现住宿销售、分销和运营的自动化。
|HotelRunner Autopilot - HotelRunner 推出“Autopilot”，开创了旅游和酒店业数据驱动的智能自动化新时代
HotelRunner 的目标是使酒店业务的所有日常运营自动化，从营销活动到定价策略，引入了 Autopilot。 新平台利用了 HotelRunner 处理的预订量，仅去年一年就超过 300 万。
通过将所有日常运营和行业专业知识作为一组规则和自动化转移到 Autopilot 平台，住宿企业可以毫不费力地实施复杂的销售和定价策略。
作为行业背后的驱动力，HotelRunner 凭借其卓越的技术在满足旅游和住宿行业所有利益相关者的未来需求方面保持领先地位。 Autopilot 平台诞生于多年的研发和行业经验，旨在让住宿与整个旅游生态系统互动。 它不仅使物业能够实现自动化运营，而且还不断发展以涵盖为物业的成功做出贡献的所有行业参与者的集体知识。
因此，HotelRunner 引领了首个自动化市场的创建。 借助这一创新平台，HotelRunner 规划了旅游技术的未来。
“Autopilot 平台是我们服务和推动旅游和酒店业的综合愿景的重要组成部分。去年 11 月，我们推出了 Insights 平台，开启了酒店业数据驱动决策的时代。随着 Autopilot ，我们坚定地建立在这一愿景的基础上，打开软件为人们服务的新时代的大门，而不是相反，”HotelRunner 的创始人兼执行合伙人 Ali Beklen 说。
“凭借我们创新的 Autopilot 技术，我们挑战了酒店管理的传统智慧，并为行业提供了全新的视角。通过抛开手动流程，我们为合作伙伴提供轻松的效率，并努力提高他们的盈利能力。在人工智能的驱动下，不断发展， Autopilot 只是我们旨在在旅游和酒店业点燃革命的起点。我们正在为行业参与者开展业务和相互互动设定新标准，”HotelRunner 创始人兼管理合伙人 Arden Agopyan 补充道。
Autopilot 平台允许物业：
- 按季节、节假日和周末自动定价和可用性。
- 实时监控预订活动并根据需求采取行动。
- 从基于 AI 的建议和警报中获益，最大限度地提高利润。
- 通过与 PMS 和渠道管理器完全集成的自动化，最大限度地减少工作量。
HotelRunner Autopilot 已经进行了一年的内测，并且已经为使用该平台的酒店增加收入做出了贡献。单击此处获取有关 HotelRunner Autopilot 平台的详细信息并开始使用它。 https://hotelrunner.com/en/features/autopilot/
联系方式:
Suheyla van Taarling
Head of Brand
suheyla@hotelrunner.com
资料来源: HotelRunner
