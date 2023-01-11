Wednesday, 11 January 2023, 11:21 HKT/SGT Share:

来源 Prenetics Global Limited Prenetics旗下的行动基因的ACTOnco® IVD产品获得FDA许可 成为首家就适用于所有实体肿瘤的癌症基因检测取得许可的亚洲公司 -- Prenetics完成收购行动基因的多数股权，进军价值逾800亿美元的全球精准肿瘤学市场

-- 获得FDA市场许可，推动亚洲的个性化癌症护理

-- 取得许可为早期检测 /液体活检的持续研发投资奠定基础

伦敦和香港 , 2023年1月11日 - (亚太商讯) - 领先的基因及诊断检测公司Prenetics Global Limited（纳斯达克：PRE）今天宣布，Prenetics近期所收购其多数股权的行动基因已就适用于实体肿瘤的癌症基因检测产品 ACTOnco® IVD (简称： ACTOnco)获得美国食品药物管理局（FDA）的许可。ACTOnco旨在供专业医护人员使用，协助他们根据针对实体肿瘤癌症患者的专业指引作出临床管理决策。是次举措亦让行动基因成为亚洲首家及唯一一家就癌症基因检测获得FDA许可的公司。ACTOnco作为诊断测试为:



-- 提供440种癌症相关基因的癌症基因检测

-- 就使用标靶肿瘤治疗（包括免疫治疗）的临床管理决策提供资讯

-- 旨在用于泛癌测试，包括乳癌、结肠癌、子宫内膜癌、肺癌等

-- 为已获FDA许可的平台；供开发精准治疗的生物制药公司用作开发癌症基因组分析



针对单一肿瘤的癌症基因检测有助开启个性化治疗的大门，未来可针对患者癌症中的特定弱点而找出合适的治疗。



行动基因主席兼Prenetics行政总裁杨圣武先生表示：”获得FDA许可标志着个性化癌症护理在亚洲取得重大进展，并有可能成为私营保险承保机构和医疗系统内可报销和承保之项目。取得FDA许可进一步证明我们的行业先驱的地位，未来我们将继续研发方面的投资，尤其是有关为健康人口进行早期癌症检测的研发。”



行动基因执行长陈华键博士表示：”经过庞大的团队在科学上作出的努力，我们得以开发了ACTOnco。亚洲占全球新增癌症病例的48%，并占全球癌症死亡人数的55%。癌症给亚洲带来沉重负担。虽然精准医学在疾病诊断及治疗规划方面具有优势，并已成为西方国家常规的临床实践，但目前亚洲的情况并非如此。行动基因是亚洲首家生物技术公司获得癌症基因分析的市场许可。有别于大部分市面上由美国公司提供的测试 - 主要使用来自西方国家的临床样本来开发的，我们使用西方国家和亚洲国家临床样本的比例各占一半，以开发和验证ACTOnco分析检验。ACTOnco有助医生更加了解每位患者疾病的遗传基础及帮助他们作出最佳的治疗方案。获得FDA许可的ACTOnco将为患者开拓更多最佳癌症护理的机会。随着实践了这重要的里程碑，我们将继续在亚洲推广精准医学及将基因资讯转化为可实行的癌症治疗方案的企业使命。”



关于行动基因 / 善觅

行动基因是一家创新驱动的癌症解决方案供货商，在台北、香港、新加坡、东京、曼谷和英国均设有办事处。凭借其次世代基因定序（NGS）技术、CAP认证的实验室、经验丰富的生物讯息团队以及专利AI算法，行动基因得以为医疗专业人员提供最佳的癌症治疗方案、免疫治疗评估、癌症复发和耐药性监测及癌症风险评估服务。行动基因旨在将基因资讯转化为可实行的癌症治疗方案（Turn Genomics into Action）。有关行动基因的详情请浏览 www.actgenomics.com。



关于Prenetics Global Limited (纳斯达克：PRE)

成立于2014年，Prenetics是全球主要的基因及诊断检测公司，透过专注于消费者健康、临床护理和医疗和癌症基因组学的三大支柱，致力实践去中心化医疗保健行业的使命，把健康带到全球数以百万计的群众身边，无论何时何地，任何人士都会得到全面并且简易的相关服务。在具远见的创业家杨圣武先生的领导下，Prenetics业务跨越全球九个地区，包括英国、香港、印度、南非和东南亚等。Prenetics开发了消费版基因检测产品和早期大肠癌筛查测试；提供新型冠状病毒核酸测试、快速在家诊断检测和医学基因检测。如欲了解更多有关Prenetics的资讯，请参阅: www.prenetics.com。



投资者关系：

investors@prenetics.com



ICR Westwicke

Caroline Corner 电话：+415 202 5678 电邮：caroline.corner@westwicke.com



前瞻性陈述



In addition to historical information, this release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of Prenetics and ACT Genomics. Any such estimates and assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions, whether or not identified in this press release, should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements by our management or the board regarding expectations for the closing of the acquisition, statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of synergy between Prenetics and ACT by our management or the board or by ACT or ACT’s management or board. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates or forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. Prenetics does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.





