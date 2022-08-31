Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 08:02 HKT/SGT Share: 马耳他旅游局与曼联展延合作伙伴协议

瓦莱塔，马耳他, 2022年8月31日 - (亚太商讯) - 马耳他旅游局于本月宣布，VisitMalta与英超足球劲旅－曼联足球俱乐部 （又称：曼联）延续合作伙伴协议，继续作为曼联的官方旅游目的地合作伙伴，向全球超过11亿曼联球迷推广马耳他作为旅游目的地。

（由左至右）曼联联盟与伙伴关系（Alliances and Partnerships）总监 Ali Edge、 马耳他旅游部常任秘书长 Mr. Anthony Gatt、旅游部部长 Mr. Hon Clayton Bartolo、曼联球星Denis Irwin、马耳他旅游局首席执行官 Mr. Carlo Micallef、曼联伙伴关系绩效（Partnership Performance）总监 Liam McManus 在老特拉福德球场所举办的新闻发布会中合影。

传奇球星布莱恩·罗布森 （Bryan Robson）与丹尼士·艾云（Denis Irwin) 于特里顿喷泉广场（Pjazza Tritoni）合影，宣传马耳他观光

由于马耳他拥有历史最悠久的曼联官方国际球迷俱乐部，因此曼联和马耳他有着密不可分的关系。



通过本次合作协议，VisitMalta将在俱乐部全球的主场比赛中和数字营销渠道、社交媒体以及平面媒上得到强而有力的曝光。旅游部长Clayton Bartolo阁下、旅游部常务秘书Anthony Gatt先生和马耳他旅游局首席执行官Carlo Micallef先生在曼彻斯特老特拉福德球场举办的新闻发布会上，共同宣布了这项好消息。



马耳他旅游部长克莱顿-巴托洛（Clayton Bartolo）强调：「VisitMalta作为曼联的官方旅游目的地合作伙伴，将使得马耳他群岛的曝光度和营销资源，不仅在欧洲地区，并且在美洲、亚洲和中东等其他市场都能获得前所未有的效益。我将秉持乐观的态度，期待这项合作协议将巩固马耳他的观光发展，并在不久的将来成为亮眼的运动观光枢纽。」



「在新冠疫情期间，马耳他旅游局必须跳脱框架，在全球体育赛事处于停滞状态下，仍必须高度发挥合作伙伴关系。无论是通过不同的数字化工具或渠道，将马耳他群岛的美让曼联世界各地的球迷看到、感受到并展现在他们面前，尤其是针对亚洲地区的球迷，在那里曼联被公认为最有影响力的体育俱乐部之一。随着我们进入合作协议的下一个五年，我们期待开展过去尚未发展的机会，将此一国际伙伴关系发挥最大的效益。」马耳他旅游局首席执行官Carlo Micallef先生在新闻发布会上表示。



曼联联盟与伙伴关系（Alliances and Partnerships）总监 Ali Edge 说道：「曼联与马耳他有着深厚的历史渊源，我们非常乐意与马耳他旅游局持续合作。我们为过去几年合作期间所获取的成果感到无比自豪，尤其当时国际旅游仍受到限制。我们期待继续维持此一成功的伙伴关系。」



曼联伙伴关系绩效（Partnership Performance）总监 Liam McManus 表示：「自从启动与马耳他旅游局的合作关系后，我们成功且持续地为马耳他这个优质的旅游目的地吸引了市场的高度关注，这有助于马耳他奠定强而有力的市场基础，并在疫情后迅速复苏。」



经由官网 visitmalta.com上推出针对曼联球迷的旅游行程，马耳他旅游局将持续鼓励来自世界各地的曼联球迷探索美丽且风情万种的马耳他。



「VisitMalta将进一步推广过去与曼联足球学校的合作经验，让更多年轻的本土足球运动员得以受惠。」马耳他旅游局首席执行官Carlo Micallef先生补充说道。



媒体联络人:

MALTA TOURISM AUTHORITY

Contact: Xiaolong (Monica) Wu

Email: xiaolong.wu@visitmalta.com

Tel: +356 2291 5257

Website: https://www.visitmalta.com/





