  • Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Monday, 13 June 2022, 21:08 HKT/SGT
来源 Hong Kong Beijing Association
香港北京交流协进会庆祝香港回归25周年暨国庆73周年 京港「平行时空」廿五年 – 摄影展、文化沙龙及文字书信交流展览
纪念重要里程碑 推动京港共同发展

香港, 2022年6月13日 - (亚太商讯)  - 香港北京交流协进会假香港柴湾青年广场举办的「庆祝香港回归25周年暨国庆73周年–京港『平行时空廿五年』– 摄影展、文化沙龙及文字书信交流展览」今日隆重开幕，是次交流展览很荣幸获得香港特别行政区民政事务总署全力支持，展期由6月13日至6月17日止为期五天，以「平行时空」为主题，为市民带来多帧别具意义、充满京港情怀的摄影作品，共庆香港回归祖国廿五载。

香港北京交流协进会会长施荣怀先生BBS JP（右四）与其他主礼嘉宾主持开幕仪式，为展览揭开序幕。（由左至右）香港北京交流协进会副会长杨莉珊女士；香港北京交流协进会常务副会长李胥先生；港区省级政协委员联谊会主席郑翔玲女士 SBS JP；中央人民政府驻香港特别行政区联络办公室社团联络部副部长黎宝忠先生；香港特别行政区民政事务总署署长张赵凯渝女士 JP；香港北京交流协进会会长施荣怀先生BBS JP；全国人民代表大会香港特别行政区基本法委员会副主任谭惠珠女士GBM GBS JP；香港北京交流协进会常务副会长杜家驹先生JP；香港北京交流协进会秘书长梁宏正先生BBS JP

香港北京交流协进会会长施荣怀先生BBS JP于开幕仪式上致辞。

香港特别行政区民政事务总署署长张赵凯渝女士JP于开幕仪式上致辞。

香港北京交流协进会会长施荣怀先生BBS JP（左四）带领一众嘉宾参观展览。

香港北京交流协进会理事会成员与现场嘉宾分享回归25年的人与事。（由左至右） 香港北京交流协进会常务理事刘国勋先生MH JP；香港北京交流协进会秘书长梁宏正先生BBS JP；香港北京交流协进会常务理事张雅丽女士；香港北京交流协进会常务理事杨政龙先生

是日开幕典礼邀得主礼嘉宾包括香港特别行政区民政事务总署署长张赵凯渝女士JP、全国人民代表大会香港特别行政区基本法委员会副主任谭惠珠女士GBM GBS JP、中央人民政府驻香港特别行政区联络办公室社团联络部副部长黎宝忠先生、港区省级政协委员联谊会主席郑翔玲女士 SBS JP，联同香港北京交流协进会会长施荣怀先生BBS JP、香港北京交流协进会副会长杨莉珊女士、香港北京交流协进会常务副会长李胥先生、香港北京交流协进会常务副会长杜家驹先生JP，以及香港北京交流协进会秘书长梁宏正先生BBS JP，一同进行开幕启动仪式，为展览揭开序幕。

展览展现了北京与香港两地政治、经济、文化的互联互通，对京港未来发展的美好期许。摄影作品细腻描绘香港回归以来的多个重大突破，着重凸显香港融入国家发展大局的积极作为，共庆香港回归二十五周年。四大主题各具特色，蕴藏着不同的情感主题与文化内涵。「平」寓意「平安」，此亦是人们永恒不变的期盼与追。「行」寓意「同行」，二十五年间京港两地风雨无阻、一路同行。「时」寓意「时光」，代表着京港两座城市过去二十五年回忆里那些闪烁动人的情怀。「空」寓意「天空」，祖国山河辽阔无边，京港也将在同一片天空下，在新的发展征程中不断迈上新台阶。

香港北京交流协进会会长施荣怀先生BBS JP在致辞时表示：「二零二二年适逢国庆七十三周年，香港亦迎来回归二十五周年的重要里程碑。香港北京交流协进会特意举办是次的京港『平行时空』二十五年的摄影展、文化沙龙及文字书信交流展览，庆祝这个重要的时刻。我们很荣幸能够得到香港特别行政区民政事务总署的信任以及大力支持，是次展览才得以成功举办。展览以『平行时空』为主题，代表着『平安』、『同行』、『时光』以及『天空』，同时亦意味着二十五年来，北京与香港无惧各种的风浪和挑战，并肩奋进，共同成长。」

多年来，香港北京交流协进会致力于团结京港两地友好人士和发挥桥梁作用，扩大两地全方位交流合作，引导社会关注、参与京港建设；同时期盼借「一带一路」等国家大战略的发展契机，积极全面地推动两地深度合作。今次，透过举办庆祝香港回归25周年暨国庆73周年京港「平行时空」廿五年 – 摄影展、文化沙龙及文字书信交流展览，香港北京交流协进会希望纪念过去二十五年的动人岁月和京港情怀，同时促进香港与北京两地人士的深度交流，致力推动京港共同发展。

恰逢回归二十五周年，香港特区政府以「砥砺奋进廿五载　携手再上新征程」为主题，回顾香港在过去四分一世纪努力的成果，更寄托对美好将来的期待。二十五年来，香港人凭借坚毅不屈的塞拉利昂精神，成功跨过种种挑战、遇强越强。「携手再上新征程」— 利好国策为香港市民和企业带来庞大的发展机遇，而香港亦需把握机遇、开发新优势，融入国家发展大局之余，为未来的经济发展和社会进步创造新的发展空间。

香港北京交流协进会
庆祝香港回归25周年暨国庆73周年
京港「平行时空」廿五年 – 摄影展、文化沙龙及文字书信交流展览

日期： 2022年6月13至17日（星期一至五）
时间： 上午11时至下午4月30分
地点： 香港柴湾柴湾道238号柴湾青年广场2楼Y剧场
费用： 全免


