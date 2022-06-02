香港中文大学周怡君教授荣获 2022 WIN ADA Award，以表彰其在糖尿病领域的优异研究成果及贡献

|
|Sunday, 5 June 2022, 09:09 HKT/SGT
香港, 2022年6月5日 - (亚太商讯) - 来自香港中文大学医学院的周怡君教授荣获ADA（美国糖尿病协会）科学顾问团评选的「Women's Interprofessional Network of the ADA (WIN ADA) abstract award」（临床糖尿病、流行病学和糖尿病并发症类-2022女性专业网络摘要奖)，以表彰她在SENSITIZE研究以及整个糖尿病研究领域的优异成果和贡献。
「临床糖尿病、流行病学和糖尿病并发症类」摘要奖是WIN ADA奖项的重要类别，其由临床专家、科学家、教育工作者和公共卫生从业人员以及其他糖尿病专业人员组成的WIN ADA顾问团队评选，以表彰在全球范围内对糖尿病研究、临床护理、公共卫生、教育和相关领域作出杰出贡献的女性。
周教授将会在2022年第82届美国糖尿病协会科学会议对一项名为SENSITIZE的临床研究成果进行口头报告，该项报告主要对全球首创新药葡萄糖激酶激活剂（GKA）多格列艾汀（dorzagliatin）的效果进行更深入的探索。该研究由国际内分泌专家、香港中文大学Juliana Chan教授作为研究者发起，探索多格列艾汀对初发2型糖尿病和葡萄糖激酶单基因遗传突变糖尿病 (GCK-MODY或MODY-2)患者的影响。
