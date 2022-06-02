Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, June 5, 2022
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Sunday, 5 June 2022, 09:09 HKT/SGT
Share:
香港中文大学周怡君教授荣获 2022 WIN ADA Award，以表彰其在糖尿病领域的优异研究成果及贡献

香港, 2022年6月5日 - (亚太商讯)  - 来自香港中文大学医学院的周怡君教授荣获ADA（美国糖尿病协会）科学顾问团评选的「Women's Interprofessional Network of the ADA (WIN ADA) abstract award」（临床糖尿病、流行病学和糖尿病并发症类-2022女性专业网络摘要奖)，以表彰她在SENSITIZE研究以及整个糖尿病研究领域的优异成果和贡献。

「临床糖尿病、流行病学和糖尿病并发症类」摘要奖是WIN ADA奖项的重要类别，其由临床专家、科学家、教育工作者和公共卫生从业人员以及其他糖尿病专业人员组成的WIN ADA顾问团队评选，以表彰在全球范围内对糖尿病研究、临床护理、公共卫生、教育和相关领域作出杰出贡献的女性。

周教授将会在2022年第82届美国糖尿病协会科学会议对一项名为SENSITIZE的临床研究成果进行口头报告，该项报告主要对全球首创新药葡萄糖激酶激活剂（GKA）多格列艾汀（dorzagliatin）的效果进行更深入的探索。该研究由国际内分泌专家、香港中文大学Juliana Chan教授作为研究者发起，探索多格列艾汀对初发2型糖尿病和葡萄糖激酶单基因遗传突变糖尿病 (GCK-MODY或MODY-2)患者的影响。


话题 Press release summary

部门 制药及生物技术, 健康与医药
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
CUHK Professor Elaine Chow Receives "2022 Women's Interprofessional Network of the American Diabetes Association Abstract Award" for Outstanding Research and Care in Diabetes  
June 5, 2022 09:07 HKT/SGT
Klaytn-based mining NFT 'KlayStore' Starts first minting on June 7th  
June 3, 2022 22:00 HKT/SGT
Society Pass (SoPa) Acquires Singapore-based Gorilla Networks, a Next-Gen Blockchain/Web3Mobile Virtual Network Operator to Drive SEA's Growing Demand for a New Meta-Economy Experience  
June 3, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Receives Two 2022 "Demand Side Management Awards" for Contributions to Power Load Leveling, Energy Savings and Environmental Protection  
Friday, June 3, 2022 5:44:00 PM
Moonstake Hosts Staking Contest with Partner FIO with 100,000 FIO Prize Pool  
June 3, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Latest Data on Lemborexant at The 36th Annual Sleep 2022 Meeting  
Friday, June 3, 2022 3:37:00 PM
First In-Person Satellite Industry Forum After COVID Sees the Industry in Strong Shape and Geared for Growth  
June 3, 2022 11:32 HKT/SGT
Hitachi High-Tech Launches Dark Field Wafer Defect Inspection System DI2800, Achieving High-Sensitivity 100% Inspection for Semiconductor Devices in the IoT and Automotive Fields  
Friday, June 3, 2022 8:48:00 AM
Commitment to Making Mazda Factories Worldwide Go Carbon Neutral by 2035   
Friday, June 3, 2022 8:40:00 AM
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Fighting for Fifth Le Mans Crown  
Thursday, June 2, 2022 9:10:00 PM
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
顶部 | 关于我们 | 服务 | 合作伙伴 | 联系人 | 隐私权政策 | 使用条款 | RSS
美国： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 东京： +81 3 6859 8575

       