  • Monday, May 23, 2022
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Monday, 23 May 2022, 11:46 HKT/SGT
中国万天控股（01854.HK）立足大湾区 锐意打造大湾区绿色龙头品牌

香港, 2022年5月23日 - (亚太商讯)  - 俗话说的好「民以食为天」，受到疫情零星散发的影响，多地采取封控管控等防疫措施，抗疫的同时食物供应是否充足，价格是否平稳等民生问题也备受瞩目。其中香港也是遭受疫情攻击的城市之一，为确保物资和食物供应能够配合防疫工作的进行，特区政府与主要食品供货商积极沟通，其中港股上市公司中国万天控股（01854.HK）（下称「集团」）作为餐饮服务经营商的供货商，积极响应政府号召，为疫情防控提供强有力的民生供应保障。

中国万天控股董事局主席许国伟先生（左）和中国万天控股执行董事兼行政总裁钟学勇先生（右）接受媒体访问。

（由左至右）中国万天控股执行董事兼行政总裁钟学勇先生、马来西亚丹斯里皇室拿督及完美（中国）有限公司董事长古润金太平绅士、中国宋庆龄基金会理事及中山市政协原主席丘树宏先生和中国万天控股董事局主席许国伟先生为中国万天控股湾区总部成立正式揭牌。

一众贵宾共同庆贺中国万天控股湾区总部成立；全国政协常委、粤港澳大湾区企业家联盟主席蔡冠深先生也通过视频对本次庆典发来祝贺和展望。

中国万天控股从事采购、加工及供应食材，专为香港餐饮服务经营商提供蔬菜及水果，截止目前已经向逾480家客户门店供应1,300种食材。以深圳为重要引擎的粤港澳大湾区，正在构建成为新发展格局的先行示范者，为众多企业提供了更大的发展机遇。2022年4月集团正式宣布进军大湾区市场及扩展业务至餐饮及相应食品加工行业的上下游供应链业务。2022年5月，集团设立深圳总部，正式进军大湾区市场，之所以选择深圳为集团总部，一方面大湾区聚集多方资源，有助于集团积极拓展食品行业供应链业务，实现湾区内资源优化配置及协同发展；另一方面地理位置临近香港，且香港总部能以金融中心的角色全力协助，成为深圳总部的强力后盾。

2022年5月18日集团湾区总部成立典礼于深圳南山正式举办，典礼吸引近400名来自政府、业界及媒体的嘉宾参加。

中国万天控股董事局主席许国伟先生在典礼致辞中表示：「中国万天控股的愿景便是『心系文明生态，筑梦绿色生活』。 粤港澳大湾区中国的重点发展的区域，而深圳位处于湾区中心点，GDP位湾区之冠，汇聚优秀人材、金融及配套发展等也是名列前茅，它巩固集团未来发展，伸延到湾区各个大城市。」

中国万天控股执行董事兼行政总裁钟学勇先生在典礼致辞中表示：「中国万天控股的使命是，要做中国一流的美好生活服务商。中国万天控股湾区总部今天正式成立，未来集团会为香港、深圳，以及大湾区的经济发展和社会进步做出一份绵薄的贡献。」

深圳总部的成立仅是中国万天控股迈向大湾区战略的第一步，后续集团将逐步实现旗下三大业务（生鲜供应、零售及餐饮、环保科技）融合发展的良好局面，同时增加其利润增长点。

生鲜供应方面，积极发挥原有香港供应链业务优势，把控采购需求、订单及交期、库存和收发货等环节，且提升各环节效率，实现以最快的时间、最低的成本，安全高效地将海产、肉类和蔬菜等生鲜食材送达客户手中。同时将累积的成功经验复制至大湾区市场，同时也将精选大湾区内合适的收购对象，有望强强联合资源叠加，以把握大湾区市场的庞大需求。

零售及餐饮方面，随着粤港澳大湾区城市群体的餐饮行业不断发展，餐饮行业也呈现愈发明显的多元化，餐饮种类愈发细分化、差异化。根据艾瑞咨询，未来随着疫情影响逐步消退，餐饮行业在线线下渠道持续融合以及内地居民消费能力进一步提升，行业逐步回暖并有望进一步发展。中国餐饮行业收入预计将于2024年超过人民币6万亿元，未来3年年复合增长率为8.8%，该业务增长前景可期。集团将把握大湾区零售及餐饮行业发展和机遇，以中山市场作为大湾区市场的「试金石」，开设专门供应生鲜菜式的餐厅，逐步建立业务遍布大湾区的餐饮品牌 —「万天餐饮」。

环保科技方面，集团配合国家「现代农业科技及绿色环保」的发展理念，将农业科技与绿色环保进步结合，利用天台闲置空间，在屋顶缔造良田，增加城市绿化面积，一方面推广绿色都市让天下人吃上「放心菜」；另一方面推动绿色环保教育的工作到大湾区内的企业及学校等机构，支持大湾区的可持续发展。

从食物源头的天空农场蔬菜种植地，到生鲜供应运输渠道，最后至零售及餐饮业务，中国万天控股将构建完整的生鲜食品供应链体系，各业务板块协同发展，交叉助力打造大湾区绿色龙头品牌。同时物色大湾区潜在的业务伙伴及机遇，加快大湾区业务拓展步伐，旨在进一步做大做强粤港澳大湾区生鲜食品工业，促进中国生鲜食品行业转型升级和效益提升。


