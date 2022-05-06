Kristof Schoffling的Move Digital扩大规模，进一步颠覆P2E和Metaverse领域

|
Mahe, Seychelles, 2022年5月5日 - (亚太商讯) - Move Digital的创始人Kristof Schoffling自豪地宣布公司新的扩张方向，以进一步颠覆P2E和Metaverse领域。Kristof Schoffling是一个非常善于与时俱进的商业大亨。他建立Move Digital，在区块链行业的技术开发保持领先，并创造了不平凡的成就。
15年来，Kristof对科技界产生了积极的影响，在零售消费产品、软件开发和区块链解决方案等领域创造了巨大的价值。他起初在电子商务领域发展，并成为最早的企业家之一。他的企业最早从事实物商品进口贸易，并通过加价销售从欧洲电子商务消费者赚取利润。从2007年开始，Kristof开始识别热门的消费趋势，并在这些趋势中以有效的成本采购产品，同时通过亚马逊和eBay等电子商务平台进行转售。Kristof应用了一种独特的方法来判断市场趋势。这个方法十分有效，在三年内，Kristof Schoffling已经通过他的电商网店销售了超过100万件产品。Kristof不断寻求优化业务的方法，并通过创建自有品牌不断扩大利润率。
商业活动的成功将促使Kristof探索创新的数字支付解决方案，以满足全球对其产品日益增长的需求。2012年是Kristof首次涉足区块链领域，他开始研究比特币和其他区块链解决方案作为促进支付的手段的潜力。在对数字支付解决方案进行彻底探索后，Kristof进入域，为期数年。在此期间，Kristof Schoffling独立开发了几个尖端的解决方案，被全球数百万网民和在线企业采用。2014年，Kristof Schoffling成功地将他最成功的产品之一，即数字支付解决方案，以惊人的估值倍数出售给一家财富500强公司。
2017年，Kristof Schoffling创办了Move Digital，这是一家以区块链为重点的开发和咨询公司，将成为亚洲最大的同类公司之一。Move Digital一开始就为缺乏资源的高潜力区块链产品提供White-Label开发服务，以充分挖掘其潜力。在Move Digital的帮助下，这些产品可以快速开发并推出产品。此后，Move Digital为区块链项目建立了后台和其他技术组件，这些项目的估值已经超过了10亿美元。
2018年，Move Digital将开始大力关注基于区块链的游戏领域，该领域现在发展为游戏赚钱和Metaverse相关项目。Move Digital是该领域最大的参与者之一，并为几个估值达到数十亿美元的尖端游戏项目提供了必要的基础设施。有兴趣与Move Digital合作的游戏赚钱和Metaverse项目的大量需求，导致Kristof将其团队从2020年初的40名员工扩大到目前的120名。Move Digital目前正处于快速扩张的状态，Kristof预计，到年底公司的员工人数将增长到250人。
Kristof Schoffling和Move Digital致力于在科技界的发展中保持卓越的标准。随着时间的推移，人们可能会看到许多领先的游戏赚钱和Metaverse项目与他们的名字联系在一起。
Social Links
Medium: https://movedigitaltoday.medium.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/movedigitalcom
Media Contact
Company: Move Digital Limited
Contact: Kristof Schoffling
Email: hello@movedigital.io
Website: https://movedigital.com/
Address: House of Francis, Room 303, Ile Du Port, Mahe, Seychelles
SOURCE: Move Digital Limited
