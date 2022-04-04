Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語 ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。 Monday, 4 April 2022, 10:55 HKT/SGT Share:

来源 Hypebeast Limited 全球领先的生活时尚和文化平台 Hypebeast 计划通过与 Iron Spark I Inc. 合并在纳斯达克上市 PIPE投资者包括多位文化界标志人物和先锋代表 —— Tom Brady、Naomi Osaka、Kevin Durant、Rich Kleiman、Tony Hawk、Joe Gebbia、Jonah Hill、Adam Levine、Electric Feel Ventures、THEBLACKLABEL及IRONGREY

杰克逊及香港, 2022年4月4日 - (亚太商讯) - 结合现代文化与生活时尚、以及编辑自主之商业及新闻的首选平台Hypebeast Limited（股份代号：0150.HK）与特殊目的收购公司 (「SPAC」) Iron Spark I Inc.（纳斯达克：ISAA，「Iron Spark」）今天宣布双方已达成最终合并协议，据此Hypebeast将计划收购Iron Spark并在纳斯达克和香港联交所双重上市。



-- Hypebeast 成立于 2005 年，是一家发展蓬勃及专注于文化和生活时尚的数字媒体和电子商务公司，在全球拥有超过 2,600 万追随者

-- 全球创作者和消费者社群遍布 80 多个国家/地区，促进领先品牌能与 Z 世代和千禧一代受众建立联系和互动

-- 在高利润率及具持续盈利能力的业务推动下，预计在截至2022年3月31日止财政年度将产生不少于112,000,000美元的收益； 2015年至2021年复合年增长率达至34%

-- 与Iron Spark合并预计将录得高达180,000,000美元的所得款项，预计备考股权估值将达到534,000,000美元

-- Hypebeast计划将交易所得款项用于对科技、人才、品牌体验和营销进行投资，以支持全渠道媒体和电子商务业务的持续增长

-- Hypebeast预计于2022年第三季度交易结束后，具纳斯达克（股票代码：$HYPE）及现有上市地香港联交所（股份代号：0150.HK）之双重上市地位

-- NIKE前总裁 Trevor Edwards预计将被提名出任Hypebeast的董事



Hypebeast于2005年由现任执行董事、主席兼行政总裁马柏荣创建，从最初一个运动鞋博客，一跃成现时拥有2,600万社交媒体追随者和1,800万每月不重复访客的数码平台。其忠实的全球用户群包括具有可支配收入和高购买意愿的Z世代和千禧一代消费者，以及多元化和高参与度的艺术家和创意社群。



Hypebeast 揭示了文化和生活时尚（包括时尚、艺术、体育、科技和食品）的最新趋势，并为文化探索和联系创造了一个生态系统。Hypebeast分为三大事业部支线 —— 由网站及社交媒体组成的数码媒体平台HYPEMEDIA、创意服务代理HYPEMAKER，以及电子商贸及全渠道零售平台HBX。Hypebeast的全球读者遍布亚洲、欧洲及美国80多个国家。



Hypebeast 无与伦比的品牌参与度和全球客户忠诚度塑造了盈利可观的业务。于2015年至2021年，总收益复合年增长率达到34%，预期于截至2022年3月31日止财政年度将产生不少于112,000,000美元的总收益，主要由于读者人数增加及媒体品牌合作伙伴关系扩大所致。公司已与250多个全球电子商务和媒体品牌建立了稳固的关系，捉紧总值1.6万亿美元的全球服装和鞋类市场的庞大增长机会。



Hypebeast执行董事、主席兼行政总裁马柏荣表示：

「15年来，我们一直致力在全球分享最崭新的潮流文化。我们建立了一个忠诚而热情的社群，他们信任我们在时尚、艺术、设计、奢侈品、运动、科技等多元化生活的策展。与 Iron Spark 合作及在美国上市将带领我们更上一层楼。通过获得新的资金和人才，将可进一步扩大我们的信息内容、商业和体验，从而加强我们的业务和社群。」



Iron Spark行政总裁Joshua L. Spear表示：

「我非常雀跃能与马柏荣先生及他的团队合作，通过此次交易将Hypebeast提升到一个崭新层次。即使距离我第一次偶然发现他当时的运动鞋博客到现在已15年，Hypebeast仍然带给我快乐。这个品牌主导文化、商业和科技界，并代表一场能够启发全球人士而且日益盛行的文化运动。我迫不及待能为他们抓住面前的巨大增长机会。」



Iron Spark 主席 Amy Butte 表示：

「ISAA于2021年6月上市，旨在开创出对创始人友好、以运营商为本而且勇于创新的新一代SPAC。凭借内部增长和上市公司纪律的往绩，Hypebeast绝对是大众仍未注视但具有文化意义和业务吸引力的企业。我们期待与马柏荣先生和他的管理团队紧密合作，以筹集资金加速增长，将这个全球知名品牌带进新领域，通过在美国公开市场上市，使更多人有机会投资公司的股票。」



Iron Spark 独立董事兼NIKE前总裁Trevor Edwards 表示：

「很兴奋看到马柏荣先生和Hypebeast团队在接近20年内，成功将一个小型博客发展为全球潮流指标和文化催化剂。Hypebeast 已在全球读者和消费者之间建立了强大的联系，他们希望发掘不为人知的事物并掌握未来动向，而且全心全意地相信各品牌能提供该等信息。 Hypebeast 将来自世界各地的创作者和消费者社群联系起来，我十分期待与他们的合作。」



主要交易条款

-- 与Iron Spark的合并预计将录高达180,000,000美元的所得款项，预计备考股权估值将达到534,000,000美元。

-- 交易意味着备考企业价值为353,000,000美元，相当于2021财年不少于112,000,000美元收益的3.1倍。

-- 交易的资金将来自ISAA信托账户中持有的现金、Hypebeast新发行的普通股以及PIPE股份认购协议收益。

-- Iron Spark的公众股东将继续获得0.05美元的季度股息，直到交易结束。现有的Hypebeast股东预计将拥有合并后公司56.2％的备考股权（假设没有赎回Iron Spark的普通股）。

-- 交易已获Hypebeast和Iron Spark各自的董事会一致通过，并须经Hypebeast及Iron Spark的股东批准及须达成其他惯常交易完成条件方可作实。预计交易将于2022年第三季完成。

-- 多位文化界标志人物和先锋代表亦十分支持Hypebeast的文化平台，共认购涉及13,300,000美元的私人投资公开股票，当中包括传奇四分卫、联合创始人兼投资者汤姆·布雷迪(Tom Brady)、网球巨星及社会变革倡导者大阪直美、Thirty Five Ventures联合创始人奇云·杜兰特 (Kevin Durant)和里奇·克莱曼(Rich Kleiman)、专业滑板手和Birdhouse Skateboards创始人东尼·霍克(Tony Hawk)、Airbnb联合创始人，Samara和Airbnb.org主席祖·谢比亚 (Joe Gebbia)、演员、电影制作人和喜剧演员乔纳·希尔(Jonah Hill)、格林美奖得主、艺人亚当·列维 (Adam Levine)、由经理人奥斯汀·罗森（Austin Rosen）领导的Electric Feel Ventures、由朴洪俊创立的南韩娱乐公司、唱片公司及创意公司THEBLACKLABEL，以及由世亚集团(SeAH GROUP)掌舵、变革型企业和LP计划投资者IRONGREY。

-- 交易完成后，Hypebeast 的现有管理团队，包括执行董事、主席兼行政总裁马柏荣和财务总监黄家恒将继续留任。Iron Spark行政总裁Joshua L. Spear和NIKE前总裁Trevor Edwards预计将获提名加入成为合并后公司的董事会成员。



顾问

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC和BTIG, LLC 为Iron Spark之财务顾问。BTIG, LLC为Hypebeast PIPE认购协议之配售代理人。Cowen Inc.为Hypebeast之财务顾问。Kirkland & Ellis LLP为Hypebeast之法律顾问，而Loeb & Loeb LLP则为Iron Spark之法律顾问。



媒体查询：

Iron Spark I

Olivia Defechereux Dejah

olivia@ironspark.com

电话: (307) 200-9007



Hypebeast Limited

Sujean Lee / Rosita Cheng

media@Hypebeast.com



纵横财经公关顾问有限公司

李惠儿 电话: (852) 2864 4834 电邮: vicky.lee@sprg.com.hk

陈嘉盈 电话: (852) 2864 4890 电邮: ivy.chan@sprg.com.hk

传真: (852) 2527 1196



关于 Hypebeast (股份代号：0150.HK）

Hypebeast Ltd. 由马柏荣于2005年创立，从最初的一个球鞋博客发展至2016年成为一间上市媒体公司。在多元平台驱动下，集团现拥有超过四千四百七十万名用家，遍布亚太、北美洲、欧洲及其他多个地区，其中集团旗舰平台提供五种语言版本。近年，集团扩展至更广泛业务，包括Hypebeast 及其他多元内容之发布平台、电商平台HBX及代理HYPEMAKER。





