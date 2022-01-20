京东附属公司与中环控股全资子公司宣布成立合资公司

|
|双方拟展开全面深入的产业合作
|
香港, 2022年1月19日 - (亚太商讯) - 中环控股集团有限公司（「中环控股」，「公司」及其附属公司，「集团」；股份代号：1735）发布自愿性公告，欣然宣布于2022年1月19日京东集团股份有限公司（JD.com, Inc）的附属公司JD Oriental Development VII Limited（「京东东方发展」）与本集团全资子公司Central Lead Holding Limited中环力量控股有限公司（「中环力量」）将共同出资在香港设立合资公司，名为京中环置业有限公司（「合资公司」））。
公告显示，合资公司拟透过其将成立的全资子公司通过招拍挂程序合法取得物流园区的土地使用权，拟联合发展金融服务中心、智慧物流研发中心、物流总部孵化中心、云商中心、云仓中心、农村电商中心、冷链中心及孵化配套中心等。
中环控股董事会认为，透过此次合作，集团将深入发展智慧物流研发、物流总部孵化、云商、云仓、农村电商、冷链及孵化配套的优势，以数字化转型加速现代化水平。
关于中环控股集团
中环控股集团有限公司（简称「中环控股」）是一家涉足建筑及工程配送、地产开发、物业服务、智慧物流、餐饮供应链及健康产业六大产业的多元化集团公司。董事长余竹云于2019年在香港交易所收购主板上市公司（股份代号： 1735），成功进入香港资本市场。秉承着「责任源自内心」的核心理念，立志成为受社会尊重的优秀企业。在业务形态上，实现了从地产开发到多元化产业的迭代升级；在管理模式上，实现了向集团化跨区域管控的成功转型。中环控股不断创新服务，为客户创造价值，致力于创造和谐美好的城市新生活。
