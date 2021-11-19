Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 19, 2021
Thursday, 18 November 2021, 23:42 HKT/SGT
来源 Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation
「湾区启航 - 金融才俊计划」正式启动
由财经事务及库务局与大湾区共同家园青年公益基金联合主办
为香港青年建立多元化平台 提升实力 把握湾区机遇

香港, 2021年11月18日 - (亚太商讯)  - 香港特别行政区政府财经事务及库务局与大湾区共同家园青年公益基金 （「主办机构」）联合主办的「湾区启航 - 金融才俊计划」（「计划」），今天于香港会议展览中心举行启动仪式。

香港特别行政区财政司司长陈茂波先生，大紫荆勋贤， GBS，MH，JP，于启动仪式上致辞。

大湾区共同家园青年公益基金主席黄永光先生，SBS，JP，于启动仪式上致辞。

主礼嘉宾主持启动仪式后合照。

主礼嘉宾与企业领袖一同出席启动仪式。

主礼嘉宾与大专院校代表一同出席启动仪式。

主礼嘉宾与参加计划的学生合照，祝贺计划正式启动。

「湾区启航 - 金融才俊计划」目的是建立一个多元化平台，让企业领袖直接与香港青年交流，分享他们在粤港澳大湾区及内地其他城市的个人发展经验及正向思维，帮助青年装备自己，为日后职业生涯作好准备，把握湾区机遇。为期五个月的活动涵盖企业领袖分享、技能提升工作坊、金融机构参观以及企业领袖影子工作体验等。

-- 启动仪式很荣幸得到香港特别行政区财政司司长陈茂波先生，大紫荆勋贤， GBS，MH，JP、香港特别行政区财经事务及库务局局长许正宇先生，JP、中央人民政府驻香港特别行政区联络办公室青年工作部部长张志华先生、香港特别行政区政府财经事务及库务局常任秘书长（财经事务）甄美薇女士，JP、以及大湾区共同家园青年公益基金主席黄永光先生，SBS，JP担任主礼嘉宾。

多名参与计划并出席启动礼的企业领袖包括：（排名不分先后）

1. Lalamove 首席运营官卢家培先生
2. 腾讯集团副总裁、富融银行董事长赖智明先生
3. 微保WeSure董事长刘家明先生
4. 香港交易所市场联席主管姚嘉仁先生
5. WeLab 集团首席营运官梁隽文先生
6. Janchor Partners首席实业投资者何志安先生
7. 香港金融发展局总监及政策研究主管董一岳先生

以及出席的大专院校代表包括：（排名不分先后）
1. 香港大学首席副校长王于渐教授
2. 香港中文大学常务副校长陈金梁教授
3. 香港科技大学副校长（大学拓展）汪扬教授
4. 香港浸会大学行政副校长暨秘书长邹霭云女士
5. 香港理工大学副校长（学生及国际事务）杨立伟教授
6. 香港都会大学副校长（学生事务及支持）郭予光教授
7. 香港城市大学协理副校长（学生事务）卢铁荣教授
8. 香港教育大学协理副校长（环球事务）及环球事务处处长许声浪博士
9. 岭南大学学生事务处副处长王丽珠女士
10. 香港树仁大学学生事务处就业服务主管叶沛林先生
11. 香港珠海学院传讯及公共关系处主管李百丽女士

财政司司长陈茂波先生说：「今年是国家『十四五』规划的开局之年。『十四五』规划明确香港的定位和角色，为香港融入国家发展大局提供了最佳路径。香港除了可以继续发挥作为国家国际循环重要节点的功能外，更要通过粤港澳大湾区建设这个最好的切入点『扣进』国家的内循环。」

陈茂波先生鼓励各同学珍惜、把握机会，到内地时多观察、多看看、多交朋友、多交流及认识，为自己未来更广阔的事业舞台做好准备。

大湾区共同家园青年公益基金主席黄永光先生指：「基金的工作，会以国家的发展规划为方向，并与特区政府及其他相关机构继续加强合作，支持及培育香港青年，推动他们成为大湾区发展的中坚力量。在过去两年间，基金服务了逾15,000位香港青年，资助了约60个不同项目提升青年的技能及个人发展，包括于科技、艺术、教育、运动等不同领域。」

黄永光先生亦表示是次计划能成功举行，十分感谢来自金融及商业界领袖，及12间大专院校的鼎力支持。今次计划对各同学是一个非常难得的机会，所以反应热烈，参与名额由最初设立的80个增至120个。

「企业领袖分享会」揭开序幕
首场「企业领袖分享会」紧接「湾区启航 - 金融才俊计划」启动仪式举行。财经事务及库务局局长许正宇、财经事务及库务局常任秘书长（财经事务）甄美薇及香港交易所市场联席主管姚嘉仁担任首场主讲嘉宾，与出席启动仪式的逾百名学生分享他们在大湾区及其他内地城市的工作经历。

「湾区启航 - 金融才俊计划」为期五个月，由即日起至2022年三月为止，为于香港12间大专院校修读与商业、金融及科技有关学科且获其院校推荐的本地大学生提供一系列活动，包括「企业领袖分享会」、「本地金融及科技机构参观」、「技能提升工作坊」及「企业领袖影子工作体验」，冀提升学生对金融、商业及科技行业及机构运作的了解，并让学生亲身接触及了解企业领袖的日常工作。企业领袖更会亲身为学生提供事业发展建议，以启发他们把握机遇，砥砺前行，为晋身成为大湾区金融业界的未来领袖提升实力。

计划内容
计划分为两个阶段，在第一阶段出席率达到八成的参加者将会获得主办机构共同签发的证书。

第一阶段
活动
企业领袖分享会（5场）
邀请金融、商业及科技行业的企业领袖分享在大湾区或其他内地地区的工作经验，启发及激励参加者

日期/地点
日期：2021年11月至2022年2月中

地点：YO PLACE
(香港上环德辅道西9号16楼)

活动
本地机构参观（4间）
让参加者到访本地的金融及科技机构，亲身了解各大机构的职能及运作模式

日期/地点
日期：2021年11月至2022年2月中

活动
技能提升工作坊（2场）
面试及商业礼仪技巧、大湾区城市及生活知多啲等

日期/地点
日期： 2022年1月中至2月中

地点：YO PLACE
(香港上环德辅道西9号16楼)

*讲者名单及参观机构可参考附件一

第二阶段
活动
企业领袖影子工作体验
参加者将会亲身接触及了解企业领袖的日常工作，企业领袖更会为参加者提供未来事业发展的建议

参加资格
最后主办机构会选出30位表现突出的同学参与第二阶段的活动

*企业领袖名单可参考附件二

详细计划内容，可浏览：https://gbayouth.org.hk/tc/scope/set-sail-for-gba-scheme-for-financial-leader-of-tomorrow

有关大湾区共同家园青年公益基金
「大湾区共同家园青年公益基金」于 2019 年 9 月成立，是以服务香港青年为主的公共性质慈善机构。借着新时代、新湾区、新机遇，基金汇聚了各界青年领袖，以「助青年 创明天」为使命，集合及善用粤港澳大湾区的资源，以教育及培训为主导方向，于大湾区开展与学业、就业及创业等方面的服务，为青年搭台、搭梯及搭桥，提升自身价值，积极面对挑战，于大湾区共享发展机遇，并同时促进粤港澳大湾区建设。

自成立逾两年以来，基金主办及资助了多个项目，服务了超过15,000位香港青年，并资助了约60个项目，包括科技、艺术、教育、运动等不同范畴。 2021年，基金推出两大重点项目-「YO PLACE筑梦空间」及「大湾区青年卡」，与香港各界青年建立起更紧密的联系。YO PLACE筑梦空间是一个集在线及线下的青年平台，以会员制运作，为香港青年提供粤港澳大湾区内升学、就业及创业的信息及服务。而大湾区青年卡，则是基金与中国银行（香港）、广东省、香港及澳门青联携手推出的综合青年服务卡，为在大湾区城市学习、工作及生活的港人提供全方位的生活支持及便利服务。此外，基金亦透过「筑愿计划」，资助其他青年机构举办形式多元的项目，如「冲」出梦想－太平洋咖啡 x 港专＠大湾区创业培训计划、动画创未来－香港青年计算机动画师培训计划等。

如欲了解更多基金信息，请浏览基金网址：www.gbayouth.org.hk




