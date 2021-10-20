Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 13:13 HKT/SGT
来源 MicroTech Medical (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.
糖尿病治疗及监测医疗器械提供商微泰医疗于香港联合交易所主板成功上市

香港, 2021年10月19日 - (亚太商讯)  - 专注于糖尿病管理，提供糖尿病治疗及糖尿病监测医疗器械的微泰医疗器械(杭州)股份有限公司（「微泰医疗」或「公司」，股份代号：2235.HK，今天于香港联合交易所有限公司（「联交所」）主板上市。

鸣锣开市

微泰医疗器械(杭州)股份有限公司董事会主席、执行董事、行政总裁郑攀博士致辞

微泰医疗本次全球发售63,529,500股H股，发行价格为每股30.50港元，于扣除公司就全球发售应付的包销费用及佣金以及估计开支后，全球发售所得款项净额预计约为18.15亿港元（不含超额配售）。公司于香港公开发售反应良好，初步提呈的发售股份已获小幅超额认购，相当于香港公开发售初步可供认购的6,353,000股香港发售股份约6.79倍；国际发售获得小幅超额认购，相当于根据国际发售初步可供认购发售股份总数约4.9倍。

微泰医疗器械(杭州)股份有限公司董事会主席、执行董事、行政总裁郑攀博士表示︰「今天，微泰医疗在联交所上市，踏上国际资本舞台，是公司的一个重要里程碑。自2011年成立以来，微泰医疗专注于糖尿病管理，提供糖尿病治疗及监测医疗器械，以在中国和全球范围内优化糖尿病的管理方式。我们致力于成为糖尿病监测、治疗器械领域创新解决方案提供者。为实现该愿景，我们将不断提高产品的功能和质量、继续提升我们的研发能力、扩大全球足迹及建立基于云端大数据的糖尿病管理平台，让全世界的糖尿病患者在临床和经济上受益。」

关于微泰医疗
微泰医疗专注于糖尿病管理，提供糖尿病治疗及糖尿病监测医疗器械，以在中国和全球范围内优化糖尿病的管理方式。公司成立于2011年，致力于帮助糖尿病患者拥有更健康美好的生活。核心产品Equil贴敷式胰岛素泵（「Equil」）是半抛式贴敷式胰岛素泵。在中国目前获批的所有胰岛素泵产品中，Equil是唯一一款贴敷式胰岛素泵。除了Equil，公司还有两款其他类别的商业化产品，即持续血糖监测系统及血糖监测系统，以及其他六款处于不同开发阶段的在研产品。公司拥有进一步改良的多元的自主开发在研产品线，包括死循环人工胰腺、第二代贴敷式胰岛素泵系统、AiDEX X以及IVD器械。

此新闻稿由博达浩华国际财经传讯集团代表微泰医疗器械(杭州)股份有限公司发布。如有垂询，请联络︰

博达浩华国际财经传讯集团
冯嘉莉小姐 +852 3150 6763 kelly.fung@pordahavas.com
陆 淼小姐 +852 3150 6788 ivy.lu@pordahavas.com
刘 媛小姐 +8621 3397 8842 louise.liu@pordahavas.com
陈 蒙小姐 +8621 3397 8842 mona.chen@pordahavas.com



