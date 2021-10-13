ANIVERSE《爆笑虫子Lava》20件NFT作品在BINANCE NFT 上市，瞬间'售罄'

|
Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 11:16 HKT/SGT
韩国首尔, 2021年10月13日 - (亚太商讯) - 7日，Aniverse在世界最大规模的虚拟货币交易所 Binance NFT Marketplace上展示了20种'《爆笑虫子》的 3D公仔模型 NFT'。 由于是纪念Aniverse的 Binance NFT首次上市的NFT，所以由高品质的3D艺术设计组成的'爆笑虫子 3D公仔模型 NFT'在公开后，迅速进行交易并火爆售罄。
另外，Aniverse也出现在了 Binance NFT Marketplace首页上的'Top Creator'和'Trending'的列表上，根据业界分析，充分展现了Aniverse NFT的价值和日后作为全球NFT项目的可能性。
目前，Aniverse的20种'爆笑虫子3D公仔模型NFT'在售罄后，用户之间的交易依旧活跃，而且因需求过多，最高能以370倍以上的价格达成交易。
此次公开的20种NFT是仅在 Binance NFT独家提供的NFT，可通过ETH、BUSD、BNB购买，以拍卖价和固定价进行销售的方式支持交易。
Aniverse的方针是通过此次 Binance NFT上市和自身NFT的售罄，在全球卡通市场上确保了NFT Initiative，并扩大Aniverse的生态系统。
另一方面，Aniverse于8月31日推出了自己的NFT Marketplace 'Aniverse NFT'，作为《爆笑虫子》 10周年纪念限量版NFT售罄后，获得了国内外的极大关注。
Aniverse 拥有《爆笑虫子》、《恐龙战骑（ Dinocore）》 等多部动漫IP。 Aniverse 的IP动漫目前在包括Netflix在内的196个国家的各大电视台频道上播出，YouTube的订阅人数已达到1300万左右。
