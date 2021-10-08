Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Thursday, 7 October 2021, 18:00 HKT/SGT
BitHub Africa通过其旗舰项目Melanin Solar与Hivos East Africa合作，在东非农村部署由比特币闪电网络（BLN）和Whive协议支持的众网分布式能源解决方案

肯尼亚内罗毕, 2021年10月7日 - (亚太商讯)  - BitHub Africa 与 Hivos East Africa 合作，在肯尼亚 Kajiado 的一个名为 Singiraine 的马赛村部署了第一个区块链支持的可持续能源可行解决方案，称为Melanin 智能盒（MSBX）。 此次部署是在 BitHub Africa 在内罗毕的研究实验室进行了五年的研究和开发之后进行的。

太阳能和区块链纪录片，BitHub Africa 和 Hivos East Africa 伙伴关系 https://youtu.be/L2rS1P5ph_Q

安装在 Singiraine 药房屋顶的太阳能光伏电池板

BitHub Africa & Melanin 太阳能研发团队

Singiraine 供应商在安装Melanin太阳能智能盒 (MSBX)

这些努力是与 Kajiado 县政府合作完成的，允许在村内的当地药房、学校和教堂安装初级试点阶段。 社区对该项目表示赞赏，他们说事实证明该项目对他们非常有价值。

"村里的许多地方机构都没有适当的照明，加上夜间不安全。 自从我们有了 Melanin Solar，我们节省了用于购买汽油的成本，"Singiraine 村村长说道。

Melanin太阳能是BitHub Africa的先驱项目之一，也是非洲首个此类项目，它使用区块链技术，利用比特币闪电网络（BLN）和Whive协议。 因此，社区之间可以通过 BLN 共享能量，并以 Whive 数字代币的形式存储多余的能量。

BLN 是建立在比特币区块链上的第二层网络，它使交易能够由 MSBX 实时自动化，同时降低与使用比特币第一层区块链相关的成本。

于2020年2月2日推出的Whive区块链协议是一种点对点（p2p）区块链协议，它通过去信任奖励来激励可持续能源解决方案的构建，使用户能够将多余的太阳能转换为基于区块链的数字代币，称为数字能量存储的过程。

作为绿色优先的区块链协议，Whive的突出特点之一是 CPU 挖矿;优化以加速太阳能采矿的采用。 该协议还可用于其他环境、社会和治理（ESG）项目，特别是符合联合国概述的可持续发展目标（SDG）的风能和小型水电项目。

Whive 实用型代币在新加坡 SWFT 交易所上市后一直暴露在市场条件下。 BitHub Africa 与美国 Ujengo Lab LLC 一起作为主要贡献者之一，在 Whive 协议的开发中也发挥了重要作用。

除了数字能源存储，分布式能源项目为社区带来了一系列其他好处，其中包括使用区块链技术在点对点（p2p）市场中彼此共享能源的能力。

"如果你看看农村地区，那里有人拥有太阳能系统，但他们可能在周末或白天的某些时间不使用它，那么电力可能会使其他人受益。 那个人可以从他们那里购买电力，但不会不仅为这个人提供了额外的收入，而且还提供了更多且多样化的能源获取途径，而无需大量的前期资本成本，"Hivos 气候行动之声的 Wangari Muchiri 创新负责人。

在最近的一次采访中，BitHub Africa的联合创始人John Wainaina Karanja断言，该项目的好处是将依赖贷款购买太阳能家庭系统的太阳能消费者转变为生产、消费、储存和分享过剩能源的产消者。 以可扩展的方式与社区成员交流。

在为了地球而进行脱碳工作的紧迫感的推动下，使用开源、去中心化技术可以加快进步，创造创新和透明度的变革水平。 区块链有能力加速实现共同愿景并提供与脱碳相关的市场主导解决方案。 这是一项社区努力，以确保该行业不会进一步加剧气候变化的冲击。

为期一年的试点成功表明，利用区块链技术实现清洁能源解决方案不仅适用于边远地区的社区，也适用于城市地区的居民"并非遥不可及"。 因此，BitHub Africa通过Melanin Solar旨在促进这种采用，因为它进入了由区块链驱动的价值2万亿美元的非洲p2p太阳能市场。

一瞥已经展开的未来，该试点项目为非洲站在全球能源创新和气候正义的前沿奠定了基础，技术的力量推动了变革，在这个地球上的小口袋 Singiraine 村，这是一个受欢迎的前景，在阳光下对更美好未来的希望在哪里。

关于 Melanin Solar 和 BitHub Africa

由 John Karanja 和 Christian Kakoba 于 2019 年共同创立的 Melanin Solar 正在通过我们基于区块链的分布式太阳能解决方案 Melanin Smart Box （MSBX） 推动整个非洲的可持续能源获取;此 MSBX 解决方案将使高效的太阳能微电网生态系统能够在我们的目标市场中部署。

通过我们位于内罗毕区块链中心BitHub Africa的Melanin学院，Melanin Solar的目标是培训2，000名区块链工程师，他们将为Melanin Solar和其他绿色解决方案的开发和部署做出贡献。

Melanin 太阳能网站：https://melanin.solar
Whive 协议讨论组：https://t.me/whiveio
观看纪录片：https://youtube.com/watch?v=L2rS1P5ph_Q

联系信息：
John Karanja
电子邮件： company@melanin.solar
电话： +254 725 274191

