ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 12:42 HKT/SGT
中华人民共和国成立七十二周年、东联成立三十周年志庆 东联第十一届会董就职曁东联社会服务基金换届 越秀第三届理事会就职典礼

香港, 2021年10月5日 - (亚太商讯)  - 九龙东区各界联会（「东联」）与香港越秀各界合会（「越秀」）日前于香港龙堡国际隆重举办了庆祝中华人民共和国成立七十二周年暨东联成立三十周年志庆以及两会就职典礼。李志峰蝉联东联及东联基金会长、膺香港越秀各界合会会长，东联常务副会长颜宝云任庆国庆筹委会主席，香港越秀各界合会主席周忠信致谢辞。今年适逢东联成立三十周年志庆，中联办副主任何靖，中联办九龙工作部部长郭亨斌，环境局局长黄锦星、运输及房屋局局长陈帆、公务员事务局局长聂德权、创新及科技局局长薛永恒、政制及内地事务局局长曾国卫、财经事务及库务局局长许正宇、保安局局长邓炳强、理民政事务局局长陈积志、民政事务总署署长谢小华，东联创会会长杨孙西出席主礼，为东联、越秀新任会董会及东联社会服务基金代表颁发委任证书。行政长官林郑月娥通过视像联机致词，见证东联、越秀两会就职并发表祝贺。


行政长官林郑月娥女士视频致词，向两个联会的仝人衷心致贺。

东联会长、东联基金会长、越秀联合会会长--李志峰先生, JP致词。

庆祝国庆筹委会主席颜宝云女士致词。

林郑月娥：东联及越秀作为特区政府的坚实伙伴 将携手建设更繁荣的香港

行政长官林郑月娥以视像形式见证东联、越秀两会就职并发表祝贺。她表示，中国成立七十二年一路走来并不平坦，凭着多年的努力，今时今日终于成为全球第二大经济体。近年来，国家在航天、科技、运动等领域大放异彩，并积极支持各国抗疫，尽显大国风范。今年是国家十四规划的开局之年，林郑月娥深信港人能把握十四规划纲要带来的机遇，积极参与大湾区建设，融入国家发展大局。她相信，东联及越秀作为特区政府的坚实伙伴，一定会落实贡献。由全国政协常委杨孙西博士和一班热心人士创立的东联，在过去三十年来一直致力凝聚爱国爱港力量，坚定支持特区政府施政，并推动内地同香港的经济、技术以及文化交流。在小区方面，东联更是一个积极服务社群，凝聚市民的机构。虽然东联只是成立了短短三十年，但会董会及理事会不遗余力地举办的各类活动，促进社会团结和谐及加强市民了解内地的发展。东联及越秀的各项工作均展现心系祖国、热爱香港的精神，她深信两会在新一届会董会及理事会的带领下，必定会承先启后，与特区政府携手建设更繁荣的香港。

李志峰：东联未来希望达至三个「融合」- 目标融合、伙伴融合、小区融合

今年是东联成立的三十周年，大会准备了东联特备短片。短片播放完毕后，李志峰发表欢迎词。他表示回望过去，无论东联经历过多少「甜酸苦辣」都已经成为历史。 香港经历了过去几年的严峻挑战和困难后，现在到了一个「重生亅的时机，所以重点是怎样规划好未来东联会务发展的方向。是次活动的大会主题是「融合同行」，亦是代表着东联的未来发展方面。东联将侧重于「三中」的目标人群，「三中」代表：中间立场、中产阶层、中青少年，这些都是香港未来繁荣和稳定的基础。要达到「目标融合亅,单纯依靠东联的力量是不够的，需要找到许多志同道合的伙伴才能将资源最优化、网络最大化。因此，「伙伴融合」是十分重要，例如和香港越秀各界联合会共同推动大湾区建设 ; 和香港优才及专才协会合作 , 发挥工商专业人士的力量 ; 和香港青年创业家总商会合作支持政府的「青创」计划等。第三个「融合」是小区融合。作为一个拥有几十位会董担任「选委亅 的基层社团 , 我们未来将会与特区政府进行更多地区上的合作，无论是地区发展，为中学生打造「高含金量」的培训计划 ; 或是透过不同活动 , 从小学到大学灌输德智体群美教育等等。

颜宝云：中国取得了举世瞩目的战疫成果 港人应把握粤港澳大湾区机遇

大会筹委会主席颜宝云致词时表示，过去两年是极不寻常的两年，无论国家或香港，都经历了前所未有的困难与挑战。面对肆虐全球的世纪疫情和世界经济衰退带来的严重冲击，国家以举国之力与百年一遇的病毒搏斗，统筹疫情防控并确保经济社会发展。这两年，中国取得了举世瞩目的战疫成果；经济稳步复苏，是全球唯一实现正增长的主要经济体；同时在航天、智慧生活等众多科研领域取得重大成就。日渐富强的袓国是香港的底气和坚实后盾，国家亦十分支持香港经济发展，港人要把握好粤港澳大湾区等国家战略带来的崭新机遇，为香港的未来发展拓展新空间，注入新动力。

周忠信：越秀充分发挥自身优势 凝聚各界有识之士服务社群

大会筹委会首席执行副主席、越秀联合会主席周忠信致谢词表示，香港越秀各界联合会成立于2015年，虽然年份较新，但作为东联的「兄弟会」和最紧密的战略合作伙伴，越秀充分发挥自身优势，凝聚各界有识之士服务社群，开展多元化的联谊交流和公益活动，传扬爱心和传播正能量，推动小区融合和社会繁荣稳定。越秀亦积极响应本届特区政府的青年工作政策，携手相关机构、团体积极推进香港青年到大湾区内地城市工作及发展，打造湾区共融。希望未来东联、越秀可以继续与大家并肩同行!

东联及越秀深明香港警方一直支持默默守护香港，藉此机会赠送心意画作以表谢意。对于日前执勤期间堕海失踪的水警高级督察林婉仪英勇牺牲，李志峰会长作代表向其家人致深切慰问，全体人员默哀1分钟。

东联及越秀将继续支持一国两制，拥护基本法，关注社会民生，积极就社会事务向特区政府提出意见及建议。东联将继续透过举办不同活动，加强本港与内地的联系，加强本港市民对国家、民族的归属及认同感，增进港人对祖国国情的了解，构建和谐社会及中港一体的观念。

有关九龙东区各界联会
九龙东区各界联会（东联）由全国政协常委杨孙西博士和一班热心人士于 1991 年创立，以团结和发展爱国爱港力量、支持特区政府依法施政及推动两地文经济、社会发展为己任；会务不断发展，会员人数与日俱增，对地区事务的参与度逐步提高。东联的宗旨是希望联结九龙东区爱国爱港的人士，集结众人的力量，为中国及香港的文化、经济、社会发展略尽绵力。东联更成立东联社会服务基金，开展不同类型的小区服务，帮助人们拥有更美好的生活，传递和弘扬社会公益精神。凝心聚力，造福社群东联社会服务基金以「汇聚爱心，传递正能量，促进人与社会的和谐发展」为宗旨。东联基金不仅要帮助他人、关爱社会，更重要的是发挥桥梁架构平台的作用，建立广泛的参与渠道，扩大公益事业的参与面，把人与人的爱心凝聚起来，带动社会公益力量，积极有效地帮扶社会的基层及弱势社群。

有关香港越秀各界联合会
香港越秀各界联合会（越秀）是在香港注册的非牟利机构，于2015年5月28日正式成立，成立目的为团结社会人士各阶层人士，并肩携手，以崭新的思维，探讨社会的新发展方向，并以平等、尊重及互信的方式促进社会各界的沟通，营造和谐的社会气氛、建立共融社会。香港越秀各界联合会希望透过不同形式的活动，凝聚力量，加强香港与内地人民的信任。越秀成员来自社会各阶层，当中包括活跃于香港和内地的商界翘楚、专业人士及带领文化交流的成功人士，矢志推动社会的团结及和谐，为香港的繁荣及发展出力。



