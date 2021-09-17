Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, September 17, 2021
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Friday, 17 September 2021, 11:36 HKT/SGT
来源 Fujian Longma Environmental Sanitation Equipment CO.,Ltd
龙马环卫助力泰国新能源环卫装备实现“从0到1”的突破

福建龙岩, 2021年9月17日 - (亚太商讯)  - 近期，龙马环卫（股票代码：603686）在龙岩高陂厂区举行新能源环卫车辆的发车仪式，本次启程前往泰国的环卫车辆包括电动洗扫车、垃圾车及洒水车。这是龙马环卫打开东南亚市场的重要一步，也标志着龙马环卫的业务在东南亚市场有了更进一步的拓宽。

图为发车仪式现场

图为此次落地泰国的福龙马纯电动洗扫车

图为此次落地泰国的福龙马纯电动垃圾车

图为此次落地泰国的福龙马纯电动洒水车

泰国是东南亚的经济重镇，高度发达的旅游业已经成为泰国的一张重要名片。但泰国近年来也深受空气污染的困扰，雾霾已经成为了泰国的常客。除了农作物焚烧、工业排污以外，车辆尾气的大量排放是造成泰国空气污染的的主要原因。发展新能源汽车是实现碳减排的重要措施，泰国政府也在近期制定目标希望大力推广新能源车辆，环卫车辆作为公共领域的车辆之一，龙马环卫希望能协助泰国在环卫车辆方面率先一步新能源化。

龙马环卫电动洗扫车、垃圾车及洒水车是为积极响应国家新能源政策，满足市场新能源产品需求而打造的纯电动产品，整车由电驱动，续航持久，操作人性化及智能化，纯电动产品相较传统的燃油车辆在运营成本和保养维护成本方面也更具经济上的优势。

此次“福龙马”牌纯电动环卫车辆的交付意义深远，因为该批纯电动环卫车是泰国首次在环卫装备领域引进的新能源环卫车，同时也意味着龙马环卫产出的纯电动产品在海外受到了认可，此次合作的达成对于国内环卫行业以及龙马环卫来说，都是一次里程碑式的突破。助力泰国打造绿色、智能、便捷的环卫生态，将成为龙马环卫下一阶段在泰国市场发力的重中之重。

关于龙马环卫装备股份有限公司

福建龙马环卫装备股份有限公司成立于2000年，于2015年在上交所上市，是集城乡环境卫生系统规划设计、环卫装备研发制造销售、环卫运营、投资为一体的环境卫生整体解决方案提供商。

龙马环卫是国内首家专注于环卫领域的主板上市公司，股票纳入上证中国制造2025主题和上证380指数样本股。多年来公司坚持专业化经营战略，专注于环境卫生事业，在环卫装备领域不断探索创新，已形成环卫清洁、垃圾收运、新能源环卫装备三大核心产品体系，可广泛满足城乡环卫清洁和垃圾收转等环卫作业需求。

媒体垂询：
游程皇
手机：+86 185 0597 8890
电邮：Chadyou@fulongmagroup.com



