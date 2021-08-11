Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 21:06 HKT/SGT Share: “纵深新未来·首届大湾区新经济论坛”新闻发布会今日在深召开

香港, 2021年8月10日 - (亚太商讯) - 《粤港澳大湾区发展规划纲要》：大湾区不仅要建成充满活力的世界级城市群、国际科技创新中心、“一带一路”建设的重要支撑、内地与港澳深度合作示范区，还要打造成宜居宜业宜游的优质生活圈，成为高质量发展的典范。建设粤港澳大湾区是国家未来的重要战略部署，可以充分发挥港澳和内地的综合优势，且进一步提升该区域在国家经济发展和对外开放中的引领作用，对保持中国香港、澳门特别行政区的长期稳定发展也具有重要意义。

粤港澳大湾区是中国经济水平最发达、开放程度最高的地区之一，拥有巨大的内需市场和政府支持，全球技术、资本、人才在此交汇，拥有孵化具有全球竞争力企业的资源优势。截至2021年6月30日，中国市值500强公司大湾区拥有121家，合计市值达25.51万亿元，并拥有腾讯控股、招商银行、中国平安等3家万亿市值公司。截至2021年6月30日，粤港澳大湾区培育境内外上市公司2363家，在全国占比近30%，总市值合计35.29万亿，相比2010年的10.66万亿增幅达231.05%。



今年10月，“2021纵深新未来·首届大湾区新经济论坛”将在深圳拉开序幕。2021年8月10日，论坛新闻发布会率先于深圳召开。发布会上，特邀嘉宾华创深大CEO黄凯文、心流科技COO俞雷、幸福商城CMO李悦嘉、亚太航海联合创始人邱思娜、启辰咨询副总裁吴恺等20家大湾区企业代表出席，对大湾区新经济的宏观环境、资本市场、消费市场进行深度探讨。



风云变局·复苏征途



据大湾区新经济论坛联合发起人马晓晨介绍， 2021“纵深·新未来”大湾区新经济论坛将于10月15日正式启幕。今年是“十四五”的开局之年，在此宏观大环境下，流量冲击下，资本市场和消费市场都面临着不同的机遇和挑战，如何破局生存谋求发展，这将是本届论坛焦点话题。本届论坛设置了《“十四五” 迈进新征程 大湾区新经济风云起》、《前瞻大湾区|新经济浪潮再起 资本市场迎高质量发展》、《流量冲击下的消费品牌机遇与挑战》三大主题对话。



论坛聚焦高质量多维度新经济领域内容生态，为共议新经济领域协同发展、合作融合提供国际交流平台，旨在促进湾区新经济领域企业发展与融合，探索大湾区的可持续发展新未来。届时，多方资源将聚焦新消费、高新技术、智能制造、大健康生物医药、金融科技、资本市场等领域，围绕湾区格局、新经济领域的资本流动、企业发展创新升级等多项议题交流探讨，为粤港澳大湾区未来发展建言献策。



首届大湾区新经济论坛设置多个环节，广邀国内知名经济学家、新经济智库学者、国内及跨国公司高层精英管理者，除主题论坛外还设置如大湾区路演投洽会｜成渝企业对话大湾区企业主题panel｜闪耀·品牌展览中心｜首届大湾区新经济企业帆船挑战赛等环节。同时邀请湾区新经济研究院、新潮传媒作为合作单位一起为论坛助力。



前瞻风浪·资本与品牌



2021年全国两会期间，多位人大代表就促进加快大湾区金融市场与金融服务一体化发表提案，进一步加强大湾区资本市场的开放实验性、互联互通性已成为众望所归。在此际遇下，新经济浪潮的再度涌动，一方面为大湾区资本市场注入新经济动能，推进资本市场站上高质量发展的新起点。另一方面为粤港澳大湾区建设提供了难得的时代机遇，大湾区新经济企业有望站上更高质量的发展平台，担当起中国经济增长极的重任。因此论坛发布会邀请启辰咨询副总裁吴恺主持，华创深大CEO黄凯文、心流科技COO俞雷、幸福商城CMO李悦嘉为嘉宾，以“构建湾区新经济生态”为主题展开深度探讨。



华创深大CEO黄凯文表示，大湾区迎来新经济发展机遇，尤其是以深圳为主，经过电子行业、手机行业的发展，供应链基础非常完善，也造就深圳硬科技的硬实力。硬科技是华创深大专注做产业投资的领域，硬科技体现在智能化、高端化、精密化和国产替代化四个方面。作为创投机构亦看重创始人借助少量资源而创造较大成果的能力，给予资本的回报率和周转率就会高一些。而华创深大立足深圳，具有先行示范区的优势，后续将助力更多具备硬科技实力的公司做大做强，扶持上市。



心流科技COO俞雷提及，新经济应该主要聚焦于硬核科技和新消费，硬核科技是以人工智能为代表的新技术，新消费则是因媒介传播模式更新而崛起品牌效应。心流科技起源于哈佛大学的脑机接口公司，属于非常硬的“独角兽”新能源有限公司，目前在非侵入式方面排名全球前列。后续还将持续发力交互方面，包括脑电、肌电的交互。助力未来的AR和VR眼镜交互技术与国际化技术接轨，甚至超越国际水准。



幸福商城CMO李悦嘉在谈到新经济企业的特点时表示，新经济企业具备抓住新的细分领域的增长机会、迎合新的消费人群、善于整合市场资源等特点。而幸福西饼从线上互联网电商业务开始拓展线下新零售门店，以新零售门店高频烘焙面包茶饮业务拉通线上相对低频的生日蛋糕、下午茶业务，以此打通流量端口和用户需求，持续着力于大环境、用户需求以及抓资源的能力。



亚太航海联合创始人邱思娜提及帆船赛事是传播方式的一种突破。受益于广泛高端受众群体，借助赛事事件与大众建立情感连接，逐步建立品牌偏好及忠诚度。配合线上线下媒体资源的整合，公关活动及现场展示等营销手段，达到有效传播。帆船赛事不但展现了帆船运动、海洋文化的魅力，还代表大湾区的生活方式及未来憧憬等。而亚太航海致力于帆船运动的推广，积极推动帆船与企业的跨界合作。至今已经举办多届帆船大赛，经验丰富并且获得瞩目成绩。



值得一提的是，大湾区新经济论坛将会为企业持续搭建企业整合产融资源平台，为进一步助力实现区域经济带金融科技创新中心位置，精准对接企业资源，在产业与资本的深度融合方面将迎来更大的发展机遇。



本次论坛由福布斯环球联盟、启辰咨询联合主办，福布斯中国作为特别媒体支持单位参与其中。



福布斯环球联盟是福布斯集团旗下的全球化交流平台，依托福布斯国际影响力和跨行业资源，与福布斯中国深度融合，通过线上、线下丰富多元的定制化内容及活动，为会员提供别具一格的学习、成长、交流与合作机会。大湾区将是中国创新与经济发展的引擎，也是福布斯环球联盟四大战略区域之一。未来，福布斯环球联盟将在大湾区深耕厚植，持续提高服务标准，整合行业精英资源，打造中国圈层社交新时代。



作为一家在2003年就进入中国的国际媒体，福布斯中国始终聚焦中国经济社会的发展，致力于在“讲好中国故事”的同时，搭建中国与世界沟通的桥梁。粤港澳大湾区的蓬勃发展推动了区域造富的巨轮。在2021福布斯全球富豪榜中，深圳是中国内地拥有最多富豪的前三大城市之一。福布斯中国在与众多杰出企业家和行业领袖的对话中发现，强势崛起的大湾区早已他们的战略蓝图中占据了一席之地。当前，粤港澳大湾区建设如火如荼，福布斯中国相信，它将迅速成为中国经济高质量发展的新引擎，并在未来大放异彩。







