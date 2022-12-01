Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語 ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。 Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 22:45 HKT/SGT Share:

来源 Prenetics Global Limited Prenetics公布一项2,000万美元股份回购计划及获纳入MSCI全球微型股指数

伦敦和香港 , 2022年11月30日 - (亚太商讯) - 全球领先的基因及诊断检测公司Prenetics Global Limited （纳斯达克：PRE）（「Prenetics」或「公司」）今日宣布，公司董事会已授权一项股份回购计划。同时，公司亦获纳入成为MSCI全球微型股指数（香港）的成份股，并将于今日美国股市盘后正式生效。



董事会批准股份回购计划



公司董事会已授权一项股份回购计划，据此，公司可于24个月内回购总值最多2,000万美元的公司A类普通股（「回购计划」）。



根据上述回购计划，公司可适时以当时市场价格通过二级市场购回自身发行的股票，亦可通过私人磋商交易、大宗交易及/或其他法律上允许的方式进行交易，同时公司亦可订立一项或多项交易计划。公司将使用现有现金及现金等价物或未来现金流作为回购所需资金。而回购交易的实际时间和金额将由公司根据实际市场状况而考虑决定，并取决于多项因素，包括公司的资本状况、流动性、财务状况和资本用途、股票交易价格、监管要求和其他资本市场状况。该授权回购没有实际约束性，并不要求公司收购任何特定数量的股份或证券，并可随时修改、暂停或终止此回购计划。



Prenetics获纳入MSCI全球微型股指数（香港）



Prenetics将获纳入为MSCI全球微型股指数（香港）的成份股，并于今日在美国股市盘后正式生效。



Prenetics获纳入MSCI全球微型股指数后，该指数共有17家以香港为总部的公司被纳入。根据MSCI，整个MSCI全球微型股指数涵盖来自22个已发展市场（包括香港）共299个成份股。请查看以下官方链接以获取更多相关信息。



https://www.msci.com/our-solutions/indexes/market-classification



MSCI为全球股票指数的领先提供商，被公认为全球机构投资者优化投资组合（尤其是被动指数基金）的基准。MSCI涵盖经营业绩良好的公司，并根据其市值、自由流通比例及流动性、全球投资者可购买量及最少交易日数等客观因素评估公司。



Prenetics行政总裁兼联合创始人杨圣武先生表示：「今天所宣布的股份回购计划，彰显公司致力为股东创造长期价值。我们认为，不但全球市场受到波动，公司股票亦随着禁售期届满而出现波动，现时交易价格低于2.07亿美元的净账面价值，绝对是公司的良机为股东创造理想投资回报。



公司业务基础维持强劲，资产负债表亦十分健康，其流动资产净值为 2.5 亿美元，并有望经上调 2022 财政年度预测后，实现收入至2.7亿美元至2.8亿美元范围内，以及经调整税息折旧及摊销前利润至4,700万美元至5,300万美元之间。我们将透过自身业务增长、并购和其他形式的认可资本配置等途径，采取循序渐进和灵活的资本配置策略。



此外，Prenetics获纳入MSCI全球微型股指数（香港）为一个重要的里程碑，反映不同持分者对公司长期发展策略的信心。这是Prenetics首个被纳入的指数，我们期望未来短期内能被纳入更多被市场认可的指数中。」



关于Prenetics Global Limited (纳斯达克：PRE)

成立于2014年，Prenetics是全球主要的基因及诊断检测公司，透过专注于预防疾病、诊断测试和个性化护理服务的三大支柱，致力实践去中心化医疗保健行业的使命，把健康带到全球数以百万计的群众身边，无论何时何地，任何人士都会得到全面并且简易的相关服务。在具远见的创业家杨圣武先生的领导下，Prenetics业务跨越全球九个地区，包括英国、香港、印度、南非和东南亚等。Prenetics开发了消费版基因检测产品和早期大肠癌筛查测试；提供新型冠状病毒核酸测试、快速在家诊断检测和医学基因检测。如欲了解更多有关Prenetics的资讯，请参阅: www.prenetics.com



查询:



投资者:

investors@prenetics.com



前瞻性陈述



In addition to historical information, this release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements by our management or the Board regarding expectations for the repurchase of our common shares, including the aggregate amount, timing, and manner of such repurchases, and statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of us, our management or the Board. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include, but are not limited to: changes in applicable laws or regulations applicable to Prenetics; developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the regulatory environment and changes in laws, regulations or policies in which Prenetics operate; Prenetics’ ability to successfully compete in highly competitive industries and markets; Prenetics’ ability to continue to adjust its offerings to meet market demand; Prenetics’ ability to attract customers to choose its products and services and grow its ecosystem; political instability in the jurisdictions in which Prenetics operates; the overall economic environment and general market and economic conditions in the jurisdiction in which Prenetics operates; and Prenetics’ ability to execute its strategies, manage growth and maintain its corporate culture as it grows. In addition to the foregoing factors, you should also carefully consider the other risks and uncertainties included in Prenetics’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates or forward-looking statements. Prenetics does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.



公司网站



Prenetics计划将其网站作为公司重要信息的传播渠道。公司将例行在公司网站（https://www.prenetics.com/）上发布有关公司的财务数据和其他重要信息供参阅。因此，我们建议阁下除了关注Prenetics的新闻稿、SEC的文件以及公开电话会议和网络广播之外，还请关注我们网站的投资者关系页面 https://ir.prenetics.com/。此外，阁下可以通过浏览我们的投资者关系页面（https://ir.prenetics.com/）内的「Request Email Alerts」（电邮提醒）部分，并注册您的电邮地址时，从而自动接收电邮提醒和其他有关本公司的信息。然而，公司网站内的其他信息并非Prenetics向SEC提交文件的内容。





http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network

