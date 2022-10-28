Sunday, 30 October 2022, 17:22 HKT/SGT Share: 尚晋国际全球首个多维体验品牌艺术空间Artelli盛大开幕 构建当代文化艺术枢纽 开拓艺术商业新里程

香港, 2022年10月30日 - (亚太商讯) - 尚晋(国际)控股有限公司（02528）打造的全球首个多维体验品牌艺术空间──Artelli于澳门路氹城区核心地段「新濠天地」盛大开幕，标志着集团迈向高端艺术及多元化发展的全新里程。

澳门特别行政区政府旅游局文绮华局长、澳门贸易投资促进局余雨生代主席、澳门特别行政区政府文化局文化创意产业促进厅何鸿斌厅长、新濠博亚娱乐主席兼行政总裁何猷龙先生、新濠博亚娱乐首席营运总监（澳门业务）David Sisk先生、尚晋(国际)控股创办人兼董事会主席范荣庭先生、尚晋(国际)控股行政总裁陈幸仪女士以及尚晋(国际)控股执行董事、Artelli创办人方日明先生及一众嘉宾为全球首个多维体验品牌艺术空间Artelli进行剪彩仪式

Artelli于金光大道首设户外大型艺术装置，包括5米高「Mickey」及「Lotso」

Artelli独家呈献小泉悟（Satoru KOIZUMI）迪士尼系列澳门首展

Artelli独家呈献约书亚·维德斯（Joshua Vides）巴斯光年系列澳门首展

构建当代文化艺术枢纽 打造文化艺术新地标

集生活艺术、数码艺术、艺文社群及商业联乘等元素于一体，Artelli将致力成为全球顶尖艺术家展示作品的高端平台，以原创品牌成为国际文化艺术新地标为发展目标，并以构建当代文化艺术枢纽为愿景，让艺术爱好者近距离接触世界各地的艺术创作，探索艺术的无限可能。



汇聚国际知名艺术家 助力澳门文化发展

Artelli将携手过百位蜚声国际的艺术家及品牌设计师，共同创作及引进独家、首发系列等高端艺术项目，丰富澳门「旅游＋」多元旅游魅力，为澳门市民及旅客带来崭新艺术体验；与此同时，Artelli将积极推动普及艺术并建立艺术文化社群，助力本地艺术文化发展，配合特区政府建设澳门作为「多元文化共存的交流合作基地」。未来，Artelli更将加入元宇宙、NFT等元素，进一步提升艺术体验的层次。



沉浸式多维艺术体验

由国际知名法国室内设计公司Malherbe Paris操刀、占地600平方米的Artelli以艺术结合科技为设计概念，采用纯白色调烘托作品的艺术性；同时配以一系列科技元素，包括扩增实境（AR）及大型电子屏幕展示等，增添交互感。此外，整体空间以超高挑空强化视觉的震撼感，为踏入Artelli的每一位客人带来视觉触动，感受前所未有的沉浸式多维艺术体验，发现不一样的艺术魅力。



独家呈献开幕特展

Artelli开幕旋即联手国际知名艺术家呈献澳门首次展览及艺术藏品独家发售，包括由澳门特别行政区政府旅游局及文化局作支持单位的日本艺术家小泉悟（Satoru KOIZUMI）迪士尼系列澳门首展──Satoru KOIZUMI Disney Collection Exhibition Debut in Macau，以及美国视觉艺术家约书亚·维德斯（Joshua Vides）的巴斯光年系列澳门首展──Joshua Vides Buzz Lightyear Collection Exhibition Debut in Macau。



小泉悟迪士尼系列澳门首展将展出小泉悟（Satoru KOIZUMI）耗时两年、特意为Artelli室内展览打造的4米高「Mickey」及1.5米高「Lotso」雕塑，迪士尼以八位经典动画角色：「Lotso」、「Aliens」、「Cheshire Cat」、「Tigger」、「Piglet」、「Stitch」、「Chip」以及「Dale」创作并于Artelli独家发售的木雕作品，以及小泉悟亲笔绘画的真迹手稿，一睹艺术创作的诞生过程。展览更于户外特设大型艺术装置5米高「Mickey」及「Lotso」，为金光大道添上艺术气氛。是次展品系列以小孩童身穿趣致的动物外衣，眼神却流露迷惘孤独，藉以探讨内心深处的情感；同时提醒人们在不经意间迷失自我时，回想起生命中单纯的感动与喜悦。



以「黑白画风」风靡全球的美国视觉艺术家约书亚·维德斯（Joshua Vides）重新诠释迪士尼经典动画角色「巴斯光年」，以简洁流畅的黑色线条及手绘形式，注入别具趣味的人物表情，与各位艺术爱好者一同探索浩瀚无垠的艺术宇宙！全新限量版黑白配色30cm版本雕塑，将于Artelli独家发售。



尚晋(国际)控股创办人兼董事会主席范荣庭先生表示：「高端艺术项目将是集团未来重点发展方向之一，我们期望透过原创品牌Artelli发展艺术与不同界别的多方联乘，开拓与各地艺术家的合作，构建当代文化艺术枢纽，成为国际文化艺术新地标。同时，集团亦计划于大湾区起动艺术与商业新里程，目标于未来五年将Artelli拓展至中国内地、中国香港、东京、首尔、纽约、伦敦、巴黎等，进一步完善集团的业务布局。」



新濠博亚娱乐主席兼行政总裁何猷龙先生表示：「作为澳门综合度假村的创新先驱，新濠一直致力为本澳旅游业注入更多崭新元素，推动本澳发展成为世界旅游休闲中心。在新濠天地旗下全新感官艺术空间The Showroom 率先登场的Artelli开创了艺术创作与商业元素联乘的崭新体验，势将成为本澳文化艺术新地标。新濠将继续积极实践对澳门的承诺，为本澳经济多元化发展作出贡献。」



有别于传统零售及艺术展览模式，Artelli追求与众不同的艺术体验氛围。未来，Artelli将透过品牌与文化艺术跨界合作，拉近艺术与生活之间的距离，丰富艺术家与爱好者之间的交流，为艺术爱好者提供多维度、多元化、跨领域的全新空间，为置身Artelli的每一位客人带来一场难忘的艺术盛宴。





