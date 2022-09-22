Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, September 22, 2022
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Thursday, 22 September 2022, 16:43 HKT/SGT
深睿医疗联合华西医院最新研究被 NPJ-Digital Medicine收录，全面提高肺部疾病诊断效率和准确性

香港, 2022年9月22日 - (亚太商讯)  - 近日，由四川大学华西医院联合深睿医疗共同开发的“基于真实世界的大规模胸部CT和CXR数据的人工智能肺部诊断的临床应用系统”的研究成果发表在Nature Partner Journal - Digital Medicine（IF：15.357）。临床真实场景下的研究表明，该系统可以极大地提高肺部疾病诊断效率和准确性，其表现可媲美三甲医院专业临床医生，以创新的人工智能技术在减轻医生工作强度的同时，提升了医生对于疾病诊断的精准性，适合向基层医院推广应用，整体提高医疗服务水平。

收录论文

（图1）研究框架图

（图2）模型在CT和CXR队列的表现

呼吸道疾病是危害人类健康的重大疾病，对全球卫生机构造成重大负担。肺癌是癌症相关发病率和死亡率的主要原因，占中国37.0%的新发病例和39.2%的死亡病例。目前对于多种肺部疾病筛查或就诊处于从实验室研究转向临床应用研究的过程中，仍然存在许多难题待解决。

本研究从大规模真实世界数据搜集、胸部疾病临床诊断路径、临床诊断流程嵌入部署等诸多维度入手，分析在目前医疗AI+辅助诊断系统中待完善的方面，并完成了临床真实世界验证研究，旨在实现临床可操作的诊断，从而支持改善临床决策，减轻医生工作强度，提升诊疗精度。

本文使用来自真实世界大规模、多中心的胸部疾病数据集，共计5万多CT数据及近7万CXR数据，进行模型的训练、内部验证及外部验证，训练出可以识别8种常见胸部疾病以及20种常见胸部异常的综合智能诊断系统-DeepMRDTR，并且评估模型对于不同机构患者的泛化性和鲁棒性。值得注意的是，本研究在标签的生成中，将胸部疾病以及胸部征象异常进行了明确的区分，并且对于常见的同一病人的多种疾病以及征象进行相应的解析，从而更容易在真实临床场景中应用。

研究团队将该系统与4组具有不同年资来自不同科室的医生进行对比。结果表明，不同背景的医生在胸部影像的判别表现上有较大的差异，但模型不仅对不同疾病的识别能力媲美高年资专家，同时表现更为稳定；同时，在不增加医生的诊断时间的前提下，DeepMRDTR可以助力缩短诊断工作流程时间，特别是在与低年资医生协同工作时，表现尤为明显。

该研究基于四川大学华西医院与深睿医疗联合开发的“面向呼吸疾病的医学人工智能数据库”，已纳入近50万临床病例，数据范围包括病例基本信息、各项临床诊断及检验等信息，疾病覆盖肺癌、肺炎、COPD、哮喘、气管/支气管炎、肺结核等21种呼吸系统常见疾病。该数据库荣登工业和信息化部和国家药品监督管理局公示的“人工智能医疗器械创新任务揭榜单位名单”。

近几年基于人工智能技术的创新应用已经深度融入医疗传统工作流程中，为医疗行业升级转型提供了关键思路。深睿医疗以临床需求为出发点，构建了包括AI的辅助诊断、智能筛查、临床决策、患者服务到医疗大数据治理、科学研究、医生培训、能力建设等全链路的人工智能服务。坚持自主创新，切入更多医疗场景中，填补行业空白，目前已获700多个专利及软著，累计影响因子超1200，牵头或参与了7项科技部重点研发计划，9项国家自然科学基金，30多个省市级科研项目。今年，在工业和信息化部和国家药品监督管理局公示的“人工智能医疗器械创新任务揭榜单位名单”中，深睿医疗共有6个牵头或参与的项目上榜，全面展示强大的科学研究和产业化能力。

AI与医疗行业的结合变得越来越紧密，深睿医疗秉承让看病不再困难的愿景，以临床需求为导向，注重产品创新和科研成果的转化，不断打磨和完善产品，为医生和患者提供更便捷的服务，全面助力医疗智慧化建设做贡献。

制药及生物技术, 健康与医药
