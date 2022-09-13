环亚国际医疗集团（01143.HK）根据《收购守则》公告溢价80%增发引入大股东

|
|Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 20:49 HKT/SGT
香港, 2022年9月13日 - (亚太商讯) - 2022年9月13日，港股主板上市企业环亚国际医疗科技集团有限公司(以下简称“环亚国际医疗集团”，01143.HK)发布公告称，该公司与认购人中国新零售控股集团有限公司(以下简称“中国新零售”）订立认购协议，据此，认购人有条件同意认购而本公司有条件同意按认购价每股认购股份0.1855港元配发及发行517,600,000股新股份，总代价约96,014,800港元。认购股份将根据于股东特别大会上向独立股东取得之特别授权配发及发行。
认购股份相当于(1)本公司现有已发行股本约42.9%；及(2)本公司经配发及发行股份扩大之已发行股本30%。认购股份总面值为10,352,000港元。
据悉，认购人中国新零售旗下分别控股上海联万科技有限公司、上海万物互联数据科技有限公司，其主营以数字化资产业务为基础的数字化平台，将物联网、云计算、人工智能技术深度融合，打造集团科技硬核竞争力，据悉，中国新零售旗下绿色能源资产数字化平台业务2021年营收超过16亿元人民币。
公告指，认购价为每股认购股份0.1855港元，较最后交易日在联交所所报收市价每股0.104港元溢价约78.36%。
公告内容显示，公司董事认为，尽管市场存有各种与经济及COVID-19疫情相关的不利因素，惟建议可能认购事项涉及的新投资资金和资源将为其提供公司业务振奋发展之契机。
能源资产数字化运营管理业务具有永续轻资产、稳定现金流等特点，近年来其潜在价值不断被资本市场挖掘，尤其是在新冠疫情后，优质数字化资产业务与实体产业结合后的价值凸显，其能帮助实体产业规模扩张业已成为行业共识。
