《DK Mobile: 起源》强势发行后，WEB3.0版本推出在即

|Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 14:41 HKT/SGT
韩国首尔, 2022年8月23日 - (亚太商讯) - 本月4日推出的《DK Mobile: 起源(THE ORIGIN)》强势来袭，可谓气势如虹。该游戏完全免费，定位为“赛季制MMORPG”，可以说是对此领域的一次勇敢尝试，自推出之始便占据了谷歌play商店最受欢迎榜单Top Ranking。由手游公司Ntrance开发的此款游戏以2021年上线的《DK Mobile: 英雄归来》为基础，堪称最先尝试添加赛季制游戏要素的MMORPG。
根据赛季制运营方式，所有玩家均可在PVP等竞争环境中公平开启赛季，有效减少所谓的“老玩家”现象，赛季期间玩家可以尽情享受并专注于内容，其特点是游戏内商品免费且不存在任何付费道具。
作为《DK Mobile: 起源》的开发公司，Ntrance的策划内容自然不会仅限于此。公司将借助凝聚全球100万以上玩家经验的票房大作DK Mobile的势头，改变P2E市场趋势。据悉，DK Mobile不久前已确定Web3.0游戏服务平台ITSBLOC的On-chain，正在为P2E冲刺WEB3.0版本的最后开发阶段。
开发商Ntrance方面介绍称，“超越了侧重于‘Earn’的早期P2E局限，为达成玩家们仅享受Play就能获得补偿的真正意义上的P2E模式，我们设计了多种要素”。
与WEB3.0版本进行On-chain的ITSBLOC是基于Polygon的自主开发平台，预计截至2023年，将有MMORPG、FPS及hyper casual game等多种类型的第三方游戏能够完成On-chain，提供多种WEB3.0 open game(公开赛)服务。ITSBLOC方面表示，此次成功推出的《DK Mobile: 起源》是在成功实现从WEB2.0到WEB3.0的版本升级后新开发出来的。而另一个WEB3.0专用赛季制MMORPG大作已进入上线倒计时，此大作以《DK Mobile: 起源》的数据为基础，将呈现更唯美的画面和更丰富的内容。该游戏定于今年12月在ITSBLOC平台上以On-chain模式推出。
ITSBLOC有关人士称，完全无收费、赛季制MMORPG服务在业界尚属首次，因此，《DK Mobile: 起源》的成功上线具有重大意义，特别是这将成为提前检验WEB3.0版本特征之一即赛季制系统的重要契机。
他们还表示，除此之外，韩国MMORPG市占率最大的《DK Mobile: 起源》在东南亚市场正不断取得佳绩，相信其在东南亚这一P2E要塞之地更大可能获得成功，我们也将竭力做好计划于今年12月发布的WEB3.0专用MMORPG的On-chain相关事宜。
