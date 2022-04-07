Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 7, 2022
Thursday, 7 April 2022, 19:30 HKT/SGT
来源 St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp
Manicouagan 关键金属钻探更新：高级铑

加拿大蒙特利尔, 2022年4月7日 - (亚太商讯)  - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1) 很高兴发布其 100% 自有的 Manicouagan 项目的 2021 年钻探活动的额外部分结果。

表 1 - 2021 洞 18 的 2 米部分的检测结果

表 2 - 从 1,070 公斤散装样品中采集的代表性样品

地图 1 - 与 2021 年批量采样相关的 21-18 孔位置以及附近的两个历史孔

表 3 - 提交二次检测的 8 个样本的结果


在 0.5 米的范围内，钻芯采样返回结果高达 0.84 克/吨的铑、1.3 克/吨的钌、0.16 克/吨的锇和 0.3 克/吨的铱。

从孔 21-18 中选择了 8 个单独的样品重新测定所有铂族元素 (PGE)。先前于 2022 年 3 月 25 日发布的 2 米区域（从 47.5 米至 49.5 米）的额外平均结果包括 0.55 克/吨铑、1.087 克/吨钌、0.214 克/吨铱和 0.11 克/吨锇。公司认为，这些是对报告的 2021-18 孔相交的 2 米断面的重要贡献。这些结果与从大量采样中收集的随机样本一致，并证明了该系统中存在的镍-铜-钴和 PGE 的垂直范围。因此，公司打算加快其冶金取样计划，以确定经济分离和回收 Manicouagan 大规模硫化物发现中发现的各种矿物的可行性。

样品从 Val D'or ALS 实验室运送到 Bureau Veritas 进行全套检测。这八个样品是从 ALS 之前报告的更好值中挑选出来的，并在公司于 2022 年 3 月 24 日发布的最后一次新闻稿中进行了报告(确认发现高品位镍和钯走廊)。因此，样本在之前提到的 6.5 米中不是连续的，而是在之前宣布的 2 米部分中连续的。表 1 并列比较了铂和钯的最佳 2 米结果，以及铱、锇、铑和钌的其他结果。

表 1 - 2021 洞 18 的 2 米部分的检测结果
https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_StGeorgesEcoMining202204-1.jpg

相比之下，铂和钯的分析结果在性质上相似。与上次新闻稿中报道的先前 2 米结果相比，一些更高等级的铂和钯样品显示有所下降。如上表 1 所示，这将铂值降低了 8%，钯值降低了 18%。这些变化可能归因于用于建立化验值的不同过程中的一个或两个和/或样品中矿物质含量的不一致。事实上，最高的铁含量（大量硫化物 +25% 到 >50%）存在于这个 2 米区域内，并且可能导致存在的任何加工问题。

表 2 是从 1,070 公斤散装样品中收集的代表性样品的提示。这些值证实了 PGE 矿物在表面和深处的关联和相对一致性。

表 2 - 从 1,070 公斤散装样品中采集的代表性样品
https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_StGeorgesEcoMining202204-2.jpg

钻孔 21-18 位于历史悠久的 Bob Showing 的东南部，今年收集了 1,070 公斤的散装样品（参见 2022 年 2 月 10 日的 St-Georges 新闻稿: https://bit.ly/3KdbXNI

下面的地图（地图 1.）显示了 21-18 孔相对于大块样品和两个历史孔 07-17 和 08-02 的位置。在这些孔附近报告了两个小故障。

地图 1 - 与 2021 年批量采样相关的 21-18 孔位置以及附近的两个历史孔。
https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_StGeorgesEcoMining202204-3.jpg

表 3 提供了提交用于 PGE 套件二次分析的八个样品的全部结果。

表 3 - 提交二次检测的 8 个样本的结果
https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_StGeorgesEcoMining202204-4.jpg

公司有大量样本正在由其独立实验室进行化验。 St-Georges 的签约地质学家仍在努力处理本月早些时候从 Manicouagan 项目营地出来的最后一批岩心。化验结果将在可用时予以披露。

由于返回的高品位分析和矿化趋势或走廊的识别，公司扩大了其在该地区的索赔地位以保持其竞争优势。今年，公司预计将对新征地进行粗略的勘探计划，包括一些地球物理、地质测绘和地表露头的地球化学采样。

“我们相信我们正在完善我们的 Manicouagan 项目的结构和矿化知识。以前被忽视的，在某些情况下，未知的矿化和微量元素地球化学提供了额外的目标，既扩展了已知区域，又提供了尚未测试的额外目标。这尤其是涉及铂族元素的分布。孔 21-18 提供了一个 2 米厚的区域，当您将所有金属加在一起时，我们得到 7% 的镍当量。历史孔与具有综合价值的狭窄区域 (0.22m) 相交以今天的报价计算，镍当量超过 12.5%。

“钯、铑、钌和铂在存在较高品位镍钴铜硫化物的地区显着富集。从历史上看，这些矿物被忽视了，或者充其量只是粗略地对所有 PGE 进行了取样。即便如此，历史上的结果钻探包括 1.73 g/t 铑和 2.7 g/t 钌。更重要的是，对于我们未来的勘探计划，我们发现各种 PGE 并非齐头并进，而是可以分开存在，并且分布范围从最高贱金属的浓度。这意味着在 Bob 和 Bob East 区域内遇到 0.7 至 7 米宽的高品位镍铜钴的 16 个历史孔中可能存在更高品位的铑和其他 PGE。这是在这个大型物业位置的其他地方也是如此。

“我们希望从这些知识中受益，特别是在该地区似乎尚未充分开发的铂-钯-铑 (PGE) 矿化的情况下。St-Georges 希望将这些知识带到下一个St Georges Eco-Mining 首席执行官兼总裁 Herb Duerr 评论说，还利用了 2021 年钻探计划期间开发的新探路者元素。

关于铑金属

铑是世界上最稀有和最有价值的贵金属之一，目前价值为每盎司 19,000 美元或每克 610 美元。它仅存在于倾向于与铂族金属的其他成员一起运行的铂或镍矿石中。目前，南非生产大约 80% 的全球供应，而俄罗斯和北美占剩余 20% 的大部分。

全球铑市场约为 120 万盎司，由于供应连续多年短缺，该金属的价值自 2017 年以来稳步增长。原因是铑仅作为与平均品位高达 0.5 克/吨。事实上，今天的许多铑生产商的品位都低得多，这使得 St-Georges 的发现在所报道的品位方面非常重要。

代表董事会
"Herb Duerr"
HERB DUERR
首席执行官兼总裁

关于圣乔治生态矿业公司

St-Georges 开发新技术以解决采矿业中一些最常见的环境问题，包括最大限度地提高金属回收率和全循环电动汽车电池回收。该公司在魁北克北岸的 Julie Nickel 项目和 Manicougan Palladium 项目中勘探镍和 PGE，并在冰岛拥有多个勘探项目，包括 Thor Gold 项目。 St-Georges 的股票总部位于蒙特利尔，在 CSE 上市，股票代码 SX，在法兰克福证券交易所交易，股票代码 85G1，在 OTCQB 风险市场交易，面向早期和发展中的美国和国际公司。公司在他们的报告中是最新的，并接受年度验证和管理认证过程。投资者可以在 www.otcmarkets.com 上找到该公司的实时报价和市场信息。

加拿大证券交易所 (CSE) 未对本新闻稿内容的充分性或准确性进行审查，也不承担任何责任。

媒体联系人：
Regulatory & Medias Only
Frank Dumas, COO.
+1.514.295.9878
public@stgeorgesecomining.com

消息来源: St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

话题 Press release summary

部门 金属，矿产
