ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 23:12 HKT/SGT
来源 SEMK Holdings International Limited
德盈控股(2250.HK)公布2021年经调整纯利升近30%达7,700万港元 成中国国内最大IP公司

香港, 2022年3月30日 - (亚太商讯)  - 提供角色授权服务、设计咨询服务及拥有原创B.Duck家族角色的国内最大的本地角色知识产权公司 - 德盈控股国际有限公司（「德盈控股」或连同其附属公司统称「集团」；股份代号：2250.HK）今天公布其于2022年1月17日在香港联交所主板上市后的首份全年业绩。

德盈控股主席兼行政总裁许夏林先生。

集团与被授权商MADworld携手推出首轮B.Duck NFT - 4,000个独一无二的原创3D B.Duck NFTs，作为收藏品及潜在日后游戏明星

尽管COVID-19带来巨大挑战，但集团的业务表现维持强韧，截至2021年12月31日止年度的总收益约为 290.0百万港元(2020财年: 233.5百万港元)，按年增长24.2%。扣除上市开支，全年经调整纯利为 77.3百万港元(2020财年: 59.8百万港元)，较上一个年度大幅增加29.1%。

董事会决议宣派截至2021年12月31日止年度末期息每股普通股4.8港仙。

德盈控股主席兼行政总裁许夏林先生表示：「我很荣幸首次以德盈控股主席的身份提呈集团上市后的首份全年业绩，同时很高兴宣布，按2021年角色授权收益计算，集团成为了最大的国内角色知识产权公司，并于中国所有角色知识产权公司中排名第四*。我们的使命是成为中国角色知识产权的先驱之一，走出国门，为全球带来快乐和「Playful」的生活态度，彰显中国文化软实力。全球授权市场由美国和日本知识产权主导，北美授权商品占全球零售额60%以上。中国在2021年仅占全球授权产品零售额不到4%，与中国占全球GDP的份额并不相符，显示出中国授权市场有非常高的增长潜力。我们的历史增长率远高于中国授权市场的整体增长率。在中国前十大授权人中，B.Duck是最年轻的一家，并在过去几年展现了高增长记录。

2022年初，德盈控股在香港联交所主板上市，无疑是我们重要的里程碑。展望未来，我们将贯彻以产品向的发展策略，发挥强大的设计能力以及广大的被授权商网络，为我们的支持者带来更多优质的产品。」

业务表现强韧
集团主要从事两大主要业务 - 角色授权业务，以及电子商务和其他业务。

角色授权业务
集团的角色授权业务大致分为五大服务种类，即 (i)商品授权; (ii) 实景娱乐 (「LBE」) 授权; (iii) 内容及媒体授权; (iv) 推广授权; 及 (v) 设计咨询，其互相关联及互相配合，且按单一、多服务或综合基准提供。

年内，集团来自角色授权业务的收益增加69.9%至166.6百万港元 (2020财年: 98.0百万港元)，主要由于集团知识产权角色的商品或服务销售增加，带动集团向被授权商收取的额外授权金增加。于2021财年，本业务分布占集团总收益的57.4%。被授权商的数目（不包括授权代理）于2021财年底增至 385个 (2020财年: 315个)。

电子商务及其他业务
集团的电子商务及其他业务主要涉及在第三方电子商务平台及线下销售渠道销售B.Duck 家族角色的产品。有见角色授权业务具有潜在协同效益，集团已开始在电子商务平台开拓设计及销售自家产品的机会。于2015年，德盈控股在中国知名在线购物平台天猫开设首家旗舰店。

成功开设旗舰店之后，集团已扩展至其他电子商务平台，例如京东、唯品会及HKTVmall，以提供自家产品，让顾客能够在在线付款，而产品能够直接运送给客户。年内，电子商务及其他业务的收益约达 123.4百万港元。

推出 B.Duck NFT以及与MADworld订立谅解备忘录

凭借扎实的设计及创作能力，多年来，集团能够以自创角色推出各种授权产品，满足B.Duck粉丝不断变化的消费习惯。集团近期藉助NFT「非同质化代币」市场布局全球化业务版图，连手MADworld分三轮推出B.Duck NFTs。首轮包括4,000个独一无二的原创3D B.Duck NFTs，作为收藏品及有机会成为日后的游戏明星，于公开发售后五小时内已全数售罄，深受市场欢迎。

为促进未来于此范畴的战略发展，德盈控股与MADworld Advisory Limited (“MADworld”)订立谅解备忘录，后者主要从事授权产品或可获授权知识产权开发，令其成为非同质化代币(NFT)及其他数码创意产品，以及在有关公司开发及/使用的平台上推广及销售上述产品。根据谅解备忘录，德盈控股与MADworld须于谅解备忘录签订日期起两(2)个月内为成立合资企业订立合资协议，主要从事（包括但不限于）集团所拥有之艺术品及知识产权的 NFT开发。

德盈主席兼行政总裁许夏林先生总结:「2021年对集团而言是特殊的一年，在疫情影响下，团队致力推行各项策略计划，让我们即使面对市场挑战仍能维持强韧表现。疫情带来的机遇使得我们在在线商业运营、产品灵活性以及B.Duck社群在线╱线下数字化整合等方面取得了长足的进步。

展望未来， 我们将透过于社交媒体及电子商务平台上累积庞大粉丝群及曝光度，继续加快发展我们于不同地区的产品设计能力，以扩展到包括但不限于LBE和数码资产项目等不同的授权范畴。我们亦将积极寻找机会建立策略伙伴关系、联盟及进行收购，以促进可持续业务发展。」

关于德盈控股国际有限公司
德盈控股国际有限公司（股份代号:2250.HK）是国内最大的本地角色知识产权公司，提供授权服务、设计咨询服务及零售自创的B.Duck家族角色品牌产品。

凭借内部强大的设计能力，集团根据「Be Playful」的品牌理念开发及培育包含约26个原创角色。于2021年12月31日，B.Duck家族角色于不同电子商务平台及社交平台录得合共逾一千零五十万B.Duck粉丝订阅或关注，总计有超过7.4亿次与B.Duck家族角色元素有关的各类内容的收看次数。

新闻垂询
纵横财经公关顾问有限公司
苏嘉丽 电话: (852) 2864 4826 电邮: heidi.so@sprg.com.hk
高文萱 电话: (852) 2114 2370 电邮: rachel.ko@sprg.com.hk
陈嘉盈 电话: (852) 2864 4890 电邮: ivy.chan@sprg.com.hk
网站: www.sprg.com.hk


