国际天食集团有限公司宣布改名「上海小南国」

|Friday, 21 January 2022, 15:59 HKT/SGT
|拥抱新世代 构建餐饮新生态
香港, 2022年1月21日 - (亚太商讯) - 国际天食集团有限公司（「本公司」，连同其附属公司统称「本集团」；股份代号：3666）欣然宣布将公司现有名称「国际天食集团有限公司」更改为「上海小南国控股有限公司」，公司英文名称由「TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd」更改为「Shanghai XNG Holdings Limited」。
集团品牌的历史可追溯至1987年，三十年来「上海小南国」餐厅风靡中国，成为脍炙人口的餐饮品牌。公告显示，更改公司名称为「上海小南国」更加贴近企业形象及身份，符合公司长期发展战略及业务发展方向。同时，董事会认为更改公司名称有利于进一步加强「上海小南国」的品牌效应，提高品牌的市场知名度，重塑集团形象。
集团此次改名为「上海小南国」，包含着以新形象、新团队、新发展理念再出发的意义。未来,集团将主动拥抱电商时代及年轻化的新潮流，积极建设新的管理团队，引入质地优良的餐饮品牌，实现多品牌经营，不断完善供应链系统，挖掘新的利润增长点，为投资者带来长远回报。
