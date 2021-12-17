Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 17, 2021
Friday, 17 December 2021, 15:18 HKT/SGT
Lox Network 全球首个智能手机安全网络支持苹果和三星手机

香港, 2021年12月17日 - (亚太商讯)  - Lox Network 利用区块链和 NFT 技术，建构分散式智能手机安全网络，现在把苹果和三星的移动设备集成到其网络中，以打击手机盗窃。

智能手机已成为我们日常生活中不可或缺的一部分，但智能手机犯罪率也在迅速上升。去年，智能手机盗窃造成了 300 亿美元的损失。犯罪组织在世界各地的黑市上转售这些设备，赚取数十亿美元，从而加大了对被盗设备的需求。为了打击此类犯罪，Lox Network 提出了一种去中心化的解决方案来举报罪行、将手机列入黑名单、甚至找回被盗设备。

Lox 团队将率先开发支持苹果和三星的智能手机设备，并计划在明年推出平台。

Lox Network 采用三重代币系统，包括两个 NFT 币和一个原生代币，以支持智能手机用户将他们的信息存储在不可变的 XRP 分类账上，并真正拥有智能手机的数字所有权。

借助 SmartNFT 平台，用户可以为其数字身分创建一个 NFT，储存姓名、电子邮件和其他信息，再为其智能手机创建另一个 NFT，用于存储型号、IMEI 号码和其他识别信息。然后，两个 NFT 在 SmartLOX 应用程序上配对，以在 XRP 分类账上创建所有权证明。

如果设备被盗，用户可以通过 SmartLOX 应用程序报告犯罪，Lox Network 将使用识别信息追踪设备，将设备列入黑名单并锁定设备。为了帮助所有者找回丢失的设备，Lox Network 授权用户通过支付 LOX 代币在平台上创建赏金。

Lox Network 首席执行官卢卡斯柯林斯说：“Lox Network 将设备所有权的权力交还给所有者，而不是无线运营商。集成苹果和三星设备只是我们打击盗窃和找回资产的第一步。我们将扩展我们的网络以覆盖更多设备，例如智能手表甚至电动自行车。＂

最近，为了扩展他们的生态系统，Lox Network 与多家区块链公司合作，包括 StackOS、SoluLab、Bitwork 和 Coin Liquidity Solutions。


