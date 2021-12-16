Thursday, 16 December 2021, 19:04 HKT/SGT Share:

来源 KPay 创新一站式综合支付解决方案服务供货商KPay投入市场仅一年 凭超强技术支持吸引逾8,000家中小企业商户采用

香港, 2021年12月16日 - (亚太商讯) - 金融科技初创公司KPay于2020年底在香港成立，短短约一年已打破本地综合性支付解决方案服务供货商的行业纪录，为逾8,000家本地中小企业商户提供完善和先进的线下收款及结算服务，业务发展相当卓越；更获邀为今届「冬季奇幻国度Winter Wonderland」的主要赞助商之一，成为该项大型活动的指定电子支付服务供货商。

KPay电子支付服务推出市场不足一年，已迅速吸纳逾8,000家中小企业商户采用。

KPay目前客户广泛分布于餐饮、零售、医疗、服务等行业，为本地中小企商户提供完善和先进的线下收款及结算服务。

智能POS收款机广泛通用 让商户交易支付畅通无阻

KPay支持多种收款模式，包括扫描或显示二维码 (QR Code)、拍卡收款、插卡收款及手机NFC感应式收款。KPay提供的收款服务包括终端机及结算平台，均取得各项相关认证及受有关监管机构约束，包括PCI DSS 支付产业数据安全标准、EMV认证、Visa payWave、Mastercard PayPass认证及银联卡受理终端产品认证，让商户及消费者均能安心交易。



此外，一站式的KPay智能POS收款机可一机收取多达12个主要支付渠道，包括Visa、Mastercard、银联、JCB、AlipayHK、支付宝、微信支付 (香港和中国钱包)、云闪付、Apple Pay、Google Pay及Samsung Pay，与中小商户于电子支付年代中与时并进，并以专业可靠的服务解决以往繁琐的收款及结算流程。



同时，KPay智能POS收款机亦可因应商户需要，配合SIM卡或室内无线上网使用，无需固定于指定位置上，在店铺摆设上更具弹性，同时让交易支付更畅通无阻。



创立不足一年 业务成绩傲视同侪

KPay目前客户广泛分布于餐饮、零售、医疗、服务等行业；该公司并拥有一支资深而经验丰富的客户服务及销售团队，为客户提供迅速和到位的本地售后服务，包括安装、技术支持、培训等方面，让商户可安心专注业务发展，扩大商机。



KPay 联合创办人章小健表示：「KPay电子支付服务推出市场不足一年，借着早前电子消费券热潮我们在市场上迅速吸纳逾8,000家中小企业商户采用。KPay深谙客户对一站式支付方案的需求，凭强大且扎实的产品及业务的开发团队和技术支持、多元化支付方案、数据安全保障以及高效率的交易管理，确保客户的收款过程轻松无阻，从而更有效地实现盈利目标。」



KPay更凭借技术优势成为今年香港冬日嘉年华—— 「冬季奇幻国度Winter Wonderland」(网址：winterwonderland.hk ) 的主要赞助商之一，为场内参与活动的商户品牌及游戏摊位提供电子支付服务，以便到访人士可利用信用卡或电子货币包等参与游戏及场内消费。此外，KPay透过旗下Facebook专页派发活动入场券，详情请浏览 https://www.facebook.com/kpaygroup/。



未来开拓更多新市场 研发更多创意便利交易新功能

展望未来，KPay将继续专注服务香港市场，亦蓄势待发于亚太地区大展拳脚；本着"Pay it Easy"、"Pay it Smart"及"Pay it Swift"三大原则，公司将研发及推出更多在线支付解决方案，及增加更多具创意且能实际便利商户的崭新功能，例如餐饮预购、库存管理软件及会员管理系统等多元化的SaaS产品，务求为各行各业缔造优质的营商环境。



有关KPay

KPay 是一家专注于综合商务解决方案的金融科技公司，利用专业而创新的产品为中小微企业提升市场竞争力。



KPay业务涵盖在线、线下之金融科技服务，包括电子支付平台及用户黏性产品等。凭借专业的技术开发团队，针对商户所需竭力提升各类产品的功能性，务求协助商户将利润最大化。KPay紧贴各地市场脉博，具经验的销售及售后团队快速应对为商户提供适切的商贸后勤支持，让各行各业的中小微企业经营更顺畅及具策略性，实现「建立互利共营的电子金融生态环境」的愿景。



KPay Merchant Service Limited成立于2020年7月，总部位于中国香港，至2021年初全面投入市场服务，并将逐步推进至全球各个主要城市。



有关KPay的详情，请浏览网站：www.kpay-group.com



KPay Merchant Service Limited

刘卓莹 +852 3706 7836 电邮: katielau@kpay-group.com



纵横财经公关顾问有限公司

郑松雪 +852 2864 4857 电邮: shelly.cheng@sprg.com.hk

张巧怡 +852 2114 2821 电邮: vivian.cheung@sprg.com.hk





