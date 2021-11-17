Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 08:00 HKT/SGT
来源 Skychain Technologies Inc
Skychain 提议的私募

加拿大温哥华, 2021年11月17日 - (亚太商讯)  - Skychain Technologies Inc.（多伦多证券交易所代码：SCT）（场外交易市场代码：SKTCF）（“Skychain”或“公司”）宣布，公司拟出售非经纪私募（“私募”）普通股（“股份”），每股收益为 0.60 美元，总收益为 200 万美元。私募所得款项将用于一般营运资金、新业务及本公司项目的开发。

私募须经多伦多证券交易所创业板批准。根据私募发行的所有证券的持有期为四个月零一天。

此外，本公司欣然宣布任命 John Yang 先生担任首席战略官一职。 Yang 先生在管理技术和营销领域的国际公司方面拥有超过 15 年的跨学科专业知识。自 2016 年初以来，他一直参与区块链开发和加密挖掘。作为科技领域的成功企业家， Yang 先生将带来丰富的创新经验，以协助公司的发展。

关于 Skychain Technologies Inc.

Skychain Technologies Inc. 是一家总部位于温哥华的公司，提供区块链基础设施服务和电力解决方案。要了解更多信息，请访问 www.skychaintechnologiesinc.com

代表董事会
总裁兼首席执行官 Bill Zhang
联络人: 604-688-5464
bill@skychaintechnologiesinc.com

TSX Venture Exchange 及其监管服务提供商（该术语在 TSX Venture Exchange 的政策中定义）均不对本新闻稿的准确性负责。

本新闻稿中的陈述可被视为前瞻性陈述。此类陈述涉及风险和不确定性，可能导致实际结果与预期结果大相径庭。不保证公司能够履行此类前瞻性陈述，公司不承担更新此类陈述的义务。此类前瞻性陈述仅为预测；由于公司面临的风险，实际事件或结果可能存在重大差异，其中一些风险超出了公司的控制范围。

不得分发给美国新闻通讯社或传播到美国


