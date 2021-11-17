Skychain 提议的私募

|
|
|
|
加拿大温哥华, 2021年11月17日 - (亚太商讯) - Skychain Technologies Inc.（多伦多证券交易所代码：SCT）（场外交易市场代码：SKTCF）（“Skychain”或“公司”）宣布，公司拟出售非经纪私募（“私募”）普通股（“股份”），每股收益为 0.60 美元，总收益为 200 万美元。私募所得款项将用于一般营运资金、新业务及本公司项目的开发。
私募须经多伦多证券交易所创业板批准。根据私募发行的所有证券的持有期为四个月零一天。
此外，本公司欣然宣布任命 John Yang 先生担任首席战略官一职。 Yang 先生在管理技术和营销领域的国际公司方面拥有超过 15 年的跨学科专业知识。自 2016 年初以来，他一直参与区块链开发和加密挖掘。作为科技领域的成功企业家， Yang 先生将带来丰富的创新经验，以协助公司的发展。
关于 Skychain Technologies Inc.
Skychain Technologies Inc. 是一家总部位于温哥华的公司，提供区块链基础设施服务和电力解决方案。要了解更多信息，请访问 www.skychaintechnologiesinc.com。
代表董事会
总裁兼首席执行官 Bill Zhang
联络人: 604-688-5464
bill@skychaintechnologiesinc.com
TSX Venture Exchange 及其监管服务提供商（该术语在 TSX Venture Exchange 的政策中定义）均不对本新闻稿的准确性负责。
本新闻稿中的陈述可被视为前瞻性陈述。此类陈述涉及风险和不确定性，可能导致实际结果与预期结果大相径庭。不保证公司能够履行此类前瞻性陈述，公司不承担更新此类陈述的义务。此类前瞻性陈述仅为预测；由于公司面临的风险，实际事件或结果可能存在重大差异，其中一些风险超出了公司的控制范围。
不得分发给美国新闻通讯社或传播到美国
话题 Press release summary
部门 替代能源, Funds & Equities
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
|
|
|
|
Latest Press Releases
|
|
Hitachi Energy Launches IdentiQ Digital Twin for Sustainable, Flexible and Secure Power Grids
Nov 17, 2021 08:32 HKT/SGT
|
|
Skychain's Proposed Private Placement
Nov 17, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
India's AI, ML and RPA Leaders are Convening Virtually to Discuss the Country's AI Future & Adoption
Nov 17, 2021 06:11 HKT/SGT
|
|
Southeast Asian Cybersecurity Startup Horangi Partners with Huawei Cloud to Empower Organisations with Comprehensive Cloud Security, Boosting their Growth Capabilities in Asia's Digital-first Economy
Nov 17, 2021 03:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
The Coop Network, the First Crypto Project Aiming to Disrupt the Medical Cannabis Market
Nov 16, 2021 21:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
GoldPesa Launches a Gold-Backed Token with Upside
Nov 16, 2021 21:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
SCCG Management Announces Partnership with Better Change to bring Gambling Harm Protections to the United States
Nov 16, 2021 19:45 HKT/SGT
|
|
ITU-T Recommendation on Framework for a Cyber Defence Centre
Nov 16, 2021 18:06 HKT/SGT
|
|
Kingsoft Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results
Nov 16, 2021 17:41 HKT/SGT
|
|
Fujitsu and Ben-Gurion University Embark on Joint Research at New Center in Israel for Precise and Secure AI
Nov 16, 2021 16:04 HKT/SGT
|
|
More Press release >>