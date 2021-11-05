Friday, 5 November 2021, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

来源 ZEUUS Inc ZEUUS Inc.宣布根据条例A向证券交易委员会（SEC）提交关于表1-A的发行声明，以融资7500万美元

纽约 , 2021年11月5日 - (亚太商讯) - ZEUUS Inc.（场外交易：ZUUS）（以下简称为“ZEUUS”或“本公司”），一家多元化数据中心公司，宣布根据条例A向SEC提交关于表1-A的发行声明，以融资7500万美元。

ZEUUS宣布融资75万美元

ZEUUS首席执行官和总裁Bassam Al Mutawa先生说道：



“我认为我们迄今为止取得的成功只是我们进一步发展的催化剂。我认为根据条例A向SEC提交发行声明（若限定），有助于本公司实现下一步扩张和增长计划。我仅代表董事会欢迎您的支持。”



如果本公司计划的条例A发行取得成功，那么本公司计划将融资资金用于以下用途：

（i）收购和翻修3个数据中心；

（ii）建立新的数据中心；

（iii）购建新的风力涡轮机技术制造设施；

（iv）可能的绿色科技机会战略收购；以及

（v）营运资本和一般企业用途和协议。



ZEUUS Inc.简介



ZEUUS有4个主要部门，旨在协同抓住关键市场机遇，如下所示：



- ZEUUS数据中心专注于在多个国家建立和运营超大规模和边缘数据中心，以便为客户提供访问数据中心最近技术的机会以及相关数据中心服务，如协同定位、云托管和区域链服务，包括加密开采等。



- ZEUUS能源部旨在开发风能产品。我们正试图商业化2项独特的未决专利技术。这两项技术为家庭供电提供了创新方案，也为数据中心提供了绿色能源。



- ZEUUS网络安全部负责网络安全和保护在Zeuus数据中心托管的客户数据，以确保客户能安全访问在Zeuus数据中心受到充分保护的托管数据。ZEUUS网络安全部提供可扩展云身份管理服务和区域链服务，以保护数据，并提供一套集成安全设备，以保护在上述数据中心托管的客户数据：过滤、虚拟专用网（VPN）、安全电子邮件、内容管理、防火墙、IDS和IPS服务、



- ZEUUS SOLAAS专门从事技术服务，并为客户提供基于云的应用程序的整体解决方案。



根据四个部门的作用，ZEUUS认为其可提供具有成本效益的可持续解决方案，并保持持续增长。



如需更多信息，请访问本公司网站（www.zeuus.com）。网站上的信息并不是新闻稿的一部分。



关于前瞻性声明的警戒性声明



本新闻稿上的信息保护前瞻性声明和信息。虽然并非所有前瞻性声明都包含以下可识别单词，但“预期”、“认为”、“估计”、“预计”、“可能”、“计划”、“企划”、“将”、“应该”、“可能”、“预测”、“可能的”、“继续”和“会”等类似表达旨在识别前瞻性声明。我们可能确实无法实现前瞻性声明中披露的计划、意图或期望，但您不应该过渡依赖我们的前瞻性声明。实际结果或事件可能与我们在前瞻性声明中披露的计划、意图和期望有重大差异。



前瞻性声明只有在发出当日才适用，而且我们无义务更新任何前瞻性声明。本文中的所有前瞻性声明都基于我们当前的期望、预测、预计和假设，且涉及风险和不确定性等可能会造成结果或事件与前瞻性声明中所表达的结果或事件有重大差异。评估这些声明时，您应特别注意考虑各种可能影响我们未来结果或运营的因素、不确定性和风险。



这些因素、不确定性和风险可能造成我们的实际结果与我们向证券交易委员会（以下简称文“SEC”）提交或提供的报告中规定的任何前瞻性声明有重大差异。作出任何证券投资决定前，您应仔细考虑我们向SEC提交或提供的报告中规定的风险和不确定性以及其他信息。所有因我方或我方代表引起的前瞻性声明应在警戒性声明中明确限定。



法律声明



无关于现金或其他注意事项的请求。如果作为回应发送，则应拒收。不接受关于购买证券的要约。SEC限定报价声明之前，不得接收购买价格的任何部分。在限定日后和发出承兑通知之前的任何时间内，可撤销或取消任何此类要约，且无需承担任何义务或履行任何承诺。个人的初步接触并不涉及任何义务或承诺。点击以下链接，可查阅表1-A：https://bit.ly/3wfxf7f



联系信息:

如需更多信息请联系

Mr. Bassam Al Mutawa

ZEUUS Inc.

电子邮件: info@zeuus.com



资料来源：ZEUUS INC.



话题 Press release summary



部门 Cloud & Enterprise, CyberSecurity, 无线, Venture Capital & PE, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network

