关于本公司资本合作方申请香港上市的公告

香港, 2021年8月30日 - (亚太商讯) - 于2020年8月7日《关于资本合作以及第二次无担保可转换债券型新股认购权公司债券的资金用途变更的通知》的披露中，Quantum Solutions宣布透过其间接全资附属公司（Asia TeleTech Investment Limited）投资了某有限合伙人基金（即 Limited Partnership，以下简称“LLP” ），该 LLP 投资了商汤科集团公司（SenseTime Group Inc.以下简称“STG”）。本集团得悉STG已经于2021年8月27日向香港联合交易所有限公司递交上市申请（IPO），特此通知。
稍后有关该IPO的相关细节，我们将另行公布。
Quantum Solutions Co.,Ltd. 公司简介
公司名称：Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd.（东京证券交易所第二部 代码2338）
所在地：东京都千代田区九段北1-10-9
代表者：董事长 邵 赟
资本金：2,559百万日円
事业内容：内容开发和分销 软件合同开发
公司URL：https://www.quantum-s.co.jp/cn/
詢問窗口
Quantum Solutions Co.,Ltd.
https://www.quantum-s.co.jp/cn/
Tel：03-6910-0571（主機） / Mail：info@ quantum-s.co.jp
