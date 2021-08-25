Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 15:29 HKT/SGT Share: 东联、越秀及优专才协会联合举办「政经倾一倾系列的金融讲座」 与政府、监管机构及业界紧密合作 让金融行业新一代把握未来新机遇

香港, 2021年8月25日 - (亚太商讯) - 由九龙东区各界联会（「东联」）、香港越秀各界联合会(「越秀」)及香港优才及专才协会(「优专才协会」)，（以下简称「主办方」）联手的「政经倾一倾系列的金融讲座」近日在香港中华总商会成功举办。本次讲座邀请到财经事务及库务局局长许正宇太平绅士以及在金融界举足轻重的两位嘉宾、分享他们对香港以及中国金融市场未来的看法，与联会代表及会员一同交流联谊，探讨香港现时面临的机遇和挑战。

财经事务及库务局局长许正宇太平绅士分析香港金融市场的未来发展。

香港金银业贸易场永远名誉会长冯志坚先生分析香港经济形势。

中国首席经济学家熊奕博士分析中国宏观经济展望。

(由左至右) 九龙东区各界联会常务副会长周忠信先生、中国首席经济学家熊奕博士、财经事务及库务局局长许正宇太平绅士、九龙东区各界联会常务副会长、东联社会服务基金执行主席黄水晶博士、香港金银业贸易场永远名誉会长冯志坚先生、香港优才及专才协会副主席辜雨晴小姐、香港越秀各界联合会主席、东联常务副会长钟坚伟先生。

作为全球领先的国际金融中心，香港自2009年起已7次登上全球IPO集资榜首。直至2021年6月底，全球排名首100间银行中，有78间正在香港营运。自2018年起，共有51间新经济企业根据新上市制度上市，首次公开招股集资额超过5,100亿港元。以市值计算，香港为全球第2大生物科技企业的上市平台，绝对为IPO和并购活动提供最有利的环境。作为主讲嘉宾，财经事务及库务局局长许正宇太平绅士指出，持续的资金流入大大增加了香港市场深度和流动性。



政府现正推行多项有利发展的监管制度及政策措施，包括：将香港上市未有盈利的生物科技公司和内地科创板股票纳入「互联互通」的选股范围、推动香港房地产投资信托基金、由投资推广署成立专责团队推动香港的家族办公室业务、出「拍住上」金融科技概念验证测试资助计划、为虚拟资产服务提供者建立法定发牌制度、为在香港营运的合资格私募基金所分发的附带权益提供税务宽减、全面无纸证券市场制度、推行「积金易」平台等项目，为香港的市场注入新动力。未来，香港将以助力人民币国际化、提供多元化金融服务、发挥资金安全港角色、发挥风险管理中心功能、绿色转型融资五大策略定位作为核心，应对面对全球经济的不确定性。九龙东区各界联会常务副会长、东联社会服务基金执行主席黄水晶博士表示对香港经济的未来发展表示乐观，期望未来青年积极投身香港金融界及参与社区活动，回馈社会。



香港金银业贸易场永远名誉会长冯志坚先生亦到场分享对香港经济形势及投资的看法。曾担任宝生银行董事副总经理、中银国际证券有限公司董事总经理、中银国际控股有限公司行政总监、多家上市公司高管、港交所副主席，还是香港特区成立后首届立法会议员的他，独具投资眼光，三年前斥资逾百万在湾仔春园街创办的港式奶茶专门店「我杯茶」。其店铺在疫情下未有大受影响，转攻外卖生意后，生意额更渐入佳境。冯先生以自己创业的故事勉励年轻人在「疫」境自强，在疫情的逆境下抓紧新的机遇，并寄语年轻投资者多留意不同版块的资讯，切勿急于获利而冲动投资。



尽管疫症对全球经济及社会民生造成极大影响，香港作为国际金融中心亦面对前所未有的严峻挑战，但只要应对得当，便可以转危为机。虽然市民无法像以前一样经常来往粤、港、澳甚至世界各地，但大家正逐渐适应疫情下的新常态。许局长表示，疫情更促使科技广泛应用，利好科技金融及绿色产业发展。



曾任国际货币基金组织 （IMF）经济学家，并任职于亚太部，非洲部和欧洲部等多个部门，更在2015-16年中国担任二十国集团主席期间，协助中国政府部门制定G20经济与金融议题的中国首席经济学家熊奕博士到场分享中国宏观经济展望时亦提到，2021年中国GDP增速放缓，但疫情再次推动科技金融的发展，尤其是数码货币、加密货币及电子支付方面。他表示，支付宝、微信支付等电子支付方式在国内及香港渐趋普及，成功推出电子人民币可以加快全球货币数字化的步伐。中国央行数字货币 e-CNY有望在 2022 年推出后迅速起飞。他指，电子人民币可能会给中国的数字支付行业带来重大变化，为中国大型银行打入目前由大型科技公司主导的业务领域提供了一个切入点。电子人民币有望将中国的数字隐私保护带入一个新时代。



许局长又指，政府积极培养人才，例如推出「抗疫基金金融科技人才计划(Fintech Anti-epidemic Scheme for Talent Development)」，为金融科技企业创造1000个全职职位。而「金融服务业创职位计划(Financial Industry Recruitment Scheme for Tomorrow )」就了支援金融业创造1 500份全职工作机会，涵盖银行、证券、保险、会计、强积金等行业。财库局获业界支持，已为青年人透过「大湾区青年就业计划(Greater Bay Area Youth Employment Scheme )」提供超过100 个职位。政府正研究与本地青年组织合作，联同内地/大湾区有资深工作经验的香港金融高管，分享他们于湾区发展的个人故事。讲座的另一主办方代表香港优才及专才协会副主席辜雨晴小姐表示：「要促进中国及香港两地的交流及发展，人才是不可缺少的一环。香港优才及专才协会作为东联在香港的另一个紧密合作伙伴，将继续通过优才和专才计划来港人士与本地人士交流，来加强香港社会融合，向港内外宣传推广优才和专才计划，以推动香港和内地交流，期望可以培养更多人才。」



同时，政府积极完善监管制度及促进香港金融市场发展。香港越秀各界联合会主席、九龙东区各界联会常务副会长周忠信先生作为此次讲座的主办方代表之一表示越秀作为是东联在大湾区的紧密合作伙伴, 亦是在香港注册的非牟利机构，致力透过不同形式的活动，促进广州及香港两地经济、文化、教育、科技等发展。期望青年能把握《十四五规划》及粤港澳大湾区带来的机遇，继续启发金融行业新一代，尽展所长。



主办方在疫情下仍不遗余力地推动区内工商专业的发展，积极发挥联会功能，回馈社会。联会期望未来可以继续得到各界社会贤达及同业的支持，举办更多活动。相信在政府的策略定位下，能有效应对地缘政治的复杂和不确定性。东联、越秀以及优专才协会将与政府、监管机构及业界紧密合作，把握未来更多机遇。



有关九龙东区各界联会

九龙东区各界联会（东联）由全国政协常委杨孙西博士和一班热心人士于 1991 年创立，以团结和发展爱国爱港力量、支持特区政府依法施政及推动两地文经济、社会发展为己任；会务不断发展，会员人数与日俱增，对地区事务的参与度逐步提高。东联的宗旨是希望联结九龙东区爱国爱港的人士，集结众人的力量，为中国及香港的文化、经济、社会发展略尽绵力。东联更成立东联社会服务基金，开展不同类型的社区服务，帮助人们拥有更美好的生活，传递 和弘扬社会公益精神。凝心聚力，造福社群东联社会服务基金以「汇聚爱心，传递正能量，促进人与社会的和谐发展」为宗旨。东联基金不仅要帮助他人、关爱社会，更重要的是发挥桥梁架构平台的作用，建立广泛的参与管道，扩大公益事业的参与面，把人与人的爱心凝聚起来，带动社会公益力量，积极有效地帮扶社会的基层及弱势社群。



有关香港越秀各界联合会

香港越秀各界联合会（越秀）是在香港注册的非牟利 机构，于2015年5月28日正式成立，成立目的为团结社会人士各阶层人士 ，并肩携手，以崭新的思维，探讨社会的新发展方向， 并以平等、尊重及互信的方式促进社会各界的沟通，营造和谐的社会气氛、建立共融社会。香港越秀各界联合会希望透过不同形式的活动，凝聚力量，加强香港与内地人民的信任。越秀成员来自社会各阶层，当中包括活跃于香港和内地的商界翘楚、专业人士及带领文化交流的成功人士，矢志推动社会的团结及和谐，为香港的繁荣及发展出力。



有关香港优才及专才协会

香港优才及专才协会（优专才协会）是香港唯一一个以促进通过优才和专才计划来港人士交流、加强与香港社会融合、向港内外宣传推广优才和专才计划、推动香港和内地交流的政府认可组织。致力于建立通过「优秀人才入境计划」和「输入内地人才计划」来港人士的交流平台，共用优势资源，提升专业水准。推动通过优才和专才计划来港人士融入香港社会，积极为香港特区发展注入新的活力，提高香港在国际市场的竞争力。优专才协会协助特区政府在港内外宣传优才和专才计划，促进香港企业和民众更多了解优才和专才计划，并吸引更多专业人士来港发展。优专才协会加强通过优才和专才计划来港人士与内地的交流，利用本身独特身份促进中港合作与发展，积极关心及参与香港和国家建设。





