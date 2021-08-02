优然牧业(09858.HK)获GIC增持82.4万股增市场信心 纳入港股通可期

|
|
|
Monday, 2 August 2021, 08:31 HKT/SGT
|
香港, 2021年8月2日 - (亚太商讯) - 中国乳业上游第一股 - 优然牧业(09858.HK)自今年6月18日登陆香港联交所主板以来，一直深受大型基金关注。近日，不少投行更为即将于8月20日公布的最新恒生综合指数成分股检讨结果作出预测，多家证券表示优然牧业很大机会在这次季度检讨后被纳入恒生综合指数成分股，并顺利进入港股通名单。市场预期这将有望令优然牧业进一步受到国际大型基金和资本市场的认同和关注，显著提高流动性。
随着北水持续进入港股市场，对于大型优质股的投资需求将持续增强，而更广泛的资金亦会配置到港股通标的，因此对优然牧业的未来估值提升将形成良好的正面作用。
与此同时，根据港交所的上市公司权益资料平台显示，优然牧业获新加坡政府投资有限公司（GIC)于7月26日在场內以每股平均价4.9492港元增持82.40万股，涉资约407.81万港元。增持后，GIV的最新持股数目为1.91亿股，持股比例由4.99%增持至5.02%。
GIC是国际顶尖的国家主权基金，是次增持优然牧业股份，不但说明其对公司的未来发展充滿信心及认同，亦同时反映了公司的长期价值现被低估，现正是吸纳增持的时机。
Press release summary
金融
