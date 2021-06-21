DeFi Powerhouse Fantom 的加密货币 FTM 将在 BitFinex 和 Gemini 正式上市

|
纽约, 2021年6月19日 - (亚太商讯) - 在过去 24 小时内有两个主流的加密货币交易平台上架了 Fantom，因为该区块链平台及其代币 FTM 持续的在全球范围内扩大其足迹。
1. Bitfinex 是世界上历史最永久的交易所之一，在今天宣布了上市。
2. 总部位于美国的加密货币交易所 Gemini 昨天宣布 FTM 上市，允许美国公民在其受监管的交易平台上购买和交易。
Fantom在2021年第一季度表现出卓越的增长。它使用户能够快速进行区块链交易且避免了高昂的手续费用、复杂的界面、缓慢的交易速度和薄弱的安全性。
Bitfinex
用户可以使用 Fantom 的速度和低交易成本在 Bitfinex 上的 Opera 主网上提取和存入 FTM。 Bitfinex 成立于 2012 年，是最早为满足对加密货币交易而建立的首批专业平台之一。 从那时起，该团队获得了宝贵的经验，同时巩固了他们作为加密资产交易商和机构首选平台的地位。
Bitfinex 在亚太地区被广泛使用，尤其是在中国，通过在平台上上市增加了 Fantom 在该地区的影响力。
GEMINI
Gemini，正式名称为 Gemini Trust Company LLC，被认为是最值得信赖、最可靠且同时受到合法监管的加密货币交易平台之一。它的开发者 Cameron 和 Tyler Winklevoss 一起创建了这个平台，使来自美国的人们能够使用美元安全地交易和保存各种加密货币。Gemini 因其也成为合法监管的声誉卓著而闻名。 Fantom 加入 Gemini 是对于双方互利的，因为 Fantom 将会更接近于成为业内最好的 DeFi（去中心化金融）平台之一。
作为一家总部位于美国的交易所，Fantom 在该平台上的上市现在为美国加密货币爱好者和大型投资者等提供了投资机会，现在两者都更容易获得代币。
在加密货币方面，美国是金融强国，最近的一项调查显示，超过 6% 的美国人对加密货币有经济利益。这让美国在加密货币投资方面仅次于中国，不用说，这为 Fantom 开辟了一个充满机遇的世界。
Fantom 的增长指数
Fantom 的增长指数增长归因于许多因素，包括其多个与政府合作伙伴的关系。 除了良好的用户使用感之外，Fantom 还是一个对开发人员非常友好的区块链，它通过其去中心化系统深深的吸引着开发人员，使区块链项目实现高效、轻松的体验。 Fantom 的低手续费用使这个平台成为高度受欢迎，更不得不提它还与以太坊有着一定的兼容性。
