Friday, 19 February 2021, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share: Bitcoin Latinum推出Tesla Roadster特别版全球赠品

加利福尼亚帕洛阿尔托, 2021年2月19日 - (亚太商讯) - 下一代比特币分叉Bitcoin Latinum ( https://bitcoinlatinum.com/ ) 宣布在全球范围内赠送定制新版Tesla Roadster。该公司定制了8款新版Tesla Roadster，为了纪念特斯拉和Bitcoin Latinum的创新精神，同时用来庆祝Bitcoin Latinum在今年稍后上市的里程碑。







官方赠品申请表格可以在Bitcoin Latinum新开设的商品商店中找到：shop.bitcoinlatinum.com



Bitcoin Latinum是增强的比特币分叉。 Bitcoin Latinum算法和基础架构突破了某些加密货币实际使用中的某些限制，并且实现了加速。 Bitcoin Latinum令牌是媒体、游戏、存储、云应用和电信公司所采用的区块链生态系统的重要部分。 Bitcoin Latinu首次预售在2020年11月，已经全部售罄。



Tesla创始人Elon Musk在ARK Invest的播客采访中对比特币进行了描述：“ 加密货币绕过了货币控制。纸币正在消失。加密货币是一种比纸质更好的转移价值的方式。这显而易见。”



Bitcoin Latinum即将成为世界上最大的被保险的数字资产。Bitcoin Latinum已任命Marsh＆McLennan（全球领先的专业保险经纪人和风险顾问之一）通过其亚洲部门Marsh Asia为其新的加密货币安排全面的保险计划。预期的保险范围将在外部盗窃和内部串通的情况下保护Bitcoin Latinum持有人的数字资产。



奥斯卡获奖制片厂Cross Creek Media也是Bitcoin Latinum支持者。Cross Creek Media在全球票房中总收入超过17亿美元，是奥斯卡奖得主“Black Swan”和“The Trial of the Chicago 7”等电影的联合出品人和制片人。多部影片获得包括最佳影片等五项金球奖提名。Cross Creek Media首席执行官Timmy Thompson表示：“随着我们不断开发屡获殊荣的产品，我们对Bitcoin Latinum这种被保险的数字货币的功能感到非常兴奋。Cross Creek的新媒体技术投资组合，使我们能够完美发挥媒体和游戏在数字资产领域的优势。”



Tesla赠品申请截止日期定为2021年4月30日晚上11:59 (PST)，无需购买即可进入。该活动将于今年晚些时候在Bitcoin Latinum硬分叉之后举行。



本文仅用于提供资讯和信息用途，不是投资建议。Bitcoin Latinum强烈建议您在做出任何投资决定之前，咨询专业人员并遵守当地的法规。



Media contact

Company: Bitcoin Latinum

Contact: Kai Okada, Director of Communications

E-mail: kai.okada@bitcoinlatinum.com

Website: https://bitcoinlatinum.com/

Address: 2100 Geng Road, Palo Alto, California 94303, USA

Telephone: +1 800-528-0985



SOURCE: Bitcoin Latinum





话题 Press release summary



部门 FX & Digital Currencies, FinTech & Blockchain

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network

