ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Thursday, 6 May 2021, 17:02 HKT/SGT
复盘美股SaaS轨迹寻找十倍赛道，CRM细分龙头讯鸟软件（IFBD.O）成长可期

香港, 2021年5月6日 - (亚太商讯)  - 过去 10 年，美股SaaS领域诞生了数十个表现优异的黑马。其中，SHOPIFY（SHOP.N）股价上涨了43倍，FIVE9（FIVN.O）股价上涨了21倍。美股资本市场的靓丽表现，充分证明了SaaS模式具备高成长弹性。




图：Zendesk股价一路上涨 资料来源：iFind


近年来，登陆资本市场的国产SaaS公司数量持续增加，SaaS领域获得越来越多的市场关注度。当前，国内SaaS市场仍在初步发展阶段。笔者相信类似美股的投资逻辑大概率将重现，未来国内的SaaS领域有望诞生一批黑马公司。

近日，专注于客户经营领域的国产SaaS服务提供商讯鸟软件（IFBD.O）登陆纳斯达克。讯鸟软件是否值得关注？

一、他山之石：
从美国SaaS发展历程，寻找十年十倍新贵

当前，美国云计算行业已逐渐步入成熟期。而国内行业的整体发展仍处于初期水平，相当于美国市场5-10年前的阶段。以历史经验来看，云计算IaaS和PaaS领域，国内与美国在产业核心逻辑以及发展趋势协同。笔者认为，美国SaaS市场发展轨迹，可以作为中国SaaS中的投资机会的重要参考。

从美国过去十年的经验看，可以预测中国SaaS市场未来发展趋势：

1、中国SaaS行业逐渐迎来黄金发展期。以美国发展趋势看，IaaS和PaaS层领先于SaaS层发展。当前，中国云计算市场中，作为基础设施层的IaaS、PaaS已经逐渐发展成熟。在此基础上，SaaS行业有望进入发展快车道。根据IDC预测，未来三年(2021-2023年)国内SaaS市场规模将保持37%的平均年复合增长率，增速跑赢全球平均水平。

2、随着行业快速增长，SaaS标的具备高股价弹性。笔者统计了44家美股上市SaaS公司从2011至今的市场表现。在十年间，共有39家SaaS公司上涨；更值得注意的是，超过三分之一的SaaS上市公司是十年十倍股。随着国内SaaS产业正逐步进入快速发展通道，赛道有望跑出多只十倍股。

3、CRM领域潜力最大。笔者对比美国SaaS各细分赛道的市场增速，以及诞生的巨头数量。在各赛道中，市场规模最大的是CRM（客户关系管理）（市场规模540亿美元）和ERP（企业资源计划）（市场规模552亿美元）。CRM行业的增速更高，预计将在2021年超越ERP行业的市场规模。美股SaaS中，市场规模第一的巨头Saleforce就来自于CRM赛道。对比国内SaaS公司，前十大市值公司中TOP 1是ERP赛道的用友软件，前十市值标的中没有任何CRM公司。笔者相信未来CRM赛道将产生SaaS巨头。

具体来看，CRM领域共诞生了五个十倍股，分别来自于不同的细分赛道。其中，客户关系管理系统提供商Saleforce上市至今涨幅最高达4,851%。而专注于客户服务平台的Zendesk于2014年才上市，是七年十倍股，上市以来的表现甚至优于Saleforce，是一只表现优异的成长股。

国产SaaS服务提供商中，存在着可对标Zendesk的龙头厂商——讯鸟软件。

讯鸟软件专注于客户经营领域，提供呼叫中心AI驱动或人工智能支持的SaaS解决方案。讯鸟软件形成以云计算为基础、以ASR、TTS、NLP等AI技术为驱动的智能客服体系，并在此基础上为企业提供客服和营销的以纯软件为依托的一体化解决方案。其中，涵盖了云呼叫中心、智能云电销、全渠道云客服、智能语音文字机器人等客户交互解决方案，以及智能质检、智能教育培训的管理支持解决方案。目前，讯鸟软件已覆盖金融、教育、医疗、物流等多个行业，服务客户超过7万家，服务过的核心客户包括广发银行和阿里巴巴等超大型机构。

除了同在一个赛道上，讯鸟软件与Zendesk一样具备行业领先地位。讯鸟软件是中国最早做云呼叫中心的企业之一。十三年前，中国的云计算仍在探索阶段，讯鸟软件已率先将SaaS模式引入中国呼叫中心领域，推出中国首个基于云计算的呼叫中心，云+呼叫中心的先河，引领了以云计算重塑国内业态的潮流。

对比Zendesk，讯鸟软件还有自己独特的优势。虽同专注于客户经营领域，Zendesk以客户服务（customer service）起家，而讯鸟软件更侧重于客户参与（customer engagement），注重由公司主动挖掘客户需求并提供服务，实现营销、客服、管理等各个环节的全周期覆盖，最终帮助企业提升业绩和降低运营成本。归根结底，SaaS的实质是服务，产品只是其载体。对比起让客户被动地适应产品，主动的模式更能满足客户需求，是赢得客户信任、建立长期稳定合作关系的重要基石。笔者认为，讯鸟软件有成为下一个Zendesk的潜力。

从市场表现来看，当前讯鸟软件与刚上市的Zendesk亦十分相似。Zendesk上市之初，市场对于客户经营SaaS行业抱着较为悲观的态度，认为市场规模小，倘若未来新进入者增多，未来将面临激烈的竞争。这导致Zendesk上市后一段时间内股价表现乏力。但值得注意的是，随着市场规模迅速扩大，Zendesk的股价迎来了长达六年的高速增长期。随着中国CRM市场的快速增长，讯鸟软件有望复制Zendesk的股价表现。

二、渐入收获期：
向标准化SaaS转型，多元客户拓展打开成长空间

值得注意的是，虽然国内CRM行业整体发展水平还处于初级阶段， 但是以讯鸟软件为代表的头部厂商已经拥有了比较完整的商业模式和领先的技术优势，具备业务高速扩张的基础。

从商业模式来看，讯鸟软件积累了包括广发银行与阿里巴巴在内的丰富的大型客户服务经验和能力，并且在行业内已形成良好的口碑和影响力。从技术优势的角度看，讯鸟软件经过多年的研发积累，凭借领先技术高筑竞争壁垒。当前讯鸟软件拥有70项自主知识产权，在云原生、VOIP、NLP等方面优势明显。产业链专家认为，云原生逐步成为云计算产业的新标杆，将引领云计算产业进入新的发展阶段。讯鸟软件率先推进云原生呼叫中心的大规模应用，推出了第四代云原生呼叫中心。此外，讯鸟软件拥有无代码开发平台、AI+SaaS的融合技术平台，在稳定性、安全性、智能化程度等方面领先行业。

过去多年，讯鸟软件在储备期稳扎稳打，以产品的服务能力为重点。随着讯鸟软件的技术优势和商业模式已得到了市场验证，未来快速的市场拓展将会成为公司战略发展重点。

从招股书来看，讯鸟软件在扩张期呈现三条清晰的发展路径：

一是加码营销投入，加强市场推广。公司在招股书中明确表示其未来加码营销投入的计划，以辐射更多新用户并激活需求，获得更多的市场份额。同时，在加大市场推广费用、加大品牌影响力、建立直接或间接销售渠道等基础上，讯鸟软件也计划进一步招聘具备垂直行业经验及资源的人才，以更好了解垂直行业客户需求，并快速拓展目标行业客户群体。

二是产品从定制化向标准化转型。过去，讯鸟软件已打造了云呼叫中心标准化SaaS产品，累积服务客户超过7万家。在此基础上，讯鸟软件计划进一步从定制SaaS产品体系向标准化SaaS转型。依托多年的行业积淀及良好的技术架构，讯鸟软件能最大化提取企业的共性需求，提供标准化产品。标准化技术下，SaaS产品具有高度的可复制性。公司能有效缩短产品交付周期，降低后期交付复杂度，并加快产品销售速度，从而实现业务的快速增长。

三是加速拓展多元化客户。讯鸟软件拥有多年的大型金融机构服务经验。其中，公司与广发银行从2011年开始合作，公司利用讯鸟云计算平台为广发银行打造信用卡的电营系统，成为中国最早在客户交互领域将SaaS模式落地的案例之一。该合作打造了金融行业标杆。讯鸟软件有望将广发的案例规模化复制到更多元的客户群体中，以及更加广阔的行业领域中去。

下游客户的收入构成变化，大客户营收占比下降，证明了公司战略的初步成功。招股书显示，来自广发银行的收入占总体营收的比重，从2019年的77.3%，将下降至2020年的低于35%，且预计该比例未来将进一步下降。背后的原因是公司凭借着标准化SaaS服务的推广，获得更多银行、保险、零售等领域的新客户。银行、证券、保险等金融机构亟需提升经营效率，讯鸟软件能解决行业痛点；在当前企业数字化浪潮下，公司有望布局更多垂直细分领域，将大客户的卓越服务经验，复制到广大中小企业中去。

而随着营销支出增长、标准化转型、及开拓明确目标市场，讯鸟软件有望加速提升市场份额，释放较高的盈利弹性，并进一步巩固在CRM细分领域的龙头地位，进入新一轮成长期。

以5月4日收盘价计算，讯鸟软件的PS值仅为6.89倍，远低于Zendesk的估值水平（PS值为16.01），亦低于行业估值中枢。讯鸟软件具有领先的市场地位，亦是国内该领域少数实现盈利的SaaS公司，此估值代表了较高安全边际。此外， 行业进入黄金增长期；公司自身亦进入扩张期，长期成长逻辑清晰。因此公司有望在未来1-3年间释放出较为强劲的业绩弹性，后市值得关注。

文章来源：格隆汇



