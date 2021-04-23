Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 23, 2021
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Friday, 23 April 2021, 10:51 HKT/SGT
香港航天复牌股价暴涨逾650% 收购恒达科技 联手华为云

香港, 2021年4月23日 - (亚太商讯)  - 香港航天科技集团有限公司（香港航天）欣然宣布，已正式与香港华为云签订战略合作协议，双方将基于“数据创新生活 智慧开启城市”的合作目标，充分整合香港航天基于卫星端与地面端的时空城市信息，以及华为云安全、可信的数据处理能力，为粤港澳大湾区提供涵盖智慧政府、智慧出行、智慧生活、智慧环境等多维度的优质商业服务，打造全新的数码城市与智慧生活。


香港航天董事局主席林家礼博士与华为香港代表处总经理邓水根主持战略合作签订仪式




作为集卫星制造、卫星发射、航天测控及航天数据服务为一体的综合性商业航天企业，香港航天此次与华为云强强联手，将实现卫星遥感技术与云计算、大数据、人工智能等科技手段的结合，推动双方共同探索城市智慧化治理的新思路。借助华为云技术方案，香港航天将以“僭建物检测”项目为起点，逐步拓展至智慧城市的国土资源、环境保护、海洋坏境监测等领域，共同打造世界级的城市管理、政务效能提升的成功典范。

同时，香港航天与华为云确立长期战略合作关系，将有利于以科技实力与创新发展为依托，加快本港企业大数据应用的发展，提升香港航天土地环境监测、数据追踪整合、政务信息管理及万物互通互联方面的技术水平，提高数据服务城市的能力。在双方战略合作签订仪式上，作为主礼嘉宾的署理创新及科技局局长钟伟强博士在致辞时提到：“推动智慧城市不可单靠政府，也需要业界、学界及研发机构共同合作，发挥协同效应，才能‘把饼做大’。我非常荣幸跟大家一同见证这次签约仪式，香港航天与华为云的携手合作，将粤港澳大湾区航天资料应用于智慧城市建设，对粤港澳地区有着重大的意义。”

对于此次合作，香港航天董事局主席林家礼博士表示：“香港航天科技集团在自主创新的基础上与华为团队的战略合作，将集中各自资源与优势，形成横向战略互补。在云端业务、资料处理、产业应用及商业营运方面将取得具有建设性的创新意义。”在双方的战略合作中，香港航天将充分发挥自身天基数据处理能力，并借助华为云领先的人工智能开发平台、生态伙伴能力，以及在公共研制和建设智慧城市的深厚经验，以科技创新为突破口，以方便生活为落脚点，将自身打造成有别于一般数据收集分析企业的航天商业服务商。

未来，香港航天将以《香港智慧城市蓝图》及相应五年发展计画为依托，持续深化与华为云的合作，发挥空间与地面资料结合的优势，打造多维度、立体式、方便快捷的生活场景，把香港建设成世界级智慧城市，从而推动粤港澳大湾区在全球智慧湾区的竞争力，契合第十四个五年规划中的大湾区经济发展规划，为粤港澳大湾区蓬勃发展助力。

另外，香港航天科技集团公布，早前与Rich Blessing Group Limited订立买卖协议，同意以代价2.87亿港元(即每股待售股份1.50港元)向其收购电子制造服务供应商恒达科技控股（1725.HK）1.91亿股股份或占公司已发股本63.75%，该项交易已于昨日顺利完成，并于4月22日在联交所正式恢复买卖，获市场热烈反应，股价暴涨逾650%。

交易完成后，香港航天科技集团将提出以每股2元（较停牌前折让45.95%）收购余下公众持股，料涉及要约代价1.07亿元，但仍会维持股份上市地位。而公司的英文名称将由“Eternity Technology Holdings Limited”更改为“Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited”，并采用中文双重外国名称“香港航天科技集团有限公司”。未来，基于恒达科技控股现有电子制造业务的完善网络及卓着声誉，香港航天将成为其业务发展及运营的新平台，并通过不断探索，进一步拓集团业务范围。

此外，本次收购将帮助香港航天科技集团将以崭新面貌登陆资本市场，为集团卫星制造、卫星发射、航天测控及航天数据服务等主营业务在下一阶段的快速发展注入强大动能，着力弥补航天产业区域商业空白，推动航天技术市场化，服务区域航天商业化需求，并为股东缔造长远的回报。




话题 Press release summary

部门 金融
