  • Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 19:54 HKT/SGT
来源 TDMall (Group) Limited
全球第三家天大馆落子澳大利亚悉尼

香港, 2021年3月16日 - (亚太商讯)  - 天大药业有限公司(香港联交所主板上市：00455)旗下天大馆(集团)有限公司投资兴办的新型中医馆「天大馆」，在全球的第三家馆 – 悉尼天大馆于3月14日上午在悉尼麦觉理园区正式开业。悉尼天大馆将充分发挥中医药独特优势，为悉尼小区、为新南威尔士州、为澳大利亚民众提供优质、便捷、全面的中医药健康服务，践行造福一方的中医愿景！


澳大利亚联邦议员John Alexander先生(左一)、澳洲华人社团领袖周光明先生(左二)、Ryde市议员Simon Zhou先生(左三)等嘉宾剪彩。


悉尼天大馆义诊，由注册中医师为每位登记者诊断，活动将持续至4月底。


当天，澳大利亚联邦议员John Alexander先生、Ryde市议员Simon Zhou先生、澳洲华人社团领袖周光明先生等廿多位嘉宾莅临悉尼天大馆的开业仪式，蓬荜生辉！

悉尼天大馆是继2019年5月2日盛大开业的首家天大馆-珠海天大馆、2020年2月24日鸣锣开业的第二家天大馆-香港天大馆之后的全球第三家天大馆。悉尼天大馆设立了中医内科、中医妇科、中医骨伤疼痛科、中医美容科、中医针灸科(减肥疗程)、癌症预防康复科，由经验丰富的中医师驻诊，为患者提供适切的中医诊疗康养服务。作为积极回馈社会的一项举措，悉尼天大馆由开业至四月底，将在馆内开展一系列的义诊活动，为当地民众提供首次中医免费咨询服务，每周名额10个，民众可通过电话预约，先到先得，约满即止。

澳大利亚联邦众议员John Alexander在开幕仪式上代表嘉宾致辞，他表示麦觉理园区是澳大利亚最主要的创新产业发展中心，对悉尼天大馆的进驻深表欢迎，非常高兴天大馆能于区内提供中医咨询和医疗服务。他特别提到，天大馆（集团）选址悉尼开办第三间天大馆，反映出澳大利亚与亚洲地区之间的紧密关系。

天大药业董事长、天大馆创始人方文权先生表示，悉尼天大馆开业实现了天大馆国内外布局。天大馆(集团)用三年时间，一年一馆，稳步扎营，完成了「三步走」发展规划的第一步；随之，天大馆将跨出第二步，深耕粤港澳大湾区，落地深圳、广州、广东其它地市县，力争在广东开设100家以上，适时开拓国内、国外市场，构建中医云端科技平台-「云上天大馆」，提供在线智能遥距诊症服务，实现中医诊疗无国界；在夯实第二步的基础上，迈开第三步，拓展全国全球，目标开办10000家以上实体中医馆，积极融合现代医学和其它创新技术，努力发展成为中医馆第一品牌，推动中医药传承、创新和发展，促进中医药为维护人类健康发挥更大作用。

传媒垂询
天大药业有限公司
投资者关系部
电话﹕(852) 2545 3313
电邮﹕ir@tianda.com



