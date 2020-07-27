九富香港与ISS旗下ICS达成战略合作

|
|Monday, 27 July 2020, 10:50 HKT/SGT
香港, 2020年7月27日 - (亚太商讯) - 九富（香港）财讯公关集团有限公司宣布，与全球领先的企业治理、责任投资解决方案、市场情报和基金服务提供商Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS)之全资子公司ISS Corporate Solutions (ICS)达成为期三年的战略合作。ICS是一家领先的薪酬、治理以及可持续发展工具和咨询服务提供商，帮助企业提高股东价值和降低风险。
九富香港拥有以策略顾问为专长，以媒体关系管理和投资者关系管理为核心的服务体系，内容涵盖专注于资本市场的各类专项融资活动（包括境内外拟上市公司IPO、上市后的定增/ 配股、并购重组等资本运作）、上市公司年度价值管理及资本市场品牌声誉管理（危机公关）。
九富香港之母公司九富投资顾问有限公司成立于2001年，是中国最早耕耘于资本市场财经传讯和投资者关系管理的专业顾问机构，积累了庞大的客户资源。九富在北京、上海、深圳和香港均设有分支机构，拥有由200余位具备金融、公关、营销、品牌等复合型人才构成的专业团队，先后服务于中国千余家上市公司，提供跨境资本市场财经传讯和价值管理的综合解决方案。
July 27, 2020 10:50 HKT/SGT
