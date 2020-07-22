Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 22:09 HKT/SGT
对游离态尼古丁和冠状病毒的研究表明:事实比我们想象的要复杂得多

香港, 2020年7月21日 - (亚太商讯)  - 2020年2月9日中国的钟南山院士团队在医学类预印本杂志medRxiv上发表了一片冠状病毒案例回顾性研究论文《Clinial characteristics of 2019 novel coronavirius infection in china》,论文显示，在所有1099个新冠病毒患者中从不吸烟者（never smoker）有927例，占85.4%. EX-smoker（曾有吸烟史）有21例，占比1.9%，current smoker(当前吸烟者)有137名占比12.6%。而中国的烟民比例为28.1%，这个数据似乎显示了烟民感染新冠病毒可能性要远低于非烟民

2020年4月22日法国France inter报道：巴黎Pitié -Salpétrière医院的一个研究小组和法国科学院院士（Jean-Pierre Changeux）尚爵即将展开“尼古丁是否可以保护人体不受新冠病毒入侵？”，原因是针对新冠患者的现场调查发现一个令人困惑的事实，即：和不抽烟的人相比，抽烟的人很少感染新冠病毒。

研究人员调查了350名住院病人和130名不需要住院的症状较轻的病人。研究人员以2018年总人口数据为对比参照，查看这些病人是否比统一性别和统一年龄的人群更多抽烟。而结论却是这些病人中，烟民非常稀少。内科学教授解释“我们发现在这些病人中，只是5%的烟民，这非常低，总体来说，在感染新冠病毒的病人中，抽烟的人比例比同一性别和同一年龄的一般民众少80%”

专家推测点燃香烟产生的游离态尼古丁可能可以阻止新冠病毒附着物和人体表面，以及侵入细胞。因此他可能阻止病毒扩散并构成阻碍新冠病毒感染的抑制剂。

2020年6月7日以色列《耶路撒冷报》报道：以色列科学家发现，吸烟可以提供一些预防新冠病毒的保护。这个结果和中国，法国，意大利研究人员的研究结果类似，基于吸烟对感染新冠病毒可能性的影响存在相互矛盾的报道，以色列阿里尔（Ariel）博士领导的以色列小组从以色列最大的医疗健康服务中心（Clalit）的300多万成人成员中提取数据来进行研究。他们的研究结果发现，吸烟者感染新冠肺炎的风险似乎降低了一半。

在参与研究的300多万成年人中，有114,545人接受了病毒检测，其中只有4%呈阳性。研究人员将测试结果呈阳性的人与测试结果呈阴性的人进行了比例为1:4的配对，并将尽可能多的变量(如年龄、性别和种族)考虑进去。他们发现，在那些检测呈阳性的人中，吸烟者占9.8%，而总人口占19%。

吸烟似乎带来了一些好处，11.7%的测试呈阳性的人是有过吸烟史的，而在普通研究人群中这一比例为13.9%。因此，研究结果显示，有吸烟史的人感染病毒的风险降低了19%。

法国巴黎Pitie Salpetriere医院的查希尔教授最近的一项研究结果也表明，目前吸烟者感染的几率降低了大约一半。他说，在2月28日至4月9日期间到医院就诊的482名新冠肺炎患者中，只有4.4%的住院患者和5.3%的门诊患者每天吸烟，而在普通人群中这一比例是25.4%。

该研究还发现，吸烟者出现严重症状的可能性降低了80%，这使得研究人员提出，香烟中的游离态尼古丁与细胞受体结合，以阻断病毒的入侵。

同样，伦敦大学学院调研了28篇论文种，发现吸烟者感染冠状病毒的人数“低于预期”;一项中国研究也发现，在5300名因冠状病毒而住院的患者中，只有6.5%是吸烟者;据英国《每日邮报》报道，美国疾病控制中心的一项研究发现，在7000多名检测呈阳性的人中，只有1.3%是吸烟者。

研究人员在论文中写道:“我们的结果为当前吸烟与个人感染新冠肺炎的风险之间的联系提供了令人信服的证据。”

希腊西阿提卡大学的康斯坦丁诺斯·法萨利诺斯博士在《内科和急诊医学》中写道:“游离态尼古丁的潜在好处……至少在一定程度上可以解释因冠状病毒住院治疗的吸烟者由于病情加重或出现不良后果的增加，是因为这些患者在住院期间不可避免地会突然停止游离态尼古丁的摄入。”

中国深圳的专家也已经开始相关研究，有一款IUOC烟草加热不燃烧设备参与了相关研究，加热不燃烧烟草产生的尼古丁与点燃香烟产生的尼古丁相同，都为游离态尼古丁，并且尼古丁析出量比点燃吸食方式增加了一倍。2020年7月1日在北京的调查人员也发现，在北京有超过600家烟店在出售这款设备。

July 21, 2020 22:09 HKT/SGT
部门 业务, 健康与医药
