GFI 公布「 2020年亚洲替代蛋白行业100强」



香港, 2020年6月22日 - (亚太商讯) - The Good Food Institute亚太区分部 (「GFI APAC」) 今天公布「 2020年亚洲替代蛋白行业100强」机构，以及现正大力推动亚洲替代蛋白产业快速发展的的主要投资者名单。GFI APAC分析显示，尤其对于区域性的替代蛋白行业参与者而言，现时亚洲的原材料和食品生产领域均存在重大机遇。



GFI APAC萧凯怡



GFI APAC 是次发布的首份「亚洲替代蛋白行业100强」榜单中囊括了现时在亚洲替代蛋白行业中的100间领先企业，这些机构来自业内五个基础领域，包括：原材料和配料、食品生产、研发、企业协作、以及制成品。研究审视了来自亚洲各主要市场的参与者，包括中国大陆、香港、新加坡、日本和韩国。 （请参阅附录一中的完整列表）



近年投资于替代蛋白发展已成为全球食品行业的主要趋势。在美国，植物基蛋白产品的总零售额已达到50亿美元 ，相比这些较成熟的市场，替代蛋白行业在亚洲或许仍处于起步阶段，但却不断发展且拥有独特的发展机遇。无论是大型企业或初创企业都显然渴望在这个细分市场中分一杯羹。在「 2020年亚洲替代蛋白行业100强」榜单中，超过一半（57％）是大型企业，29％是初创企业，其余14％是学术机构。



The Good Food Institute亚太区董事总经理萧凯怡表示：「亚洲饮食文化丰富且多元化，消费者对食物味道和多样性的要求非常高。为了使替代蛋白质能在亚洲真正成为一个解决蛋白质需求的方案，业界不能再停留从硅谷进口技术和品牌的层面，我们需要更多能够理解并满足亚洲市场口味的本地公司加入行业。」



「在过去一年中，我们看到区内开始有更多创新者及公司出现，它们具有潜质带领行业的未来发展。透过整理出亚洲替代蛋白行业的百强榜单，我们确认了现正致力推动行业发展及已在亚洲市场作出重大投资的最强行业颠覆者。」



「亚洲替代蛋白行业100强」榜单载于GFI APAC最新发布的《亚洲替代蛋白产业地图》中，该产业地图展示出行业不同领域中的领先机构及他们之间的合作关系，并列出了35个主要投资者。投资者是亚洲替代蛋白行业发展的另一重要支柱。他们来自亚洲各地及亚洲以外地区，包括新加坡（10）、香港（6）、日本（5）、中国大陆（4）、韩国（1）、其他东南亚国家（2）和亚洲以外地区（7）。产业地图上的35家投资者中，有28家是风险投资公司，其余7家是初创加速器。 （请参阅附录二投资者名单）。



萧凯怡表示：「虽然市场的注意力大都集中在行内最大的几个消费品牌和一些在研制植物基蛋白汉堡等产品的零售商上，但随着行业渐趋成熟，我们看到投资者对原材料和配料供货商以及B2B公司越来越感兴趣。」原材料和生产都是替代蛋白质价值链中不可或缺的部分，但市场才刚开始发现行业上游产业的机遇。例如，目前中国和印度尼西亚等亚洲国家其实正在大量种植植物基蛋白的原材料，如大豆和豌豆，而大豆蛋白的全球供应量约有50％都是在中国大陆（主要是山东和河南地区）加工。



目前，在「2020年亚洲替代蛋白行业100强」榜单中，大约一半（58％）的原材料和配料供货商来自亚洲。如果更多来自亚洲的本地企业进入市场，加以利用在地的原材料和加工能力，将有可能降低整个行业的生产成本，使替代蛋白能成为亚洲消费者更负担得起的选择，并加速替代蛋白行业在亚洲的发展。



萧凯怡总结：「亚洲替代蛋白行业正处于加速增长的发展阶段。随着更多在地企业意识到他们在种植原材料、加工配料、本地分销网络、供应链基础设施、以及在创作迎合亚洲口味和文化的产品方面的竞争优势，我们预期会有越来越多的亚洲公司加入行业。」



编辑垂注

GFI APAC团队处于独特的岗位，可以随时掌握行业动态。团队每天都会为初创公司（在很多情况下甚至在他们成立创始团队之前）、企业、投资者、科学家和政策制定者提供免费咨询。 GFI APAC团队因此在保密的情况下掌握可靠的内部资料，从而能作出分析并分辨出真正在致力推动行业发展及已在亚洲市场作出重大投资的顶尖机构，并将其纳入「2020年亚洲替代蛋白行业100强」榜单。



分析研究范围细节如下：

地区

包括：亚洲的主要市场，如新加坡、中国大陆、香港、日本、南韩。

不包括：印度

机构

包括：原材料和配料、食品生产、研发和企业合作伙伴。与我们提高供应链中制造商的透明度和意识的目标一致。

不包括：零售商和食品服务供货商。

在地业务/投资

包括：在亚洲注册的公司，以及在亚洲以外注册但已在亚洲建立了本地业务或在亚洲进行了重大投资的公司。

不包括：在亚洲以外地区注册成立，并在亚洲没有本地业务或未进行大额投资的公司（无论产品是否已经通过分销商在亚洲销售）。



《亚洲替代蛋白产业地图》

今年GFI APAC首次发布的亚洲替代蛋白产业地图，当中涵盖「亚洲替代蛋白行业100强」，并列出了35个主要投资者，不仅列出了行业不同领域中的领先机构，亦展示出其合作关系。

请点击以下链接查看完整产业地图： http://www.gfi-apac.org/asia-alt-100/



关于The Good Food Institute (GFI)

The Good Food Institute 是一所国际性非牟利组织，致力于建立可持续、健康和符合公义的全球食品体系。我们凭借对科学、监管、行业和投资领域的独特见解，正在利用食品创新和市场的力量，加速全球食品系统向替代蛋白转型。请浏览以下网站获取更多信息：

http://www.gfi-apac.org/



传媒查询:

Viola Chen

直线: +852 5426 0552

电邮: violac@gfi.org



投资者查询:

Elaine Siu

直线: +852 9872 1690

电邮: elaines@gfi.org



附录一: 「 2020年亚洲替代蛋白行业100强」名单 (根据英文名首字母排列)



1. AAK https://www.aak.com/

2. ADM https://www.adm.com/

3. Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) https://www.a-star.edu.sg/

4. Avant Meats http://www.avantmeats.com/

5. Avebe https://www.avebe.com/

6. Awano Food Group http://awanofood.com/

7. Axiom Foods http://axiomfoods.com/#

8. Baicaowei https://www.vipbcw.com/

9. Beijing Technology & Business University http://english.btbu.edu.cn/

10. Betagro Group http://www.betagro.com/intro

11. Beyond Meat https://www.beyondmeat.com/

12. Buhler https://www.buhlergroup.com/content/buhlergroup/global/en/homepage.html

13. Calysta http://calysta.com/

14. Cargill https://www.cargill.com/

15. Cellivate Technologies https://www.cellivate.xyz/

16. Charoen Pokphand Foods https://www.cpfworldwide.com/en/home

17. DAIZ https://www.daiz.inc/

18. Danisco (China) Investment https://www.bloomberg.com/profile/company/ACHDOZ:CH

19. DSM https://www.dsm.com/corporate/home.html

20. Duoning Biotech https://www.duoningbio.net/

21. DuPont https://www.dupont.com/

22. Fuji Oil https://www.fujioil.co.jp/en/index.html

23. Givaudan https://www.givaudan.com/

24. Glico Nutrition https://www.glico.com/nutrition/en/

25. Growthwell Group http://growthwellfoods.com/

26. Hey Maet http://heymaet.com/

27. Hongchang Biotech (Suzhou) http://en.hongchangfood.cn/

28. Impossible Foods https://impossiblefoods.com/

29. Ingredion https://www.ingredion.com/

30. Integriculture https://integriculture.jp/?locale=en

31. Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) https://www.jst.go.jp/EN/

32. Jiangnan University http://english.jiangnan.edu.cn/

33. Jinnong http://www.jinnongbio.com/html/en/

34. Jinzi Ham https://www.reuters.com/companies/002515.SZ

35. JUST https://www.ju.st/en-us

36. Kagoshima University https://www.kagoshima-u.ac.jp/en/

37. Karana https://eatkarana.com/

38. Kerry https://www.kerrygroup.com/

39. KosmodeHealth https://kosmodehealth.com/

40. Lesaffre https://www.lesaffre.com/

41. Let's Plant Meat https://www.letsplantmeat.co/

42. Life 3 Biotech https://www.life3.co/

43. Loma Linda https://atlanticnaturalfoods.com/loma-linda/

44. Marvelous Foods https://marvelousfoods.com/

45. Mitsui Co https://www.mitsui.com/jp/en/index.html

46. Monde Nissin https://www.mondenissin.com/

47. Nanjing Agricultural University http://english.njau.edu.cn/

48. Nanjing Zhouzi Future Food http://www.js.xinhuanet.com/2020-01/22/c_1125492974.htm

49. Nanyang Technological University (NTU) https://www.ntu.edu.sg/Pages/home.aspx

50. National University of Singapore (NUS) http://www.nus.edu.sg/

51. Nestle https://www.nestle.com/

52. NH Foods https://www.nipponham.co.jp/eng/

53. Ningbo Sulian Food https://technode.com/2019/06/12/start-ups-and-incumbents-battle-for-chinas-meatless-future/

54. Nishimoto Co. https://www.wismettac.com/en/index.html

55. Nissin Foods https://www.nissin.com/en_jp/

56. Omni Foods https://omnipork.co/

57. Otsuka Food https://www.otsuka.com/en/rd/consumer/

58. Pepsico https://www.pepsico.com/

59. PFI Foods http://www.pfifoods.com/

60. Phuture Foods http://phuturemeat.com/

61. Phyto Corporation https://www.phytoco.com/

62. Pulmuone https://www.pulmuonefoodsusa.com/

63. Quorn https://www.quorn.co.uk/about-quorn/protein

64. Robobank https://www.rabobank.com/en/home/index.html?languageDoesNotExists=zh

65. Roquette https://www.roquette.com/

66. Shanxi Nutranovo http://www.nutranovo.com/

67. Shinshu University https://www.shinshu-u.ac.jp/english/

68. Shiok Meats https://shiokmeats.com/

69. Shuangta Food http://en.shuangtafood.com/

70. SiCell https://technology-info.net/index.php/2019/12/25/optimistic-about-cell-culture-meat-artificial-meat-startup-sicell-needs-to-cultivate-fat-breakthrough/

71. Sophie's BioNutrients https://www.linkedin.com/in/eugene-wang-2957b86/

72. South China University of Technology https://www.scut.edu.cn/en/

73. SPC Samlip http://www.spc.co.kr/spc/eng/group/GF_samlip.spc

74. Starfield https://www.starfieldcn.com/

75. Sumitomo Corporation https://www.sumitomocorp.com/en/jp

76. Supersun http://supersunvegefood.lk/

77. Tereos https://tereos.com/en/#

78. TerViva https://www.terviva.com/

79. The Chinese University of Hong Kong https://www.cuhk.edu.hk/english/index.html

80. The PlantEat https://theplanteat.github.io/

81. Tianjin Norland http://www.norlandbiotech.com/

82. Tokyo Medical and Dental University http://www.tmd.ac.jp/english/

83. Tokyo Women's Medical University http://www.twmu.ac.jp/english/

84. Toriyama Chikusan Shokuhin https://umami-wagyu.com/

85. Triton Algae Innovation https://www.tritonai.com/

86. Tupac.Bio https://tupac.bio/index.html

87. Turtletree Labs https://turtletreelabs.com/

88. UCDI https://www.co2.co.jp/english/

89. University of Tokyo https://www.u-tokyo.ac.jp/en/

90. Unlimeat https://thespoon.tech/unlimeat-a-beef-alternative-from-south-korea-to-launch-in-u-s-market/

91. Veego https://www.foodnavigator-asia.com/Article/2020/03/24/Plant-based-Veego-Government-backed-firm-launches-Singapore-s-first-local-alternative-protein-production-facility

92. Vegetari Healthy Bites https://www.vegetari.ph/

93. Vesta http://www.vestafoodlab.com/

94. Whole Perfect Food / Qishan http://www.qishanfoods.com/index.html

95. Wilmar International https://www.wilmar-international.com/

96. Worth The Health Foods https://www.wthfoods.ph/

97. Z-Rou http://www.z-roumeat.com/

98. Zero Meat https://zeromeat.jp/

99. Zhen Meat https://zhenmeat.com/en

100. Zikooin https://zikooin-market.com/



附录二: 主要投资者名单 (根据地区划分)



1. Brinc 香港 https://www.brinc.io/

2. Green Monday Ventures 香港 https://greenmonday.org/en/ventures/

3. Horizons Ventures 香港 https://www.horizonsventures.com/

4. Lever VC 香港 https://www.levervc.com/

5. Vectr Ventures 香港 https://vectr.co/

6. VU Venture Partners 香港 https://www.vuventurepartners.com/

7. Bits X Bites 中国大陆 http://www.bitsxbites.com/

8. Dao Foods 中国大陆 https://www.daofoods.com/

9. Joy Capital 中国大陆 http://www.joycapital.com.cn/en

10. Matrix Partners China 中国大陆 https://www.matrixpartners.com/

11. Beyond Next Ventures 日本 http://beyondnextventures.com/en/

12. Glocalink 日本 https://en.glocalink.com/

13. Hiroshima Venture Capital 日本 https://www.h-vc.co.jp/

14. RealTech Fund 日本 https://www.realtech.fund/en/

15. Yakumi Investment 日本 https://www.yakumi.co/

16. Big Idea Ventures 新加坡 https://bigideaventures.com/

17. DSG Consumer Partners 新加坡 https://dsgcp.com/

18. Germi8 新加坡 https://www.germi8.com/

19. GROW 新加坡 https://www.gogrow.co/

20. Hatch 新加坡 https://www.hatch.blue/

21. ID Capital 新加坡 https://www.idcapital.com.sg/

22. Innovate 360 新加坡 http://innovate360.sg/

23. Makana Ventures 新加坡 https://www.makanaventures.com/

24. Temasek 新加坡 https://www.temasek.com.sg/en/index

25. VisVires New Protein 新加坡 https://www.visviresnewprotein.com/

26. Mirae Asset Global Investments 南韩 https://www.am.miraeasset.com/

27. Space-F 其他东南亚国家 https://www.space-f.co/

28. Thai Union 其他东南亚国家 https://www.thaiunion.com/en/home

29. Agfunder 亚洲以外地区 https://agfunder.com/

30. Artesian Capital 亚洲以外地区 https://www.artesianinvest.com/overview-vc

31. Blue Horizon 亚洲以外地区 https://www.bluehorizon.com/

32. New Crop Capital (NCC) 亚洲以外地区 https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-crop-capital/

33. Tyson Ventures 亚洲以外地区 https://www.tysonfoods.com/innovation/food-innovation/tyson-ventures

34. Unovis Partners 亚洲以外地区 https://www.unovis.vc/

35. VegInvest 亚洲以外地区 https://www.veginvesttrust.com/







