德林控股（1709.HK）拟收购加州ONE Carmel超豪华住宅项目加速多元化投资

|Friday, 12 June 2020, 07:45 HKT/SGT
来源 德林控股
香港, 2020年6月12日 - (亚太商讯) - 2020年6月11日， 德林控股（1709.HK）发布公告宣布一项重大交易备忘录，涉及资金约4000万港元。根据公告，德林控股集团有限公司将投资500万美元于Carmel Reserve LLC公司以持有该公司28.5%的股权。Carmel Reserve LLC持有美国加州旧金山湾区的Carmel Valley占地891英亩的土地，计划开发拥有73块超高端住宅地块的顶级社区【ONE Carmel】。德林控股是在继并购证券业务及资产，增加基金投资板块业务之后，又新增了地产开发及环球基金组合，进一步扩大其资产总量，加速进入多元化投资阶段。
美国地产一直是全球资产配置的重要组成部分，而加州地区，特别是旧金山湾区及硅谷，更是近年来炙手可热的地区。由于新冠疫情的影响，部分地区的房产价格开始松动下跌，但由于越来越多的人被迫或主动选择居家办公，直接拉升了高级住宅及顶级地产的交易量和交易额。特别在以旧金山湾区和硅谷为核心的北加州，互联网新贵及富豪正在积极购买土地，甚至迁移企业总部至更适宜办公居住的区域，以适应未来新的更多变的办公需求。
德林控股的核心业务之一是为家族客户提供联合型家族办公室服务，并且已经稳健经营近10年。亚洲客户对地产投资的需求与日俱增，更促使了德林控股在全球范围内寻找适宜投资及居住的稀缺地产项目。此次投资项目不仅能够加速德林控股在新业务范围的扩展，服务更多家族办公室客户，更将有助于ONE Carmel项目接下来的开发及销售。而德林控股不仅能够获得资产增值的长期回报，更期待借此进入更加广泛的地产投资领域，发挥亚洲资本优势，提升全球战略布局。据悉，德林控股已在除香港总部以外的旧金山、新加坡和上海设有合资格办事机构，为其家族办公室及家族企业的全球投资服务。
详情请关注微信公众号：One Carmel
