英国房地产数字货币Breezecoin（BRZE）上线 Bithumb Global 交易所

|
|
|
|Monday, 27 April 2020, 16:02 HKT/SGT
|
英国, 2020年4月27日 - (亚太商讯) - 由Breeze de Mar发行的房地产数字货币Breezecoin（BRZE）将于4月29日在数字货币交易所Bithumb Global上市。 Breeze de Mar是一家在房地产领域拥有超过60年经验的公司 。
- Breezecoin是由Breeze de Mar（一家总部位于英国的国际建筑公司）发行的房地产类功能型数字货币，在美国、德国及土耳其设有办事处。
- Breezecoin的BTC现货交易对将于4月29日欧洲中部时间上午9时上线。
- Breezecoin旨在利用数字货币消除门槛，使全世界的每个人都能投资房地产 。
Breeze de Mar是英国房地产投资公司Breeze de Mar LTD所拥有的品牌，著名德国建筑集团Akpinar Group的继任者。 Akpinar Group是于德国扎根的建筑公司，自1960年以来，一直为当地建筑和房地产领域提供建筑服务，其中包括商业及住宅等。
有别于其他数字货币，Breezecoin与实体资产（即房地产资产）绑定，更设有staking抵押奖励。使用Breezecoin购买Breeze de Mar的不同房地产项目亦可享有折扣。
Breezecoin首席执行官Harald Kendzia表示：“我们致力打造一个每个人都有权利安全便捷地投资任何资产的世界。凭借数十年房地产的经验，我们建立了一个系统，消除高门槛，从而使所有人都能够方便地投资房地产。”
Breezecoin（BRZE）在Bithumb Global的存币和提币分别将于4月27日和4月29日欧洲中部时间上午9时开始。现货交易对BRZE / BTC将于4月29日欧洲中部时间上午9时上线。
关于Breezecoin
Breezecoin（BRZE）是由Breeze de Mar发行的以房地产为重点的功能型数字货币，该品牌由英国房地产投资公司Breeze de Mar LTD拥有。
关于Akpinar Group
Akpinar集团是扎根德国的建筑公司，自1960年以来一直为建造和房地产业的商业和住宅大厦提供服务。
关于Bithumb Global
Bithumb Global是一个数字资产交易所，旨在满足全球用户的不同需求。 Bithumb Global将利用其深厚的资源和技术来提供广泛的服务，例如数字资产交易，数字资产发行，区块链项目孵化，去中心化金融以及其他服务等。
Apr 27, 2020 16:02 HKT/SGT
话题 Press release summary
部门 金融, 业务
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
|
|
|
|
Latest Press Releases
|
|
Eisai Selected as Most Honored Company and the First Place of the Sector in "The All-Japan Executive Team (Best IR Company Ranking)" by Institutional Investor Magazine
Apr 27, 2020 16:26 HKT/SGT
|
|
Mitsubishi Motors Starts Production of Face Shields to Help Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 Infections
Apr 27, 2020 16:01 HKT/SGT
|
|
UK Real Estate Cryptocurrency Breezecoin (BRZE) Lists on Bithumb Global
Apr 27, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Toyota and FAW Restructure their Joint Company's Management Systems with the Aim of Sustainable Growth in China
Apr 27, 2020 13:06 HKT/SGT
|
|
MHPS the Global Market Share Leader in 2019 for Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems
Apr 27, 2020 12:41 HKT/SGT
|
|
Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) Fintech Platform Partners with HomiEx
Apr 27, 2020 11:08 HKT/SGT
|
|
Hua Medicine Announces Positive Results in the Combination Study of Dorzagliatin with Empagliflozin (a SGLT-2 inhibitor)
Apr 27, 2020 09:50 HKT/SGT
|
|
Fujitsu Releases Notice Regarding the Postponement of FY 2019 Full-Year Financial Results Announcement
Apr 27, 2020 08:07 HKT/SGT
|
|
Retarus Presents Free Anti-Phishing Guide
Apr 27, 2020 08:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Impact Biomedical's Majority Owned Next Generation Medical Technologies Valued at USD 592 Million (SGD 841 Million) by Independent Experts
Apr 27, 2020 07:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
More Press release >>