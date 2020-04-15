Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 12:37 HKT/SGT Share:

来源 脑洞科技有限公司 脑洞科技紧抓市场机遇 业务扩展至智能生活领域 创造跨业务协同效应

香港, 2020年4月15日 - (亚太商讯) - 脑洞科技有限公司（「脑洞科技」或「公司」及其附属公司统称「集团」；股份代号：2203）致力拓展集团业务组合，于强化研发及创新半导体、硬件业务的同时紧抓市场机遇，积极扩展业务至智能生活领域，为创造跨业务的协同效应。



脑洞科技执行董事兼代理行政总裁童文欣先生



积极扩展业务至智能生活领域

目前，中国在5G网络技术上保持世界领先地位并已自2020年起对商用及民用应用全面实施5G网络。在中国国家政策大力鼓励及支持科技创新和发展下，人工智能、物联网、云计算及大数据处理等将继续受益。有见及此，集团将致力拓展此板块的技术增量，以应对智能生活领域中的快速增长需求。



集团于2019年完成收购广州织网通讯科技有限公司（「广州织网」），其主要于中国从事宽带基础设施建设及为智能场域应用，如智能家居、智能园区及智能小区等提供综合解决方案，包括用于安全及识别用途的硬件、用于住宅管理、节能及小区服务的软件。除此之外，集团将继续寻求其他收购或投资目标，主要集中在可与广州织网及半导体业务产生潜在业务协同效应的智能生活相关技术领域以及人工智能和物联网的电子零件领域。



强大及拥有丰富经验的管理层团队

为支持集团的业务扩展及发展计划，脑洞科技聘请了童文欣先生（前富智康集团董事会主席 ）加入集团董事会及管理层团队，童先生涉猎多个行业包括投资银行、财务及信息科技等拥有丰富的营运及管理经验。另一方面，广州织网在新任行政总裁刘祎先生（前华为产品线总经理 ）的带领下，取得了不俗的成绩。目前公司已伙拍华为等高科技品牌，正准备推进多个项目合作。



强化研发及创新半导体、硬件业务

过去一年，集团半导体业务遇到不少挑战，当中尤以中美贸易战和新型冠状病毒带来的影响最大，而集团在国内疫情逐渐受控下已尽快恢复生产及营运。同时，集团明白到半导体行业的特点是技术日新月异及行业标准不断发展，故有效的质量保证系统至为重要。集团将会继续致力研究开发及创新，以加强其生产流程及质量控制。



展望未来，集团将积极探索商机，进一步拓展及落实多元化的业务版图，提升企业实力，包括在中国发展智能园区，支持及推动科技创新，开展及加强与高科技公司的合作。凭借管理层团队在移动电信、网络及智能城市领域的专业知识及人脉网络，以及与电讯运营商和房地产开发商的良好关系，相信在地方政府的支持性优惠政策推动下，集团能更有效地协助当地政府配置智能园区的基础设施及提供技术支持，发展及建设完善的智能园区。并以其作为孵化器吸引来自全国及全球的人才和企业在园区内开设其智能技术的研发及生产线。



有关脑洞科技有限公司（股份代号：2203）

脑洞科技有限公司（「脑洞科技」，前身为泰邦集团国际控股有限公司）意欲搜寻挖掘全球领先的科技研究成果，成为全球领先的科技产品、智能场域应用解决方案提供者，服务于大众的居家、小区生活。脑洞科技作为半导体制造商及基于智能通讯基础架构的智能场域解决方案提供商进行运营。集团涵盖并提供围绕智能家居、智能小区、智能城市主题的产品和解决方案，包括但不限于智能通讯设备零部件，用于安全目的的软件和硬件等，而且客户遍布世界各地，包括中国、香港、韩国、泰国、越南、台湾及欧洲等。







