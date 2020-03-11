Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
一丹奖创办人陈一丹赴英国剑桥大学 颁授2019年一丹教育研究奖

英国剑桥, 2020年3月11日 - (亚太商讯)  - 一丹奖创办人陈一丹博士本周到访英国剑桥大学，向2019年一丹教育研究奖得主乌莎·戈斯瓦米（Usha Goswami）教授颁授奖项。


陈一丹博士与2019年一丹教育研究奖得主乌莎·戈斯瓦米教授


陈一丹博士与剑桥大学校长杜思齐教授


颁奖典礼嘉宾合照


陈一丹博士在颁奖典礼上表示：“在此我代表一丹奖基金会向基金会的独立评审委员会做出的评选结果，致以诚挚谢意。戈斯瓦米教授富有远见，致力于提升全球儿童福祉、创造美好的未来，我们向她致敬。我们很高兴看到，戈斯瓦米教授在科学上取得的突破，为帮助每个孩子取得成功奠定了基础。社会的进步，归根结底靠教育。我们期待，随着对脑科学研究的逐步深入，人类的求知之路也能获得更多可能性。”

戈斯瓦米是剑桥大学认知发展神经科学教授，及剑桥大学圣约翰学院院士。她多年来深耕神经科学，她创办了世界第一所从事教育研究的神经科学中心，并担任总监。她将神经科学，应用于儿童语言节奏模式的研究，发现引发儿童读写障碍的神经发育问题。她的研究推动针对这类问题的早期干预措施落地，为全球数以百万计受读写障碍困扰的儿童带来新生。

戈斯瓦米教授凭借她上述脑神经领域的突破性发现，于2019年9月获得一丹教育研究奖。她的发现让教育者们得以设计出一系列早期干预的教学方法及工具，帮助患有读写障碍的儿童及特殊儿童，有效地学习语言。

剑桥大学校长杜思齐（Stephen Toope）教授在颁奖典礼致辞中表示：“我们非常感谢陈一丹先生设立一丹奖，这个奖项极大地启发和鼓舞了教育创新及研究，也将影响我们的后代。我向乌莎·戈斯瓦米教授表示祝贺，她在教育、学习领域的不懈探索，用世界一流的研究成果，诠释了剑桥大学贡献社会的使命和担当。”

戈斯瓦米教授表示：“能获得一丹奖我感到非常荣幸，也非常感谢一丹奖基金会对我在教育神经科学、语言和读写能力研究的肯定。一丹奖基金会透过教育创造更美好的世界的使命与我的理念一致。我希望透过研究语言和阅读能力来帮助儿童获得良好的教育。”

作为一丹奖的得奖者，戈斯瓦米教授可以获得一枚纯金奖牌和总计3000万港元（约390万美元）的奖励，其中一半为奖金，另一半为支持推动教育研究或项目的资金。

戈斯瓦米教授计划将一丹奖的项目奖金用于儿童发展性语言障碍的脑神经成像研究。发展性语言障碍通常是由儿童某些神经发育问题导致，这类儿童在语言学习上存在障碍。粗略估计，全球不同语言系统下，约有7%的儿童受发展性语言障碍困扰，总计约1500万儿童。

透过上述研究收集到的数据，戈斯瓦米教授希望可以发现导致发展性语言障碍的大脑基础问题，进而开发出一套工具帮助患有发展性语言障碍的儿童获得正常的教育。

这些收集来的数据透过机器学习，将协助戈斯瓦米教授制定一套早期筛查工具，可以在婴儿阶段判断患有语言障碍的风险，这些技术在目前尚属空白，但却非常有价值。此外，上述研究有望进一步揭示读写障碍和发展性语言障碍的不同大脑反应，如果能够实现，将是一项重要突破。

“我们很高兴与戈斯瓦米教授密切合作，支持她这些具有开创性的工作，为全球以百万计的儿童带来福祉。环境对于人的成长至关重要，我们期待，这些科学发现在剑桥大学为教育工作者们敞开大门，帮助他们通过运用创新技术和方法，创造一个更加兼容并包的世界。”陈一丹博士表示。

“透过一丹奖的支持，我可以把我过往针对语言节奏的研究，运用到解决语言障碍的问题上，我一直希望能够做到这项研究。非常感谢一丹奖让我的这个愿望成为现实。我对此深表感谢。”戈斯瓦米教授说。

关于一丹奖：

一丹奖由腾讯主要创始人陈一丹博士于2016年创立，旨在表彰及支持推动教育创新、所作贡献具长远影响的个人，其愿景以教育提升人类的福祉。一丹奖旗下有两个奖项：一丹教育研究奖、一丹教育发展奖。该奖项由25亿港元（约3.23亿美元）的独立慈善信托运作及管理。得奖人将获颁一枚纯金奖牌及3000万港元奖励 (约390万美元)，其中一半为奖金，另一半为支持推动教育研究或项目的资金。透过一系列活动，一丹奖将成为全球社群参与讨论教育的平台，并肩负起推动教育公益事业的重要使命。




