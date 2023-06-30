Thursday, 29 June 2023, 16:03 HKT/SGT Share:

来源 Laekna, Inc 中国生物医药科技公司来凯医药于香港联合交易所主板成功上市

香港, 2023年6月29日 - (亚太商讯) - 中国生物医药科技公司——来凯医药有限公司 (股份代号：2105.HK)，今天于香港联合交易所有限公司（“香港交易所”）主板上市。

鸣锣开市

来凯医药有限公司创始人、董事长兼首席执行官吕向阳博士致辞

来凯医药本次全球发售63,728,000股股份，发行价格为每股12.41港元。所得款项净额将用于：(1) 迅速推进公司核心产品之一LAE001的临床开发及批准。(2) 推进公司另一核心产品LAE002的临床开发及批准。(3) 加快其他现有管线产品的研发，并不断推进及改进公司的管线产品。(4) 提高产能及发展制造能力。(5) 业务发展活动及增强全球网络。(6) 营运资金及其他一般企业用途。



来凯医药国际发售部分录得超额认购，相当于国际发售初步可供认购之57,355,000股股份的约1.09倍。香港公开发售部分亦获得超额认购，相当于香港发售初步可供认购股份总数6,373,000股股份的约5.81倍。



“Laekna源于古挪威语，意思为‘治愈’。这是我们创立来凯公司的初心。”来凯医药有限公司创始人、董事长兼首席执行官吕向阳博士表示：“在港交所成功挂牌上市，意味着来凯踏上了国际资本市场的舞台。这是公司发展的一个重要里程碑，更是一个新起点。感谢来凯所有员工的共同努力，以及所有投资人和合作伙伴给予的支持和信任。我们将以终为始、踏实前行，不断惠及患者、回报股东、回馈社会，努力成为一家更有市场价值、更具有社会责任感的公众企业。”



AKT抑制剂赛道全球领先 自主研发获批FDA临床研究

来凯医药是一家以科学为驱动、处于临床阶段的生物医药科技公司。旨在开发高度差异化的创新药。公司审慎地选择和评估具有强生物和疾病联系的潜在药物靶点，实施了由自主研发、商业拓展及转化研究组成的产品开发模式。



自成立以来，来凯医药有策略地设计并开发出16款新药研发项目管线。公司已启动六项临床试验，包括三项在中国、美国和其他司法管辖区进行的国际多中心临床试验（MRCT）。



公司的核心产品LAE002是一种ATP竞争性AKT抑制剂。AKT抑制剂已在众多临床研究中证实其逆转耐药性的能力，并展示其解决个别癌症中迫切的医疗需求缺口的潜力。根据弗若斯特沙利文的资料，LAE002是目前全球仅有的两种正在进行注册临床试验的AKT抑制剂之一。



公司的另一个核心产品LAE001是雄激素合成抑制剂，可同时抑制CYP17A1及CYP11B2。根据弗若斯特沙利文的资料，LAE001是全球唯一一种用于治疗前列腺癌的临床试验中的CYP17A1/CYP11B2双重抑制剂，可同时阻断雄激素和醛固酮的合成，及可以在没有泼尼松的情况下给药，泼尼松的短期接受高剂量或长期累计剂量可能引起各种不良事件。



在自主研发方面，公司主要方向是为治疗癌症及肝纤维化谋求创新的免疫疗法。其中LAE102是来凯自主研发用作治疗癌症的最成熟候选药物。这是一种潜在强效及选择性的activin受体IIA型(ActRIIA)单克隆抗体(mAb)，在临床前动物模型中展示出抗肿瘤活性及增加荷瘤动物体重的能力，公司于2023年5月获得FDA的IND批准。LAE105是来凯自主研发用作治疗肝纤维化的最成熟候选药物，预期用于针对活化肝星状细胞(aHSC)，并已进入机制验证临床前研究。



核心管理团队系南开同窗 共事多年经验丰富

来凯医药的核心管理团队在其各自的领域拥有超卓往绩、领导力及深厚知识，以发现及提供新疗法造福全球病患为共同使命。来凯医药的创始人、主席兼执行总裁吕向阳博士、首席医学官岳勇博士及首席科学官顾祥巨博士40多年前相识于南开大学，后来又一起共事多年，为研发及团队内部的协同合作奠定坚实基础。



公司创始人、董事长兼首席执行官吕向阳博士是一名资深的药物研究专家，拥有超过20年行业经验。他在成功开发生物制剂和小分子的候选药物方面具备良好的往绩记录。凭借在疾病生物学，转化医学研究和药物开发方面的深厚科学知识及专有技术，他共同发明了逾10款候选药物，其中包括获FDA授予“突破性疗法”称号的抗体药物bimagrumab。他曾任诺华（中国）生物医学研究中心先导药发现生物平台及肝病药物发现的执行总监。首席医学官岳勇博士于肿瘤临床开发拥有超过20年的经验，且在中国、欧洲及美国拥有丰富临床实践经验。而首席科学官顾祥巨博士在生物技术和制药公司拥有超过20年的药物发现经验，在癌症与肝病方面拥有深厚的科学背景。他是一名经验丰富的药物猎手以及多个临床前候选药物的关键共同发明人。



以为全球患者提供新疗法为愿景，来凯医药建立中美一体化团队。此安排使公司能够站在医学研究和知识的前沿，有效地进行MRCT，及执行业务发展战略。来凯医药亦建立了全方位的临床开发职能，使公司能够快速进行临床试验并全面了解全球监管环境，以缩短候选产品上市时间。



强大的投资人和合作伙伴

过去五年间，来凯医药在建立全球网络及创造价值的战略伙伴关系及合作方面拥有良好往绩记录。来凯医药与诺华及信达生物等领先的制药公司建立多项全球及区域性合作伙伴关系。公司成功从诺华授权引进四项经过临床验证且具备强大组合潜力的资产，以LAE002及LAE001为首。2021年，公司与信达生物签署合作协议，探索并最大化LAE002与信迪利单抗组合对中国实体瘤患者的潜在价值。



首次公开发售前，来凯医药获得五轮投资，资深投资者包括奥博资本、金浦投资、国投招商及深圳市创新投资等。此次港交所上市，来凯引入了4家基石投资者，分别为余姚阳明股权投资基金、国投招商、燕创宸凯和奥博资本。



关于来凯医药有限公司

来凯医药成立于2016年，是一家以科学为驱动、处于临床阶段的生物医药科技公司。公司有两款核心产品及14种其他管线候选产品。其中一款核心产品LAE002是一种三磷酸腺苷(ATP)竞争性AKT抑制剂，用于治疗卵巢癌、前列腺癌、乳腺癌及PD-1/PD-L1耐药实体瘤。另一款核心产品LAE001是雄激素合成抑制剂，可同时抑制细胞色素P450家族17亚族A成员1(CYP17A1)及细胞色素 P450家族11亚族B成员2(CYP11B2)，用于治疗前列腺癌。来凯医药已就核心产品LAE002及LAE001启动一项注册临床试验及另外五项临床试验。于该六个临床试验中，三个是国际多中心临床试验(MRCT)，旨在解决标准疗法(SOC)疗效有限的癌症所带来的医疗需求。截至2023年6月6日，来凯医药拥有176项专利及专利申请（包括具有全球权利的授权引进专利及专利申请）。





