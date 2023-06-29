Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 29, 2023
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Thursday, 29 June 2023, 09:21 HKT/SGT
特斯联与港科大（广州）共建联合研究中心 以科技战略布局大湾区智能化建设

香港, 2023年6月29日 - (亚太商讯)  - 6月27日，“数字世界”联合研究中心正式揭牌成立，这个由香港科技大学（广州）与特斯联共同打造的研究中心，旨在推进人工智能物联网（AIoT）领域重大科研项目攻关与落地应用，将以特斯联在全球范围内的AIoT应用场景为基础，充分融汇香港科技大学（广州）全球领先的科研实力，推进包括泛在智能物联网的中台架构打造、城市级物联网平台的运维框架构建、泛在智能多功能节点的高效组网和资源的调度应用等重点科研攻关项目，致力于成为全球以“数字经济”为科研落地方向的核心科研落地平台。

香港科技大学(广州)校长倪明选（左三）、校长特别助理兼校长办公室主任李斌（左二）、协理副校长（研究）伍楷舜（左一），以及特斯联创始人兼CEO艾渝（右三）、特斯联高级副总裁朱华成（右二）、特斯联高级副总裁刘斌（右一）共同为“数字世界”联合研究中心揭牌

香港科技大学(广州)校长倪明选在揭牌仪式上致辞

特斯联创始人兼CEO艾渝在揭牌仪式上致辞

香港科技大学（广州）外景

“数字世界”联合研究中心主任兼第一届科学委员会委员杨旸博士向与会嘉宾介绍中心规划

香港科技大学(广州)校长倪明选，校长特别助理兼校长办公室主任李斌，协理副校长（研究）伍楷舜，社会枢纽院长、讲座教授、创新创业与公共政策学域署理主任谢丹阳，特斯联创始人兼CEO艾渝，特斯联高级副总裁刘斌，特斯联高级副总裁朱华成等校、企领导出席了“数字世界”联合研究中心的揭牌仪式。

香港科技大学（广州）校长倪明选在揭牌仪式上提到，智慧城市的发展，让科技应用深入到城市的方方面面。信息的互联互通，将大大加速各城市经济要素的区域流动。“我们很高兴能与特斯联成立‘数字世界联合研究中心’，智慧化是我们一直想做的事情，而个性化、定制化的城市服务，将成为未来数字世界的核心。因此，港科大（广州）与特斯联一起将组建一支技术团队，通过申报产学研合作及开发项目，共同推广关键技术的应用，培育更多优秀的产业人才，赋能城市科技的未来发展，助力大湾区科技创新、产教融合，助推智能新经济产业的蓬勃发展”。

今年以来，ChatGPT、大模型等技术的发展正加速一个更加数字化、智能化世界的到来。科技的进程迫使人类思考该如何与时俱进、驾驭技术浪潮才能使技术更好地服务于人。“数字世界”联合研究中心亦由此发端。

特斯联创始人兼CEO艾渝对倪校长在联合研究中心成立过程中给予的支持表示感谢，他指出，科技的快速迭代让我们不断思考，该如何与时俱进，推动生产力变革的同时，也推动生产关系的重组，从而让科技更好地服务于人类。以好奇心驱动的产业研究，以科研落地为任务的业务导向，从实践中来，到实践中去，这些港科大身上全球领先研究型高校的基因成为我们共同合作的基石。联合研究中心将打造开放的国际科技创新平台，并以此构建起内地与香港，乃至国际科技交流的桥梁；以优质的科研、实践环境吸引到专业的人才以及创新的项目，助力粤港澳大湾区进一步打造成为全新的科技战略高地及人才集聚高地，持续发挥“创业者精神”，用创新与连接重塑未来科技的新世界。

香港科技大学（广州）与特斯联共同打造的“数字世界”联合研究中心坐落于港科大（广州）校园内，占地约306平方米。中心依托各方特长，汇集双方优势资源，专注于探索以每个用户为中心的个性化、定制化服务理论基础及技术框架。

根据规划，中心每年将开展3-5个具体研发项目，当前正在推进的课题涵盖：泛在智能物联网的可信数据中台架构，城市级物联网平台的知识图谱构建，城市级物联网平台的智能运维框架，智能充电桩智能化管理和运营系统，智能空间复杂音视频系统的自动定位和组合方法，泛在智能多功能节点的高效率组网和资源调度等领域，以期全面推动面向AGI时代智慧城市运行的多元、平等，及效率。

据悉，“数字世界”联合研究中心主任由杨旸博士担任，第一届科学委员会委员由香港科技大学(广州)与特斯联共同提名选出，香港科技大学（广州）信息枢纽院长，讲座教授陈雷、香港科技大学（广州）社会枢纽院长，讲座教授，创新创业与公共政策学域署理主任谢丹阳、特斯联首席技术官华先胜、特斯联高级副总裁刘斌成为第一届科学委员会委员。

杨旸博士认为，此次双方的合作同样是对传统人才培育模式的创新，“学术研究与产业应用间的距离是长期制约着两者发展的隐形挑战。通过此次合作，特斯联将人才的储备工作前置，深入参与到教培环节，缩短了专业人才从实验室到产业端的距离。”


话题 Press release summary

部门 Artificial Intel [AI]
