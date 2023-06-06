Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 6, 2023
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 16:37 HKT/SGT
「2023湾区启航金融才俊计划」深港青年金融机构实习计划正式启动
计划提升本地大学生对大湾区金融市场的认识及作深度交流交融

香港, 2023年6月6日 - (亚太商讯)  - 香港作为国家的国际金融中心，一直培育出不少金融业精英。在中央政府的支持下，内地与香港「互联互通」机制持续扩大和深化，培育熟悉两地金融市场的青年金融才俊是新时代的目标。香港特区政府财经事务及库务局(FSTB)、深圳市地方金融监督管理局(SMFRB)和大湾区共同家园青年公益基金（基金）共同举办的「2023湾区启航金融才俊计划」深港青年金融机构实习计划（「计划」），将支持香港大专院校学生探索大湾区的金融市场，到深圳企业实习工作六星期，并参加四日三夜的大湾区体验之旅，藉此让本地大学的青年才俊认识大湾区金融市场、深入了解内地的生活和文化特色及扩阔社交网络。

图片一：香港特区政府财政司司长陈茂波先生，大紫荆勋贤，GBS，MH，JP（左四）、香港特区政府财经事务及库务局局长许正宇先生，GBS，JP（左三）、中央人民政府驻香港特别行政区联络办公室经济部部长徐卫刚先生（右三）、香港特区政府财经事务及库务局常任秘书长（财经事务）甄美薇女士，JP（左二）、深圳市地方金融监督管理局局长何杰先生（右二）、中央人民政府驻香港特别行政区联络办公室青年工作部副部长，一级巡视员宋来教授（左一）及大湾区共同家园青年公益基金主席黄永光先生，SBS，JP（右一）为「2023湾区启航金融才俊计划」深港青年金融机构实习计划主持启动仪式。

图片二：财政司司长陈茂波先生，大紫荆勋贤，GBS，MH，JP表示：「粤港澳大湾区经济实力强大，是全球瞩目、正快速崛起的经济力量。粤港澳的金融合作可以发掘更大的市场潜力、增长点和金融创新，让金融更有效地服务实体经济、更普惠民生。香港和大湾区其他城市在人民币业务、投融资、资产管理、绿色金融、金融科技、风险管理等领域都有更多、更大的合作和创新空间，必定会为两地有志投身金融业的青年创造更多的就业和发展机会。」

图片三：财经事务及库务局局长许正宇先生，GBS，JP与现场嘉宾分享：「今次计划能培育金融人才，扩大香港以至湾区的人才库，为推进湾区高质量发展打好基础。」

图片四：深圳市地方金融监督管理局局长何杰先生说：「今天启动的青年实习计划意义非凡，这不仅是深港合作的一次具体行动，也是落实国家战略的生动实践。通过深港两地青年的双向交流，希望帮助香港青年更好地了解深圳，了解大湾区，了解祖国发展，进而吸引更多香港青年来内地学习、就业和生活；也期待为深圳金融业带来宽阔视野和崭新活力，激发更多创新、创造、创意的思维。」

图片五：大湾区共同家园青年公益基金主席黄永光先生，SBS，JP期望计划可提升香港青年对大湾区内地城市金融市场的认识，为其未来职涯生活作好准备。

图片六：主礼嘉宾、深圳企业代表及本港院校代表合照

图片七：全场大合照

计划昨天（5日）于香港会议展览中心举行启动仪式，并荣获香港特区政府财政司司长陈茂波先生，大紫荆勋贤，GBS，MH，JP、香港特区政府财经事务及库务局局长许正宇先生，GBS，JP、中央人民政府驻香港特别行政区联络办公室经济部部长徐卫刚先生、香港特区政府财经事务及库务局常任秘书长（财经事务）甄美薇女士，JP、深圳市地方金融监督管理局局长何杰先生、中央人民政府驻香港特别行政区联络办公室青年工作部副部长，一级巡视员宋来教授及大湾区共同家园青年公益基金主席黄永光先生，SBS，JP担任主礼嘉宾。一众参与计划的深圳企业与香港院校代表及实习学生亦出席见证计划正式启动。

推动本地青年认识大湾区　融入国家发展大局

大湾区共同家园青年公益基金主席黄永光先生，SBS，JP指：「今次计划安排香港青年到深圳的金融机构作深入体验，提升他们对大湾区内地城市金融市场的认识，除了帮助他们了解内地职场文化，亦丰富青年人的工作经验同社交技巧，为其未来职涯生活作好准备，开拓个人未来新路向。」

此外，启动仪式亦邀请了财经事务及库务局局长许正宇先生，GBS，JP作分享：「『十四五规划』确立香港八大中心定位，其中包括香港作为国际金融中心的地位。香港及深圳作为大湾区发展的中心城市和核心引擎， 可以协同合作、优势互补，推动大湾区内金融业的持续发展。今次计划能培育金融人才，扩大香港以至湾区的人才库，为推进湾区高质量发展打好基础。」

6星期深圳实习、4日3夜大湾区之旅　深入了解大湾区职场及生活文化

计划涵盖本地大专院校，选出约40位来自商业、金融、经济、数学、计算器科学等学科的年青才俊。他们将于6月14日至6月17日展开为期四日三夜的大湾区体验之旅，行程包括探访大湾区不同城市的企业、青年创业基地、文化及自然景点，以促进学生对大湾区城市最新发展的了解，并加深参加者的互相认识。

其后，在6月19日至7月28日期间，将一连六星期进驻深圳企业实习，工作岗位范畴包括︰分析师、合规管理、数据分析、精算、企划督导、软件开发、授信审批等。让他们可从中深入了解大湾区金融机构的职场文化，认识金融领域的特点及行业的发展。提供实习培训的金融机构分别涵盖银行、保险、证券、基金管理等范畴。计划除了可以帮助香港青年了解内地职场文化，扩阔青年人的社交网络，更可以丰富他们的工作经验，为他们规划个人职业生涯、开拓人生路向做好准备。

提供深圳实习的机构包括：中信证券股份有限公司、建信理财有限责任公司、中国人民健康保险股份有限公司、泰康人寿保险有限责任公司深圳分公司、中国平安财产保险股份有限公司、深圳市创新投资集团有限公司、中证鹏元资信评估股份有限公司、第一创业证券股份有限公司、太平财产保险有限公司、博时基金、平安证券、华夏银行股份有限公司、长城证券股份有限公司。


