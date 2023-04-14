Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, April 15, 2023
Friday, 14 April 2023, 20:04 HKT/SGT
来源 ALO
「ALO 父母心」家长教育APP/系统平台启动礼、APP功能展示暨家教会Joy in Parenting分享会完满举行
推动正向家长教育 成就孩子全人发展

香港, 2023年4月14日 - (亚太商讯)  - 由非牟利机构“童心网络”主办的“'ALO 父母心'家长教育APP/系统平台启动礼、APP功能展示暨家教会Joy in Parenting分享会”今日（14日）于中华基督教会协和小学（长沙湾）完满举行。活动云集政府官员、来自教育界、社福界和商界的领袖以及家长，共同见证全港首个家长教育APP/系统平台隆重推出，携手为全方位推广香港家长教育工作汇聚资源、凝聚力量，为成就孩子全人发展尽一份责任。

由非牟利机构“童心网络”主办的“ALO 父母心”家长教育APP/系统平台启动礼于今日（4月14日）完满举行。教育局副局长施俊辉太平绅士（中）、保良局癸卯年主席陈黎惠莲女士（左一）和东华三院癸卯年主席韦浩文先生（左二）获邀担任主礼嘉宾，在“童心网络”创办人曾祥太平绅士（右二）和行政总裁陈增晖先生（右一）的陪同下，与来自教育界、社福界和商界的领袖以及家长，一同见证全港首个家长教育APP/系统平台隆重推出。

活动亦举办了“ALO 父母心”Joy in Parenting分享会，由家庭与学校合作事宜委员会主席方奕展先生（左一）主持，分享嘉宾包括香港南区家长教师会联会刘颕欣主席（左二）、荃湾区家长教师会联会苏淑芳主席（右二），以及油尖旺家长教师会联会蔡德志主席（右一），他们在会上分享了关于家长教育的真知灼见，并一致认同“ALO 父母心”为家长提供一个可随时随地吸收家长教育信息的方便渠道。

由非牟利机构“童心网络”主办的“ALO 父母心”家长教育APP/系统平台启动礼于今日（4月14日）完满举行，多名出席的嘉宾合照留念。图左起为香港道教联合会和圆玄学院副主席汤修齐太平绅士、资助小学校长会名誉主席梁兆棠校长、油尖旺家长教师会联会蔡德志主席、家庭与学校合作事宜委员会主席方奕展先生、“童心网络”创办人曾祥太平绅士、教育局副局长施俊辉太平绅士、立法会议员郭玲丽女士、荃湾区家长教师会联会苏淑芳主席、香港南区家长教师会联会刘颕欣主席及香港贸易发展局助理总裁梁国浩先生。

“ALO 父母心”由非牟利机构“童心网络”于2021年推出，为全港首个家长教育数码平台，“ALO”在拉丁文的意思涵盖“教、养 、育”，此处引用为培育子女成长、成人、成才的“父母心”。APP/系统平台以香港教育局推出的《家长教育课程架构》为蓝本，由本地专业教育团队制作具权威性、系统性及趣味性的多媒体正向育儿信息，涵盖“认识儿童发展”、 “促进儿童健康、愉快及均衡的发展”、 “促进家长身心健康”及“促进家长合作与沟通”四大范畴，全方位支持家长教育推广工作，有关家长教育课程内容得到教育界及专业人士认同，包括办学团体、家长教师会、香港校董会和其他教育团体等等。

“ALO 父母心”首阶段以学校为本，向全港幼儿园及小学提供服务，家长可透过系统平台有系统接触家长教育内容，并透过系统平台与校方互动交流，进一步强化家校合作。ALO自今年初推出先导计划，约30间学校积极参与，并获得业界的一致好评，参与计划的校长及家长均认为ALO提供的家长教育内容有价值，制作的短片和访问精简有趣，相对其他育儿网站，更适合现代家长吸收信息，是香港一个最全面及多元化的家长教育平台。

“ALO 父母心”家长教育APP/系统平台启动礼邀请到多名主礼嘉宾出席，包括教育局副局长施俊辉太平绅士、东华三院癸卯年主席韦浩文先生、保良局癸卯年主席陈黎惠莲女士，在“童心网络”创办人曾祥太平绅士和行政总裁陈增晖先生的陪同下，与政府官员、来自教育界、社福界和商界的领袖以及家长，一同见证全港首个家长教育APP/系统平台隆重推出。

“童心网络”创办人曾祥太平绅士表示：“为孩子提供愉快和谐的环境成长，家长教育不可或缺。我相信教育界热切期盼教育局的《家长教育课程架构》得以落实执行，我十分荣幸能与商界及教育界携手协作，打造出全港首个家长教育APP/系统平台，汇聚社会资源、凝聚各方力量，共同为孩子的未来出一分力。”

曾祥太平绅士续说，“ALO 父母心”将会每年提供100小时的家长教育信息，APP/系统平台一直优化功能，以满足家长和学校的需求。为强化家校合作，APP/系统平台增设多媒体支持，提供收发回条、活动报名、缴费、学校宣布及家校沟通等功能。

曾祥太平绅士补充，平台除了邀请不同专家撰写内容，以及透过不同频道以人物专访，探讨家庭教育对幼儿和青少年成长的影响，受访者包括各行各业人士，亦会介绍各个政府部门、学校和机构所举办的亲子活动。另外，平台会关注如何促进家长的身心健康，就此提供建议和方法。

教育局副局长施俊辉太平绅士说：“局方已推出幼儿园及小学版本的《家长教育课程架构》，建立共同教育理念框架供各持份者参考，现正编定适用于中学的内容。局方相信，『ALO 父母心』是一个非常好的家长教育系统平台，以推广符合局方所拟课程架构的家长教育。”

施俊辉续说：“ALO一直以来积极配合家长教育课程架构，发展多媒体家长教育内容，支持不同家长的需要，以配合家长教育推广的工作，与政府携手并肩，一起提升社会对家长教育的重视。”

教育局在2023年向全港公营及直资小学提供一笔过家长教育津贴，每所学校获资助20万港元，校方可运用津贴，在今学年至2025/26学年启动及举办有系统的家长教育课程。启动礼邀请到多名参与先导计划的学校代表参与，香港道教联合会及圆玄学院辖属幼儿园顾问校长黄秀娴女士表示，“ALO能够提供多一个模式，让家长可打破时间地域的限制，学习正规的育儿信息符合学校需要”。嘉诺撒圣家学校校长何佩芳女士认为，“ALO有助促进家校合作，会推介予家长使用，为孩子建构一个健康快乐的成长环境”。

活动当日亦举办了“ALO 父母心”Joy in Parenting分享会，由家庭与学校合作事宜委员会主席方奕展先生主持，分享嘉宾包括香港南区家长教师会联会刘颕欣主席、荃湾区家长教师会联会苏淑芳主席，以及油尖旺家长教师会联会蔡德志主席，他们在会上分享了真知灼见，并一致认为现今家长普遍工作繁忙，难以亲身出席亲子教育讲座等活动，“ALO 父母心”为家长提供一个可随时随地吸收家长教育信息的方便渠道，其内容亦十分切合现代家长的需要。

图片下载：https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1keHhrSrfCqbhKBQ49klMGnWOD6K0Oora

关于“ALO 父母心”
“ALO 父母心”成立于2021年，由非牟利机构“童心网络”推出，是香港首个家长教育数码APP/系统平台。“ALO 父母心”以香港教育局推出的幼儿园及小学《家长教育课程架构》为蓝本，制作具权威性、系统性及趣味性的多媒体正向育儿信息，全方位支持家长教育推广工作。内容涵盖“认识儿童发展”、“促进儿童健康、愉快及均衡的发展”、“促进家长身心健康”及“促进家长合作与沟通”四大范畴。

“ALO 父母心”拥有专业教育团队，负责筹划、制作、支持及监管平台之多媒体家长教育内容，灵活应对新一代父母教养儿童之需要，为本地学校及家长提供家校互动、沟通和分享经验的全新空间，与各界携手为孩子的未来共同努力。

关于“童心网络”
“童心网络”成立于2020年，专门协助社福界数字化转型，是业内领先的非政府组织，为儿童康复服务领域数字化的加速器。“童心网络”以有特殊教育需要的儿童为中心，支持广泛的服务，包括到校学前康复服务、幼儿园暨幼儿中心兼收计划、儿童保育健康、少数民族、残疾、自闭症和老年人。


